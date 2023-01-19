ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police were called to a St. Paul high school for the second time this week after a bullet grazed a school staff member's earlobe.Police say Washington Technology Magnet School went into a lockout just before 3:30 p.m. Friday after two groups of students got into a fight.St. Paul Police also confirm that a student had minor injuries from the fight.Parents were called to pick up students who remain in the building. Evening activities were canceled for the night.This comes just days after police say a St. Paul city employee shot a boy in the head, causing Central High School to go into lockdown.MORE: St. Paul employee, Exavir Binford Jr., charged in St. Paul recreation center shootingThe incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO