The Crookston Pirates will play another team with high credentials in Minnesota Hockey, the Gentry Academy Stars tonight at the Crookston Sports Center. Crookston is coming off a 1-1 overtime thriller at Bemidji on Tuesday and their record is 13-4-2 and ranked #9 in Minnesota Class A. Gentry Academy is 15-2 on the season and is ranked #2 in Minnesota Class AA polls and are coming off an overtime loss at Proctor-Hermantown on Tuesday. Proctor-Hermantown is ranked #3 in Class A and had beaten the Pirates 4-1 at the Warroad Classic. The other loss for Gentry was a 10-7 game to the #1 Warroad Warriors. Game time is 7:00 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting with the Riverview Health pre-game show at 6:30 PM and can be heard across the world on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page. The game can also be viewed on the KROX RADIO video stream by going to the link on this page.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO