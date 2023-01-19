What we learned about 2023 Kentucky football roster in first transfer portal window

The first stage of Kentucky football’s offseason roster overhaul is complete.

Wednesday marked the close of college football’s first transfer portal window. Players who have already entered the portal can still commit to new schools in the coming weeks, but no more undergraduates can enter the portal until the second window opens in May.

Since the end of the regular season, 12 scholarship players and one walk-on who was a member of the regular offensive rotation have entered the transfer portal. Meanwhile, the Wildcats have signed seven incoming transfers.

There will be more movement on and off the roster after spring practice.

Some players who are unable to move up the depth chart will enter the portal in search of more consistent playing time elsewhere. Kentucky and other programs will have a better idea of any final holes that need to be filled with veteran transfers. Higher profile players around the country could still enter the portal when various team needs and NIL opportunities are made clear through back channels.

If the NFL coaching carousel brings any college head coaches to the professional level, players from the teams whose coaches leave will have the opportunity to enter the portal outside of the designated windows. Graduates can also enter the portal at any time.

So, where do things stand for Mark Stoops’ squad? Here are three thoughts on the Wildcats’ portal movement so far and what could come after spring practice.

1. Kentucky got its quarterback, but questions remain

Devin Leary was limited to six games in 2022 at North Carolina State due to a torn pectoral muscle. Karl B DeBlaker/AP

There was no doubt Kentucky would look to the portal for Will Levis’ replacement. That quest was solved with a commitment from North Carolina State transfer Devin Leary , the top-ranked quarterback in the portal at the time.

Leary was one of five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which goes to college football’s best quarterback, in 2021 but played in just six games last season before suffering a torn pectoral muscle. Leary is expected to be available to participate in UK’s spring practice, but it is unclear if he will be limited.

Assuming he is healthy, Leary will start the 2023 season opener against Ball State . Redshirt freshman Destin Wade is the favorite to serve as his primary backup after starting the Music City Bowl. Sophomore Kaiya Sheron and junior Deuce Hogan will also compete for the backup job.

How the backups perform under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Liam Coen in spring practice could impact whether Kentucky needs to search for more quarterback depth in the portal. (UK did confirm Thursday former Dayton quarterback Shane Hamm had enrolled for the spring semester and would join the team as a walk-on. Hamm threw for 701 yards and rushed for 422 yards in seven games at the FCS level last season.)

Kentucky failed to score in the bowl game with Wade at quarterback. Kentucky lost to South Carolina in Sheron’s only 2022 start. Hogan opened the season at No. 2 on the depth chart, but was passed by both younger quarterbacks.

Improvement is needed from that group for Kentucky to feel confident in its backup situation. Leary’s injury history makes having a capable backup all the more important. Don’t be surprised if there is an outgoing transfer after spring practice either, especially if one quarterback clearly establishes himself as the backup.

2. Offensive line makeover might not be finished

Kentucky has already added two transfers to its offensive line, but spring practice will determine if further additions are needed to join Northern Illinois left tackle Marques Cox and Alabama guard Tanner Bowles .

The addition of Cox clears the way for Kenneth Horsey to move back to his natural left guard position for his final season of college football. Center looks set with coaches praising the progress of Eli Cox late in the season. Bowles and Jager Burton will compete for the starting spot at right guard. Incumbent right tackle Jeremy Flax is returning, but like most of the offensive line he struggled for long stretches in 2022.





A positive spring from Flax would reduce the need for another offensive tackle addition, but depth is still a concern at the position. Backups Deondre Buford and David Wohlabaugh saw time at tackle in 2022 but were unable to hold down spots in the rotation. Freshman Nik Hall will have a chance to prove ready for tackle snaps too.

Even if that group takes a step forward, offensive tackle might be a top priority in the spring transfer portal window.

3. Pressure on the specialists

Kentucky spent the 2022 season with five kickers or punters on scholarship. Former walk-ons Matt Ruffolo and Colin Goodfellow, who started at kicker and punter respectively, have exhausted their eligibility. Kickoff specialist Chance Poore has yet to formally announce if he will use his pandemic season of eligibility to return to Kentucky in 2023 but looks set to at least participate in spring practice.

Australian punter Wilson Berry, who filled in for Goodfellow after his season-ending injury in November, enters spring as the No. 1 punter but has battled inconsistency and injuries in two years on campus. Former Boyle County kicker Jackson Smith has yet to make his college debut after redshirting last season. Walk-on long snappers Cade DeGraw and Clay Perry have eligibility remaining but made multiple mistakes in key moments while splitting time at the position.

Kentucky is unlikely to have room in the 85-man scholarship limit to add more scholarship specialists to the roster without departures from the current group, but if new special teams coordinator Jay Boulware is not satisfied with the options after spring practice, the staff may have no choice but to supplement in the transfer portal.

