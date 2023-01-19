ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, GA

wgxa.tv

Deputies: Woman arrested for murder of Forsyth man at Macon apartment

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot at a Macon apartment complex Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Walnut Hill Apartments on Merriwood Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot inside an apartment. The victim was later identified as 39-year-old Waymond Danzy, of Forsyth. Investigators say Danzy was dead on the scene.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon family shot in their driveway Friday night

MACON — A Macon man was killed and his wife and child shot Friday night on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon. Deputies responded to Thoroughbred Lane at about 11:01 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 52-year-old man and his wife and child suffering from...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

GSP: Houston County deputy arrested for DUI early Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County deputy was arrested in downtown Macon early Friday for driving under the influence. According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, a trooper pulled over 31-year-old Emily Beck just after midnight for failing to stop at a flashing red light at two different intersections: Poplar and New Street and Washington Avenue and College Street.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

28-year-old man shot by father in Dexter

DEXTER, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in Dexter on Wednesday. They say deputies arrived to a home on Dublin Eastman Road after getting a call about a person shot. According to a press release, 28-year-old Landon Manley and his father...
DEXTER, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County woman in jail after search warrant uncovers guns and drugs

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Investigators and U.S. Marshals have arrested a Macon woman after a search warrant led to the discovery of guns and drugs in her home. 36-year-old Callie Hamilton was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed on Ash Street, where investigators say they found an AR-15, a .45 caliber pistol, ammunition for both guns, ecstasy, weed, and digital scales.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man, mother arrested in connection with shooting death

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies arrest a Macon man and his mother in connection with a shooting death in 2022. Investigators arrested 24-year-old Brandon Neal Thursday for the death of 56-year-old Tommy Williams on October 8, in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Neal is charged with...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Dexter

DEXTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is in the hospital after being shot during an argument Wednesday. That’s according to a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says deputies responded to a home on Dublin Eastman Road in reference to a person being shot. Deputies say...
DEXTER, GA
41nbc.com

Macon woman faces multiple charges after narcotics search warrant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is being held without bond on multiple charges after law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Ash Street Friday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says law enforcement officers from the Bibb County...
MACON, GA
The Veracity Report - Georgia Edition

Macon Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren Giddings

In an appeal filed in May 2022, confessed killer Stephen Mark McDaniel claimed that his lawyers misled him. A judge has now ruled on that appeal. On June 25th, 2011, the next-door neighbor and fellow Mercer University School of Law graduate of Lauren Giddings, Stephen Mark McDaniel, killed and dismembered her before ultimately pleading guilty to her murder.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man burned in Warner Robins fire dies from injuries

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead after a Tuesday morning fire in apartments on Feagin Mill Road, according to Coroner James Williams. Williams says 55-year-old Troy Ellis Holland of Warner Robins died overnight Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The fire started just after midnight on...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Man arrested in October 8 shooting death in west Macon

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Brandon Neal led Bibb County deputies on a chase. The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday evening that there was no chase and what witnesses saw were cruisers headed to the home where Neal was taken into custody.
MACON, GA
WJBF

Parents react to Washington County High school teacher arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WJBF)- “ definitely concerned but I just encourage people to have good communication with their kids and talk to them definitely have open communication with them as well as the school try to follow up on your kids and what they have going on” said Marrio Grant, Parent. Michael Dendy is charged with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA

