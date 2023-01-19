ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Nathaniel Lowe Named Among Best

Nathaniel Lowe is coming off a career season and MLB.com has named him a Top 10 first baseman going into the 2023 season. Lowe was selected Rangers 2022 Player of the Year by the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the BBWAA after earning his first-career Louisville Silver Slugger award as a first baseman.
Tri-City Herald

Why the Yankees Aren’t Expected to Sign Left Fielder Before Spring Training

After making multiple expensive additions this offseason, the Yankees are reportedly hesitant to add a left fielder in free agency for financial reasons. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, New York is "adamant" about staying under the "Steve Cohen tax threshold of $293 million." Between the signing...
BRONX, NY
Tri-City Herald

Patrick Saunders: Sizing up the Rockies’ quiet offseason. What has the team done to improve?

Any evaluation of the Rockies’ offseason must begin with owner Dick Monfort’s pledge to the fans after the club’s 68-94, last-place finish. “Our expectations were high going into the 2022 season, but unfortunately, we did not meet those expectations,” Monfort wrote in his annual letter to season ticket holders in October. “It has now been four years since our last postseason appearance, and this is not acceptable. … Excuses serve no purpose, and we are committed to devoting all our efforts this off-season to improving this team for 2023.”
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Rangers Move in ESPN Power Rankings

So how much of a boost did the Texas Rangers get in ESPN’s most recent power rankings after its free-agency spending spree?. Well, it was worth four spots. ESPN moved the Rangers up from No. 21 to No. 17 in its latest offseason power rankings. The Houston Astros —...
TEXAS STATE
Tri-City Herald

Yankees Checked in on This Veteran Infielder in Free Agency

The Yankees have "checked in" on free agent infielder Josh Harrison this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Harrison, 35, slashed .256/.317/.370 over 119 games with theWhite Soxlast season, his 12th MLB season. His 98 wRC+ was just two ticks below the league average and Harrison produced plus-6 defensive runs saved while spending the majority of his time on defense at second and third base.
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Dismiss Giants: The Divisional Round Stock Market

PHILADELPHIA - Talk about the stars aligning. On the fifth-year anniversary of an emphatic 38-7 NFC Championship Game win over Minnesota, the Eagles replicated the same kind of dominance by dismissing the New York Giants by the very same score in the divisional round of the playoffs. Philadelphia will now...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers News: Diego Cartaya Falls Short Of Landing Top Prospect Spot

The Dodgers have continued to dominate with developing prospects and top catcher Diego Cartaya remains no exception to the brand. While Cartaya remains number one in the hearts of Dodgers fans, he falls just short of landing the top catcher prospect in the MLB's latest rankings. Taking the top spot...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy