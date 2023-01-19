ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michelle Williams was ecstatic to land a role in The Fabelmans

Michelle Williams "jumped up and down with excitement" after being cast in 'The Fabelmans'. The 42-year-old star features in Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman, the mother of Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) – the character based on the legendary film director as a child – and was overjoyed to land the part.
Pamela Anderson felt 'violated' by Pam and Tommy makers

Pamela Anderson feels "violated" by the makers of 'Pam and Tommy'. The biographical drama series explored Pamela's whirlwind romance with music star Tommy Lee, and the 55-year-old actress has admitted to being frustrated by the Hulu show. She asked: "How are they allowed to do that?" Lily James played Pamela...
What David Crosby said about heaven in final messages to fans

David Crosby labelled heaven “overrated” in his final tweets. The late singer’s last messages to fans on the platform also hailed The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ as the band’s best song and praised the work of Greta Thunberg. A founding member of both the...
Stay out of the SNOW! The stars who wondered into a winter blunder-land...

A cold winter brings with it snow and safety issues. Some of the world's biggest star have fallen foul of the frost and been involved in serious accidents that have had life-changing consequences or worse. Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was recently hospitalized after being crushed in a snowplough accident at...
Cheryl Tweedy says Sarah Harding's death brought Girls Aloud closer together

Cheryl Tweedy says Sarah Harding's death has brought Girls Aloud closer together. Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle were left devastated when their bandmate Sarah passed away last year following a battle with breast cancer but Cheryl, 39, says it has made them appreciate each other even more.
Buzz Aldrin weds Anca Faur

Buzz Aldrin tied the knot for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday. The astronaut - who was part of the historic first-ever moon landing mission in 1969, alongside Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins - took to Twitter to share that he and Dr. Anca Faur, 63, had wed in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles.
Robert Pattinson loves working with Dior

Robert Pattinson says being a Dior fragrance ambassador has been "one of the most enjoyable" experiences of his life. The 'Batman' actor has been one of the faces of the brand for a decade and he loves the working relationship he has built up with the people working at the company.
Pamela Anderson 'doesn't regret marrying Tommy Lee'

Pamela Anderson doesn't have "any regrets" about marrying Tommy Lee. The 55-year-old actress and the 60-year-old music star had a turbulent, high-profile romance in the 90s - but Pamela insists she doesn't harbour any regrets. The 'Baywatch' star - who has Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with Tommy - explained:...
Sam Smith claims people only wanted to date them for fame

Sam Smith claimed people only wanted to date them for their fame. The 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker - who is non-binary and uses gender-neutral pronouns - has found looking for love frustrating because people often just want to be their "friend" or to meet them. They told the new...
Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in Shotgun Wedding

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'. The 53-year-old actress leads the cast of Jason Moore's film but was initially unsure about starring in the project after working on the movie 'Marry Me' and was only convinced after reading Mark Hammer's script. Jennifer told The Hollywood Reporter at...
Stormzy working on new music

Stormzy is working on new music. Although the 29-year-old rapper only released his chart-topping third album 'This Is What I Mean' two months ago, Stormzy has already been in the studio working on new music. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Stormzy isn’t resting on his laurels and...
Sam Smith thinks female snub at BRIT Awards is a 'shame'

Sam Smith thinks it is "a shame" there are no women nominated for Best Artist at the BRIT Awards. The 'Unholy' hitmaker - who is non-binary and uses gender neutral pronouns - was one of the first musicians to call for the ceremony to be "reflective", resulting in organisers making the event the first major UK awards to abolish gendered categories but they still think there is a "long way to go" after the shortlist for this year's prestigious prize only featured male nominees.
Priscilla Presley tells Lisa Marie she will always be loved at emotional Graceland memorial

Priscilla Presley has told her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley she will always be loved at an emotional memorial service for the singer. She spoke at the star-studded ‘celebration of life’ ceremony on the front lawn of Elvis’ Graceland estate on Sunday (22.01.23) after 54 year old Lisa was killed by two heart attacks on January 12, with her family signing a Do Not Resuscitate order while she lay in a Los Angeles hospital with loved ones including Priscilla at her side.

