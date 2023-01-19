ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
upr.org

Officials urge Utah residents to test homes during Radon Action Month

January is Radon Action Month and officials are urging Utah residents to test their homes. Eleanor Divver, Utah’s radon project coordinator says that radon goes through the path of least resistance through your home, especially when the ground is frozen and it’s more likely to find its way into buildings during cold months.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy