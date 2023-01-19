Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Williston public works, residents prepared for more snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — With another four to eight inches expected to hit much of Chittenden County on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, towns like Williston are prepared for slick roads and tough winter conditions. Bruce Hoar, director of public works for the Town of Williston, said this storm...
mynbc5.com
Heavy snow arrives Wednesday evening
Just a few snow showers through Tuesday, but the next real deal is a storm Wednesday night. Wednesday morning and afternoon will be dry as clouds thicken. Temperatures will start in the single digits and teens, climbing to the 20s and 30s. Heavy snow breaks out around sunset on Wednesday,...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Agency of Transportation prepared to tackle Wednesday snowstorm
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Snow has hit our region hard once again. The majority of Vermont is projected to receive 4-8 inches. The northeast part of the Green Mountain State is expected to see the biggest snow total, with 8-12 inches of accumulation by Thursday morning. The Vermont Agency of...
mynbc5.com
Heavy snow Wednesday night
Snow showers will drop a covering in a few towns Tuesday, but the next real deal is a storm Wednesday night. Wednesday morning and afternoon will be dry as clouds thicken. Heavy snow breaks out around sunset on Wednesday, with inch-per-hour rates likely. Some mixing with sleet and freezing rain...
mynbc5.com
Age Well Vermont offers advice on ways to help senior citizens during inclement weather
COLCHESTER, Vt. — With more snow on the way, getting prepared can also mean lending a helping hand to a friend or neighbor. "In any weather event, especially like the one we saw with some wet, heavy snow, safety is the most important thing," said Kristin Carlson with Green Mountain Power.
mynbc5.com
Midweek storm will bring a half-foot of snow to many
A storm will rapidly strengthen over the middle of the country on Tuesday and race northeast on Wednesday. This system is expected to create a period of heavy snowfall Wednesday evening, before turning lighter and mixing with sleet and freezing rain early Thursday morning. Travel will be difficult, and school delays are likely.
mynbc5.com
Vermont, New York hourly maps: Track snowfall and wintry mix on Wednesday night, Thursday
VIDEO: Get an hour-by-hour look at the third storm to hit Northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire within a week. Read the full forecast.
mynbc5.com
Snow tapers off Monday afternoon in Vermont, New York
Steady snow wraps up early Monday morning for northern NY and the Champlain Valley, but lingers until midday for southern VT and southwest NH. A couple inches of snow are expected across Northern New York and the Champlain Valley, but totals ramp up to 4-8" for central and eastern portions of VT. The highest amounts are expected in southern VT and southwest NH, where 8"+ totals are expected. Isolated totals of up to a foot are possible for the highest peaks of the southern Greens.
mynbc5.com
VTrans: I-89 South in Colchester reopens after multiple crashes
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Interstate 89 South in Colchester is back open following multiple weather-related crashes, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Susie Wilson bypass is also now open between Kellogg Rd and Colchester Rd (Rt 2a) following a motor vehicle crash. Snow is expected to be heaviest between...
mynbc5.com
Fire departments from across Northern New York battle fire in Saranac Lake
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A business complex in Saranac Lake was up in flames early Wednesday morning as multiple fire departments from across Northern York were called in to battle the blaze. The Saranac Lake Fire Department confirmed a fire at the Aubuchon Hardware Plaza began around 3:30 a.m.
mynbc5.com
See snow totals in Vermont, New York
Parts of Southern Vermont saw up to 10 inches of snow on Monday, as the region prepares for yet another storm on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Chittenden saw the highest snowfall totals in the region, with 10 inches of snow. Scroll to see snow totals in your town. All...
mynbc5.com
More than 9,000 power outages reported in Vermont after snowstorm
More than 9,000 residents in Vermont were without power on Monday as the second of three consecutive snowstorms barreled through our region. Most of the outages are in Windham County. If you are experiencing an outage, you can report issues by following these links:
mynbc5.com
Winter Renaissance Faire returns to Vermont in February
ESSEX, Vt. — Fans of medieval history, listen up — the Winter Renaissance Faire will return to the Champlain Valley Exposition in February. The weekend-long event, which is currently in its 6th year in Essex Junction, will be held on Feb. 4 and 5, according to Vermont Gatherings, the event organizer.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire Ice Castles set to open Friday
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A popular attraction in New Hampshire is finally set to open this weekend. The ice castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire will officially open on Friday. Besides seeing the castles themselves, guests can take a stroll through the Mystic Forest Light Walk, go snowtubing, or take...
mynbc5.com
More than 30,000 without power in New Hampshire as storm impacts region
CONCORD, N.H. — Thousands of residents in New Hampshire are without power as a snowstorm continues to pile snow across the state. As of 8:30 a.m., New Hampshire officials were already reporting more than 30,000 customers without power across the state. As of noon, that number does not appear to have changed, according to sister station WMUR.
mynbc5.com
UVM building evacuated after fuel leak in basement detected
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A University of Vermont building was evacuated on Wednesday, and classes were canceled after a fuel leak was detected in the basement. School officials said the leak was reported in the heating system around 8:45 a.m. in the Waterman building on South Prospect Street. The leak...
mynbc5.com
Red Cross helps 9 people following two fires in Northern New York
NEW YORK — The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to nine people following two fires in Clinton and Franklin counties. The Red Cross said they aided four adults and a child after a fire on Flat Road Road in Malone on Sunday, with volunteers distributing comfort kits and a stuffed animal.
mynbc5.com
Blue lobster caught by New Hampshire fisherman off Isle of Shoals
A New Hampshire fisherman was in for an exciting surprise when he caught a blue lobster by the Isle of Shoals. Jake Eaton, who caught the lobster, said this is something that doesn't happen every day. He said he gets out to haul three to four times a week and has been fishing for about a decade.
mynbc5.com
Northern New York man in custody after hours-long standoff with police
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — New York State Police arrived on scene at 2:51 p.m. and a perimeter has been set up as a safety precaution. Police were called to the store because of a "suspicious man," according to officials. According to employees at the store, a man walked into...
mynbc5.com
Burlington neighbors to vote on new Net Zero ballot item that would electrify buildings, homes
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington voters will decide on a new proposal to further electrify the city on Town Meeting Day. The proposal would require all new construction to be fully renewable and require new buildings, along with large existing and city buildings, to switch to renewable heating and water systems when replacing older items starting in 2024. Multifamily units would need to make the switch by 2026.
