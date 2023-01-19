Steady snow wraps up early Monday morning for northern NY and the Champlain Valley, but lingers until midday for southern VT and southwest NH. A couple inches of snow are expected across Northern New York and the Champlain Valley, but totals ramp up to 4-8" for central and eastern portions of VT. The highest amounts are expected in southern VT and southwest NH, where 8"+ totals are expected. Isolated totals of up to a foot are possible for the highest peaks of the southern Greens.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO