Ukraine's plea to the U.S. and NATO from the frozen trenches near Russia's border: Send tanks

By Debora Patta, Steve Berriman, Tucker Reals
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Eugene Van Hoozen
3d ago

okay so send the tanks and what ever else is needed. it's going to be done anyway. get that dam thing over with. the longer the equipment needed is held back the more it will cost later for the country to be rebuilt. guess if they give,( I don't really know how to put it so my way of saying it is.) a guarantee that so much of their harvests are to be given each year. Food will be more valuable than anything else pretty soon with so many crops being destroyed now.

Thuri Konnarik
3d ago

here we have a country trying to fight a monster of a larger country and wining. Their not asking for ground forces like many other have done in the passing. All their asking for are the weapons to take on this monster by themselves. But yet our wimpy leaders keep denying their requests. So their feeding the rocks to fight 🤔 a mad man and at the same time hiding their faces. Take a step back to the 30s and 40s at a time when we didn't help when the cry was heard around the world to late. Stop worrying about what Russia is crying what they're going to do, when they can't beat a smaller country. Help them now well keep Russia off our doorsteps. think about it. Awake up call is ringing, answering the phone now.

Something Clever
3d ago

Cool. They’re fighting Russia’s imperial expansion so we don’t have to. Give them what they need! 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪

