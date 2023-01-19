Sam Smith thinks it is "a shame" there are no women nominated for Best Artist at the BRIT Awards. The 'Unholy' hitmaker - who is non-binary and uses gender neutral pronouns - was one of the first musicians to call for the ceremony to be "reflective", resulting in organisers making the event the first major UK awards to abolish gendered categories but they still think there is a "long way to go" after the shortlist for this year's prestigious prize only featured male nominees.

17 HOURS AGO