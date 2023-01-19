Read full article on original website
Why Disney Built Its Own Ad Server for Disney+ and Hulu — and What the YODA Does
“Do or not do. There is no try.” — Yoda (“The Empire Strikes Back,” 1980) Disney’s prowess as an entertainment powerhouse is undisputed. Aaron LaBerge, chief technology officer of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) division, argues that the company also has also built an industry-leading competency in ad tech.
TV tonight: Simon Bird prepares for Armageddon in new sitcom Everyone Else Burns
Lolly Adefope also stars in this Manchester-set comedy. Plus: watch out for the Clickers in The Last of Us. Here’s what to watch this evening
‘Brexit has lost us 25% of sales’: British bike storage firm buckles under red tape
Cycloc says ‘Kafkaesque’ rules have cost it £100,000 in latest tale of how EU exit is harming small firms
Exclusive-Geely plans to turn maker of London black cabs into EV powerhouse
COVENTRY, England, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China's Geely (0175.HK) is planning a big investment to turn the maker of London's iconic black taxis into a high-volume, all-electric brand with a range of commercial and passenger vehicles, executives at the unit told Reuters.
‘My education was in a bar’: Shania Twain on childhood, stardom, divorce and survival
The record-breaking singer is back with her sixth album. She discusses deprivation, domestic violence and feeling triumphant after stage fright and surgery
South Asia Focused ProducerLAND Initiative Sets Project Accelerator, Reveals Mentors (EXCLUSIVE)
ProducerLAND, a curated training and networking program for producers from South Asia, is bowing Ascent – a project accelerator designed to help experienced producers by providing them with global expertise and support to maximize their project’s potential. Ascent is an immersive three-module program where six selected producers will...
