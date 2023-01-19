ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Staff member injured after shots fired at St. Paul high school

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police were called to a St. Paul high school for the second time this week after a bullet grazed a school staff member's earlobe.Police say Washington Technology Magnet School went into a lockout just before 3:30 p.m. Friday after two groups of students got into a fight.St. Paul Police also confirm that a student had minor injuries from the fight.Parents were called to pick up students who remain in the building. Evening activities were canceled for the night.This comes just days after police say a St. Paul city employee shot a boy in the head, causing Central High School to go into lockdown.MORE: St. Paul employee, Exavir Binford Jr., charged in St. Paul recreation center shootingThe incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Rec center shooter facing charges

Following a fight that led to a shooting at the Jimmy Lee Rec Center in St. Paul, St. Paul Police have filed charges against who they believe to be responsible. FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard has the latest.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center

Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE

City employee charged with attempted murder in rec center shooting

ST PAUL, Minn. — Prosecutors say a 26-year-old city employee argued with two teens, eventually getting in a physical fight with them before allegedly pulling a gun and shooting one of the boys in the head. Charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault were filed Friday against Exavir...
SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought

(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman charged with carjacking a Good Samaritan

(St. Paul, MN) -- A St. Paul woman is facing charges after she allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle, then carjacked a Good Samaritan on I-94. Authorities say 22-year-old Sydney McKellepp led police on a chase Monday in the carjacked vehicle before being taken into custody. She has been charged in Ramsey County with simple robbery, car theft, receiving stolen property, and fleeing police. She made her first court appearance yesterday morning.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
SAINT PAUL, MN
kfgo.com

Fatal head-on collision near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal head-on collision involving a minivan and a cargo van occurred around 8:20 Saturday morning. The driver of the cargo van, Manuel Guardado, 28, address unknown, was traveling westbound on Highway 23 when it collided head-on with the minivan. The driver of the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

12 people displaced following a house fire in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An overnight fire in St. Paul left 12 people without a home early Thursday morning. The St. Paul Fire Department said crews responded to a reported fire around 12:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Sherburne Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and flames...
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Fatal shooting investigated in St. Cloud

(St. Cloud, MN) -- St. Cloud police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers went to an apartment and found a man had been shot inside. Despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene. Authorities say the suspects fled and it does not appear to be a random incident. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Man stole $28k during armed robbery of St. Paul bank: Charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 42-year-old man faces felony charges for allegedly stealing over $28,000 during an armed bank robbery in St. Paul on Tuesday. Prosecutors charged Andre Christopher Nelson, 42, with three counts each of first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the armed robbery of Huntington Bank in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Kidnapped Minnesota baby safely recovered after standoff in Kentucky

(FOX 9) - A seven-week-old child born in Minnesota has been recovered after being taken, and a standoff over its custody ended safely in Kentucky. According to police, on Jan. 12, a report was made to Scott County Child Protection that a juvenile had been brought to an emergency room with injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Streets of St. Paul

Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)

ST. PAUL, MN - Overlooking the Swede Hollow neighborhood, the picturesque Theodore Hamm mansion at 671 Greenbrier was a crown jewel of the east side of St. Paul. The Queen Anne Revival-style structure stood like a castle on the bluffs, a beacon of inspiration and possibility to those living below. The abrupt destruction of the multi-story mansion years later not only demolished an iconic structure but razed part of the history of one of Minnesota’s most prominent families.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy