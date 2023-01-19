Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed along I-95 in Lantana after wreck
A man who was along Interstate 95 was killed Tuesday morning following a crash involving two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The deadly incident occurred just after 10 a.m., causing traffic delays. Investigators said a 17-year-old driver from West Palm Beach was traveling in a Honda Civic on...
Man driving in wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard dies in crash
A 51-year-old man, driving in the wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard, died in a collision with two cars going westbound Monday afternoon, West Palm Beach police said. Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the agency, said authorities believe the man suffered a medical emergency. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.
Former deliveryman found guilty of killing 75-year-old Boca Raton woman
The man who was charged with killing a 75-year-old Boca Raton woman after delivering a washer and dryer to her home was found guilty Wednesday. A non-jury trial began Monday for Jorge Dupre Lachazo, who was charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 20, 2019, beating and burning of Evelyn Udell.
Estranged mother of missing girl charged with custody interference
The estranged mother of the 11-year-old girl who disappeared from Riviera Beach but was found safe in Georgia two weeks later has been charged with interference custody of a minor, days after the girl's father was shot dead. Tyshon Glee, 32, appeared before Circuit judge Scott Suskauer on Tuesday, and...
Martin County Sheriff's Office meets with SandyPines CEO following incidents
The Martin County Sheriff's Office met with the CEO of the SandyPines treatment facility in Tequesta, after yet another juvenile was able to escape the facility this week. "I'm sure they're understaffed and they need help,” a resident said. Nestled among residential neighborhoods in Tequesta is the SandyPines treatment...
Thief caught on camera stealing mail with postal key
A mailbox bandit is on the loose after surveillance cameras caught him using a postal key to steal from local businesses in Riviera Beach near West Palm Beach, the second time in six weeks where thieves have targeted the same mailbox cluster. A federal investigation is underway to track the...
Jupiter police search storm drain for car burglar
Jupiter police on Monday are searching a storm drain for a person they believe may have been burglarizing cars in two separate neighborhoods earlier in the morning. Police said they believe the person is now hiding out in the drain underneath Indiantown Road. A WPTV news crew at the scene...
4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
The South Florida Fair is considering stricter rules after fights broke out over the weekend leading to four arrests. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, about 60 people were escorted off of the fairgrounds, in addition to the arrests, Saturday night. Video posted on social media showed groups of kids fighting on the fairgrounds.
Man arrested after antisemitic propaganda found in Atlantis
South Florida leaders are condemning what they call an act of hate after antisemitic propaganda was found over the weekend in multiple cars and in driveways in Palm Beach County, including in Atlantis. It's a rising trend and officials are planning to discuss it in a roundtable Tuesday. "It's just...
Murder trial begins for man accused of beating woman, setting her on fire
The murder trial has begun for a Hialeah man accused of killing a Boca Raton woman after delivering a washer and dryer to her home in 2019. A non-jury trial began Monday for Jorge Dupre Lachazo, who is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 20, 2019, beating and burning of Evelyn Udell.
Nothing found after PBIA concourse evacuated because of bomb threat
Concourse C at Palm Beach International Airport reopened with an all-clear Tuesday night after an evacuation because a passenger onboard a departing Frontier Airlines flight made a bomb threat, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. During three-hour closure of the terminal, seven flights were delayed and several hundred...
Are salaries keeping up with inflation in Palm Beach County?
It's a common topic brought up as we all deal with price increases at restaurants, grocery stores, electric bills, etc. So, are salaries in Palm Beach County keeping up with inflation?. A few people that WPTV talked to in Lake Worth Beach said they are just now getting raises after...
Martin County Sheriff's Office wants to bill youth facility after 'riot'
WPTV is learning new details about what happened late Friday night at a youth residential treatment center near Tequesta that the Martin County Sheriff's Office described as a "riot." For five years, Danny Curtis has lived down the road from the SandyPines Residential Treatment Center. "I've never seen them stray...
American Pit Bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home
An 8-year-old dog named Duncan, who is described as a "gentleman," has been waiting for a good home at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control for more than 120 days. "He is such a gentleman, so respectful, he walks amazing on a leash," public relations specialist Melanie Perazzo said.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Herbert Hoover Dike
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the Herbert Hoover Dike, capping a yearslong rehabilitation project meant to keep the communities surrounding Lake Okeechobee safe from flooding. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spoke during the ceremony in Clewiston. Originally built in the 1930s, the dike has been undergoing...
Dike completion brings peace of mind to residents, concerns from fishermen
On the shores of Lake Okeechobee in Clewiston, officials gathered and watched. The Army Corps of Engineers headlined the ribbon-cutting ceremony to signal the finish of the restoration of the Herbert Hoover Dike about three years ahead of schedule, costing $1.5 billion in federal and state money. "Safety is our...
Should social media safety be taught in Florida public schools?
Here at WPTV, we are marking National News Literacy Week. It's a movement to push back against misinformation on all platforms. A big part of that is social media, and WPTV is taking a closer look at how to keep our kids safe navigating it. Navigating how to use social...
Teacher pushes back after state decision on African American studies course
Educators and politicians are reacting to last week's decision from the Florida Department of Education and Gov. Ron DeSantis to block a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools. History is important to retired Delray Beach teacher Yvonne Odom. You can see it...
New art exhibit offers insight into lives of those with bipolar disorder
An art exhibit on display now offers insights into the lives of people living with bipolar disorder. The Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation was started by Ryan's parents, Dusty and Joyce Sang, while mourning their son at the cemetery. "Our son was very creative. He had bipolar disorder. And when...
