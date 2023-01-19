Do you know the Kentucky cities with the highest and lowest populations? Take a look.

Much of Kentucky is rural, but these days more than half its population of 4.5 million lives in an incorporated city , according to the Kentucky League of Cities.

Some of those cities are pretty small. Gratz, in Owen County, for instance, counted just 66 residents as of July 1, 2021, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures.

But more than a third of the state’s residents live in the five counties with the largest populations at the time of the 2020 Census: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone and Warren. Not surprisingly, several of the largest cities in the state are in those counties.

These were the 10 largest cities in Kentucky as of July 1, 2021, the date of the most recent U.S. Census estimates, according to the Kentucky State Data Center at the University of Louisville:

Louisville / Jefferson County: 628,594

Lexington — Fayette County: 321,793

Bowling Green: 73,529

Owensboro: 60,011

Covington: 40,837

Georgetown: 37,730

Richmond: 35,756

Florence: 32,132

Elizabethtown: 31,931

Nicholasville: 31,490

Four of the cities — Louisville, Lexington, Owensboro and Covington — saw slight population decreases between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, but Georgetown, Nicholasville and Richmond had among the largest increases of the cities in the Top 10.

Richmond grew the most of any city in that group, adding 918 people during the year, an increase of 2.6 percent.

Smallest cities

The 10 Kentucky cities with the lowest populations as of July 1, 2021, according to information from the data center, were:

Buckhorn: 81

California: 80

Blandville: 71

Woodbury: 71

Blaine: 69

Gratz: 66

Sardis: 62

Carrville: 47

Concord: 19

South Park View: 0