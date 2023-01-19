Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Hoptown This Morning with Eddie Owen and Kim Allen – Weekdays 6am-9am
radionwtn.com
Madison Vermillion Crowned 2023 Hostess Princess
Paris, Tenn.–It’s Queen Madison for the 70th World’s Biggest Fish Fry. Madison Lee Vermillion was crowned the 2023 Hostess Princess during Saturday’s pageant at the Krider Performing Arts Center. Madison is 17, a senior at Henry County High School and the daughte of Mike and Misty Vermillion.
radionwtn.com
“Purple People” In Prime Time At Magic Kingdom
Union City, Tenn.–Union City High School band members ushered in 2023 in style. The ‘Purple People’ marched in Orlando at Disney World on Jan. 4, entertaining thousands of cheering onlookers with a performance that has become a trademark of the widely-celebrated program. UC claimed a prime slot...
radionwtn.com
UTM Community Orchestra Rehearsals To Begin
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin Community Orchestra will begin rehearsals at 7 p.m., Jan. 23, in the Blankenship Recital Hall located in the Fine Arts Building on the main campus. Membership in the orchestra is free and open to students and Northwest Tennessee community residents with no audition required to join.
radionwtn.com
4 Local Artists Featured In Paris Academy Show
Paris Academy for the Arts Gallery show opening on January 22 features four local artists, each with a distinctive style. “4” will hang through the end of March, with a free opening reception for the artists, to which the public is invited, on Sunday, January 22, from 2-4 p.m.
whopam.com
Five Christian Co. residents chosen to serve in Leadership West Kentucky
The inaugural class of Leadership West Kentucky, a new regional leadership development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance was recently launched with 30 participants from throughout west Kentucky, including five from Christian County. According to a news release, those five are Martha Argotte, Ruth Lynch, Josh Ryan,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints business owner to Murray State Board of Regents
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Murray, Kentucky man to the Murray State University Board of Regents. Brandon Edmiston is the owner of Edmiston Holdings LLC. He will replace Sam Aguiar, who was sworn in at a Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 3, 2021, but was not confirmed by the Kentucky Senate.
westkentuckystar.com
Crumbl Cookie is coming to Paducah
This is some of the sweetest news you'll hear... Crumbl Cookie is coming to Paducah, according to Paducah Bank. The bank announced that they are the financial partner of Chris Weaver, the local franchisee for Crumbl. In the post, Paducah Bank said that the new store will open sometime in the spring near Talbot's off Hinkleville Road.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County Drops the Hammer on Trigg 80-38
Playing without its leading scorer and rebounder, Trigg County was playing toe to toe with Lyon County midway through the opening quarter of their district game in Eddyville Friday. Then the Lyons did what the Lyons do – their pressure defense took over and put 22 straight points on the...
radionwtn.com
UC ‘Discovery Kids’ Treated To Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–A chosen group of third and fourth graders from Union City Elementary School was recently rewarded with a trip to Discovery Park of America as a part of the school’s Discovery Kids program. Ten third graders and ten more fourth grade students were honored for demonstrating...
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. FFA Team Places Fifth In West Tennessee
The Obion County Central High School’s Ag Issues Team competed at UTM yesterday, January 19 and placed 5th in West Tennessee. The team has been practicing for months. One of the requirements for the teams that compete is that they must practice twice in front a crowd. At the beginning of the month, the team first practiced at the Obion County School’s monthly admininstation meeting and then again for the Obion County Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting.
whopam.com
Lafayette continuing as incorporated town
Christian County’s smallest city has no intention of giving up its incorporated status anytime soon, despite recent reports it may happen against the town’s will. Department for Local Government spokesman Logan Fogle named Lafayette among nine Kentucky cities that could be dissolved in a Herald-Leader story. Some of the towns didn’t have a functioning government to accept COVID relief funds that were designated to each Kentucky municipality and at least some didn’t meet mandatory requirements of listing an address and phone number for their city hall.
radionwtn.com
Large Crowd On Hand For ‘First Charge’ At Eiffel Tower Park
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Mayor Kathy Ray had the honor of the first charge with the electric vehicle chargers that have been installed at Eiffel Tower Park. A large crowd was on hand for the “First Charge” event which included speakers, a performance by the Henry County High School Madrigals, light lunch and a close-up view of the first fully-electric Rivian pickup trucks.
radionwtn.com
$128,964 Raised In First Two Weeks For Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–After another good day for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction, a grand total of $128,964 has been raised so far this year. Only two weeks in to the annual auction, it’s been a record-breaking year. It was Educator’s Day Saturday and with an afternoon and...
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Men’s Basketball Soars to Big Road Win at Southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball team came out hot at Southeast Missouri and never looked back, soaring to an 80-60 triumph over the Redhawks at the Show Me Center. This evening’s victory completed the Skyhawks’ season sweep of Southeast Missouri, accomplishing...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah woman celebrates 106th birthday with friends, family
PADUCAH — Ruth Williams, Ruthie to her friends, is turning 106, and we got to celebrate with her. Her birthday is on Sunday, but on Friday, Ruthie had a parade in front of her house, the same parade her children and family have organized for the past three years. Her daughter, Lisa Wulff, says milestone birthdays must be celebrated.
radionwtn.com
Infrastructure Issues A Priority For Grove Tower Building
Paris, Tenn.–Needed roof and other repairs at the Grove Tower Building are high on the list of significant issues being addressed by the Henry County Schools board of education. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins said with the Grove Tower building constructed in 1906, there are “significant issues” requiring...
wgnsradio.com
Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee
(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
WBBJ
HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
radionwtn.com
Water Main Break Shuts Down In-Person Classes At HCHS Monday, Tuesday
Paris, Tenn.–Due to a break in the main water line at Henry County High School, HCHS students will not attend school on campus Monday, January 23rd and Tuesday, January 24th. Instead, HCHS will be using Virtual Learning Days for Monday and Tuesday, and HCHS students should complete their work through Google Classroom on these days.
