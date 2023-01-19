ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

How Josh Allen Explained Stefon Diggs’ Rant During Bills-Bengals

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs showcased his frustration both during and after Buffalo’s season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Diggs initially was shown on Sunday’s CBS broadcast raising his arms in what seemed to be a rant directed at Bills quarterback...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bills catch major break ahead of playoff matchup vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills will square off against a shorthanded Cincinnati Bengals squad in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round. The Bengals’ offensive line was hit by the injury bug late in the season. Cincinnati’s starting right tackle La’el Collins was lost for the season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 16. Just two weeks later, right guard Alex Cappa was sidelined with an ankle injury in Week 18.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Joe Schoen’s five biggest Giants questions entering offseason

Joe Schoen believes the coaching staff should be the voices of the team when the games are being played. The games are over and done with and the Giants’ general manager will address the media on Monday. Here are five of the most pressing questions for him as the Giants head into the offseason:  What to do with Daniel Jones  Might as well present the toughest one right away. Coming up with an appropriate contract will not be easy. Is Jones viewed as the soon-to-be anointed franchise quarterback or as a middle-tier guy who deserves to come back, but at a moderate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX2Now

Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final

Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WLWT 5

WATCH: Bengals arrive at CVG Airport ahead of travel to Buffalo

The divisional round playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills is just one day away!. Watch the video player above as the Bengals buses arrived at CVG Airport ahead of their flight to Buffalo on Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

What can the Bengals learn from Week 17′s canceled game against the Bills?

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals and Bills have been put in one of the most unique rematch situations in league history. The two teams played — briefly — in Week 17 on Monday Night Football, in one of the most anticipated games of the season, before a stoppage in the first quarter after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying cardiac arrest. The game was canceled a few days later, and the league implemented unique tiebreaker scenarios that have placed the No. 3 Bengals at the No. 2 Bills for Sunday’s AFC divisional round matchup.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Report: Joe Burrow Extension Timeline Revealed

CINCINNATI — Mike Brown and the Bengals leadership are preparing to pay Joe Burrow his new big deal this offseason. According to Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati is ready to give Burrow a "big-time" extension. "My understanding is the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big time, big money...
CINCINNATI, OH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Possible Last Home Game For These 10 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium and it could be a very emotional time for some Bills players and Bills Mafia. If the Buffalo Bills win this game today, they would take on the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in Atlanta at a neutral site. The league decided to make the AFC championship game a neutral site because the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals was canceled.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Carucci Take 2: Bills’ ability to exploit Bengals’ O-line should be a catalyst to another playoff win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five thoughts on the Buffalo Bills’ divisional-round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium:. 1. The Bills’ most logical path to victory is generating an effective pass rush against a Bengals offensive line missing three starters. I fully expect them to follow it successfully.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Comradery: Bengals and Bills fans

BUFFALO — As the highly anticipated Bengals - Bills playoff game quickly approaches, the word comradery is strong between both fan bases. Bengals and Bills fans have a special relationship. In 2017, the Bengals beat the Ravens in regular season play and sent the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons. Bills fans thanked the Bengals by donating to former quarterback Andy Dalton’s charity, raising more than $415,000.
CINCINNATI, OH

