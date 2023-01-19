Read full article on original website
On Common Ground News
Georgia agencies urging Medicaid members to confirm contact information
ATLANTA– The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are asking Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information as soon as possible before Medicaid redeterminations begin on April 1, 2023, following the passage of the federal omnibus spending bill in December.
Violence over police training center tests Georgia’s political leaders
Georgia’s most prominent political leaders condemned the violent protest that roiled downtown Atlanta after the shooting...
DHS officials warning of scam involving Georgia SNAP benefits cards
ATLANTA — The Department of Human Services is warning about criminals using phony text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and steal Georgia’s SNAP benefits. Officials said that if cardholders get a text asking them to call an 877 number to unlock their card, they should not reply at all and should just delete the message. Cardholders should also not share their EBT card number or PIN with anyone by phone or text.
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
WALB 10
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
WXIA 11 Alive
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings. The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x. With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot...
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Department of Human Services warns SNAP customers of phishing scams
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning people who use SNAP about phishing scams. DHS says they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers. You should not share your EBT card number or PIN number with anyone.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Georgia using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database.
Former Georgia Chief Justice: Sports Betting Can be Legalized Without a State Constitutional Amendment – Take Our Poll
While there are still some that disagree, this, and Gov. Kemp’s change of heart on the topic, could mean that legalized sports betting in Georgia is a matter of when, not if. That’s right, according to the opinion of former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, a constitutional amendment is not needed for the state to allow legal online sports betting and should be considered an extension of the lottery.
Worker on Leave After Project Veritas Accuses Him of Selling CRT Materials to Georgia Schools
A nonprofit employee who sells curriculum to teachers in Georgia was placed on administrative leave this week after a bizarre sting operation accused him of saying he sold material containing critical race theory to Atlanta-area school districts—which would be illegal in Georgia. Project Veritas, the far-right group known for making secret recordings and posting them online, released an edited video of Quintin Bostic allegedly confessing to selling CRT materials. Conservative lawmakers banned any material relating to critical race theory in a series of laws passed last year. In statements to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, both school districts in question—Fulton and Cobb counties—denied purchasing material from Bostic. Despite this, Bostic’s employer—the Washington D.C. nonprofit Teaching Lab—placed him on administrative leave this week, while also claiming the published video was “deceptively produced and edited.” Read it at Atlanta Journal Constitution
Nine charged in middle Georgia meth trafficking ring
MACON — Nine individuals are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their participation in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into middle Georgia communities.
A vote next week could launch Georgia’s long-delayed medical marijuana program
Georgia’s long-delayed medical marijuana program is about to take off, despite a spate of unresolved lawsuits from companies that lost out in the bidding for licenses. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission is expected to vote Jan. 25 on rules governing all aspects of the program from growing the leaf crop in greenhouses under close supervision to manufacturing low-THC cannabis oil to treat patients suffering from a variety of diseases to selling the product at a network of dispensaries across the state.
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
$350 Inflation relief checks: Who is eligible for this support?
Inflation relief checks up to $350 from a one-time payment that was given to low-income people in late September remain unclaimed in Georgia. Due to issues with client IDs or inability to access cards, there are still $235 million in unclaimed payments out of the $1 billion distributed. Georgia Financial...
iheart.com
Nearly 200 Snakes Seized In Georgia Operation
(Savannah, GA) -- A handful of suspects are facing charges in an illegal wildlife trafficking operation in Georgia. The Department of Natural Resources says around 200 snakes have been seized in an undercover investigation that started in 2021. Georgia has been considered a black market for venomous reptiles. At least eight people have been arrested, including a Pennsylvania man who is considered a well-known wildlife transporter.
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: January 20, 2023
Let’s go get the big’uns! Check out these two 10 lb+ largemouth lunkers that Ray Mitchell landed at Paradise Public Fishing Area yesterday. These two lunkers, that earned him each a Georgia Angler Award, were landed using live bait he caught from the pier, According to Mr. Mitchell, these two fish were headed home to “join” him for a fine supper.
This is who's eligible for FEMA assistance in Georgia
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage of the storm damage. Those affected by the severe storms and tornados last Thursday could receive help from FEMA; here's who qualifies and what residents can expect after applying for assistance. Which Georgia counties qualify for FEMA assistance?. FEMA...
Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary
Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court case guaranteeing the right to an abortion that was overturned last year. Since the landmark ruling fell last summer, Georgia’s six-week abortion ban has been on and off and now back on as a legal challenge moves its way through the courts. “It’s […] The post Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
