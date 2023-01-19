Wichita Public Schools showcase of choices today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Schools Showcase of Choices and Opportunities is today, Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5 – 7:30 p.m. at Century II Expo Hall.

The showcase allows parents to do “one-stop school shopping” to look at the different educational options the district offers as well as opportunities for students to get involved in their school.

Representatives from 25 magnet schools, all high schools, early childhood programs, Education Imagine Academy virtual program, fine arts, and district support departments will assist parents with information.

During the Showcase event, parents and community members will have opportunities to participate in the new superintendent search process. There will be a representative from the superintendent search firm, Ray & Associates, to take feedback about the characteristics and priorities of WPS’ next leader.

There are no testing or selection criteria to qualify for a magnet school. Students who apply for a magnet school are chosen by random selection. Parents can apply for magnets online by clicking here.

High school and middle school magnet and program applications are due January 27, including Northeast Magnet, East High IB and Northwest Early College Academy. Acceptance letters will be mailed in mid-February.

Elementary magnet applications are due February 17. Acceptance letters will be sent out in March.

More information about magnet schools and the Showcase of Choices and Opportunities can be found by clicking here.

