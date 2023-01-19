ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CT

zip06.com

North Haven Boys’ Hockey Cruises to 10-0

On Jan.18, the North Haven boys’ hockey team took on their SCC D2 rink rivals, the T-Birds of North Branford. The Nighthawks dominated the contest, coasting to a 6-1 victory. At 1:55 of the first period, North Haven jumped out to a 1-0 lead, as Bryce Mastriano found the...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Celebrates MLK Day With Public Art Installation

In commemorating what would have been Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 94th birthday, nearly 70 people gathered on Old Saybrook's Main Street for reflection and the unveiling of a new community mural celebrating the town's diversity. The observance was organized by representatives of Old Saybrook March for Justice and the Public Art for Racial Justice Education (PARJE).
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

North Haven’s Brandi Scores for Blades vs. Guilford

The Amity/Cheshire/North Haven Blades girls’ ice hockey team faced Guilford on Jan. 16, falling by a score of 7-1. Although things didn’t go as the Blades had hoped, North Haven’s Emelia Brandi helped contribute to the score. At the 6:08 mark of the first period, Emelia Brandi...
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

North Branford 2023-2026 Teachers’ Contract Finalized

During the next 3 years, North Branford’s teachers will receive annual salary increases of approximately 3.5 percent per year, adding up to the district’s highest contractual teacher salary increases in more than a decade. That’s one of the results of the newly-approved 2023-2026 contract between the North Branford...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Economic Development a Priority for New Year

First Selectman Michael Freda is looking at the new year as an opportunity to usher more new businesses and developments into town. He expects several new projects to be completed or break ground this year. "I'm playing the economic development ballgame on varying levels: retail, housing, industrial and commercial, and...
HAMDEN, CT
zip06.com

Arts Commission Receives Nonprofit Status

There's a new nonprofit in town: the East Haven Arts Commission (EHAC) has officially been awarded 501(c)(3) status by the Internal Revenue Service. Commission member Bob Genzano received the good news in a formal letter on Jan. 16. The new designation now allows the Commission to become eligible for multiple grant opportunities, ultimately allowing EHAC to expand its programming.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

H-K Boys’ Basketball Takes Two Losses

The Haddam-Killingworth Cougars boys’ basketball team played an intense game vs. Hale Ray at home on Jan. 17. After a hard fought battle, the Cougars fell by a score of 47-44. Andrew Crayton led H-K, with 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block. Blake Kamoen...
HADDAM, CT

