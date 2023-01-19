ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

wflx.com

Pedestrian killed along I-95 in Lantana after wreck

A man who was along Interstate 95 was killed Tuesday morning following a crash involving two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The deadly incident occurred just after 10 a.m., causing traffic delays. Investigators said a 17-year-old driver from West Palm Beach was traveling in a Honda Civic on...
LANTANA, FL
wflx.com

Man driving in wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard dies in crash

A 51-year-old man, driving in the wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard, died in a collision with two cars going westbound Monday afternoon, West Palm Beach police said. Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the agency, said authorities believe the man suffered a medical emergency. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Estranged mother of missing girl charged with custody interference

The estranged mother of the 11-year-old girl who disappeared from Riviera Beach but was found safe in Georgia two weeks later has been charged with interference custody of a minor, days after the girl's father was shot dead. Tyshon Glee, 32, appeared before Circuit judge Scott Suskauer on Tuesday, and...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Thief caught on camera stealing mail with postal key

A mailbox bandit is on the loose after surveillance cameras caught him using a postal key to steal from local businesses in Riviera Beach near West Palm Beach, the second time in six weeks where thieves have targeted the same mailbox cluster. A federal investigation is underway to track the...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Jupiter police search storm drain for car burglar

Jupiter police on Monday are searching a storm drain for a person they believe may have been burglarizing cars in two separate neighborhoods earlier in the morning. Police said they believe the person is now hiding out in the drain underneath Indiantown Road. A WPTV news crew at the scene...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair

The South Florida Fair is considering stricter rules after fights broke out over the weekend leading to four arrests. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, about 60 people were escorted off of the fairgrounds, in addition to the arrests, Saturday night. Video posted on social media showed groups of kids fighting on the fairgrounds.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Man arrested after antisemitic propaganda found in Atlantis

South Florida leaders are condemning what they call an act of hate after antisemitic propaganda was found over the weekend in multiple cars and in driveways in Palm Beach County, including in Atlantis. It's a rising trend and officials are planning to discuss it in a roundtable Tuesday. "It's just...
ATLANTIS, FL
wflx.com

Nothing found after PBIA concourse evacuated because of bomb threat

Concourse C at Palm Beach International Airport reopened with an all-clear Tuesday night after an evacuation because a passenger onboard a departing Frontier Airlines flight made a bomb threat, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. During three-hour closure of the terminal, seven flights were delayed and several hundred...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Herbert Hoover Dike

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the Herbert Hoover Dike, capping a yearslong rehabilitation project meant to keep the communities surrounding Lake Okeechobee safe from flooding. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spoke during the ceremony in Clewiston. Originally built in the 1930s, the dike has been undergoing...
CLEWISTON, FL
wflx.com

Dike completion brings peace of mind to residents, concerns from fishermen

On the shores of Lake Okeechobee in Clewiston, officials gathered and watched. The Army Corps of Engineers headlined the ribbon-cutting ceremony to signal the finish of the restoration of the Herbert Hoover Dike about three years ahead of schedule, costing $1.5 billion in federal and state money. "Safety is our...
CLEWISTON, FL

