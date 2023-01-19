Read full article on original website
Staff member injured after shots fired at St. Paul high school
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police were called to a St. Paul high school for the second time this week after a bullet grazed a school staff member's earlobe.Police say Washington Technology Magnet School went into a lockout just before 3:30 p.m. Friday after two groups of students got into a fight.St. Paul Police also confirm that a student had minor injuries from the fight.Parents were called to pick up students who remain in the building. Evening activities were canceled for the night.This comes just days after police say a St. Paul city employee shot a boy in the head, causing Central High School to go into lockdown.MORE: St. Paul employee, Exavir Binford Jr., charged in St. Paul recreation center shootingThe incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
A shooting outside Washington Technology Magnet School in St. Paul's North End on Friday injured one staff member, according to police. The staff member sustained a minor graze wound to the ear lobe and was treated by medics at the scene, according to St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster. Ernster...
Rec center shooter facing charges
Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center
Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
Charges: 17-year-old was driven to Georgia by mother after fatal shooting at MOA
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A teenager accused of being one of the shooters in the killing of a 19-year-old man inside Nordstrom at the Mall of America in December has been charged via a juvenile petition.
City employee charged with attempted murder in rec center shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — Prosecutors say a 26-year-old city employee argued with two teens, eventually getting in a physical fight with them before allegedly pulling a gun and shooting one of the boys in the head. Charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault were filed Friday against Exavir...
Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought
(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
Woman charged with carjacking a Good Samaritan
(St. Paul, MN) -- A St. Paul woman is facing charges after she allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle, then carjacked a Good Samaritan on I-94. Authorities say 22-year-old Sydney McKellepp led police on a chase Monday in the carjacked vehicle before being taken into custody. She has been charged in Ramsey County with simple robbery, car theft, receiving stolen property, and fleeing police. She made her first court appearance yesterday morning.
Fatal head-on collision near St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal head-on collision involving a minivan and a cargo van occurred around 8:20 Saturday morning. The driver of the cargo van, Manuel Guardado, 28, address unknown, was traveling westbound on Highway 23 when it collided head-on with the minivan. The driver of the...
12 people displaced following a house fire in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An overnight fire in St. Paul left 12 people without a home early Thursday morning. The St. Paul Fire Department said crews responded to a reported fire around 12:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Sherburne Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and flames...
Fatal shooting investigated in St. Cloud
(St. Cloud, MN) -- St. Cloud police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers went to an apartment and found a man had been shot inside. Despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene. Authorities say the suspects fled and it does not appear to be a random incident. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
Man stole $28k during armed robbery of St. Paul bank: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 42-year-old man faces felony charges for allegedly stealing over $28,000 during an armed bank robbery in St. Paul on Tuesday. Prosecutors charged Andre Christopher Nelson, 42, with three counts each of first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the armed robbery of Huntington Bank in St. Paul.
Kidnapped Minnesota baby safely recovered after standoff in Kentucky
(FOX 9) - A seven-week-old child born in Minnesota has been recovered after being taken, and a standoff over its custody ended safely in Kentucky. According to police, on Jan. 12, a report was made to Scott County Child Protection that a juvenile had been brought to an emergency room with injuries.
Man killed in St. Cloud apartment shooting
Police say a man was found fatally shot inside a St. Cloud apartment late Tuesday night. St. Cloud Police officers were called to the building on the 300 block of 14th Avenue SE. at 11:51 p.m. on a report of shots fired. The man was found inside an apartment, and...
As questions swirl about former medical examiner, Ramsey County reviews dozens of criminal cases
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Attorney's Office is reviewing 71 criminal cases due to questions about the reliability of former medical examiner Michael McGee, partnering with a non-profit in a process that could have broad implications and even potentially lead to convictions being tossed. Ramsey County Attorney...
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)
ST. PAUL, MN - Overlooking the Swede Hollow neighborhood, the picturesque Theodore Hamm mansion at 671 Greenbrier was a crown jewel of the east side of St. Paul. The Queen Anne Revival-style structure stood like a castle on the bluffs, a beacon of inspiration and possibility to those living below. The abrupt destruction of the multi-story mansion years later not only demolished an iconic structure but razed part of the history of one of Minnesota’s most prominent families.
