Research Shows Gut Bacteria Affect Brain Health – Reveals New Approach to Treating Alzheimer’s Disease

Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease
There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
Scientists found the most commonly consumed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Researchers said thyme and rosemary may reduce the size of malignant tumors by up to 85%
A healthy diet, especially eating fruits and vegetables, will play a big role in cancer prevention. Herbs are one of the most powerful plant foods because they provide many effective compounds to fight disease. Rosemary and thyme, in particular, may be among the most powerful herbs for preventing cancer, because of their anti-tumor properties.
Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
5 Stomach Conditions Tied to Alzheimer’s Disease
If you have any of five disorders of the gut, you may be at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to a recent study. Researchers at Edith Cowan University’s Centre for Precision Health in Perth, Australia, found that the genes of people who have both Alzheimer’s and one of those five gastrointestinal disorders share certain characteristics in common.
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Experts Say You Should Stop Using This Type Of Oil ASAP (It Causes Inflammation And Weight Gain!)
Vegetable oils, such as soybean, corn, and canola oil, have long been a staple in many people’s diets. These oils are commonly used for cooking, baking, and as ingredients in processed foods. However, many health experts agree that vegetable oils may contribute to inflammation and weight gain, which means you may want to cut them out of your diet (which should be rich in anti-inflammatory foods) as much as possible in order to keep your body happy and healthy.
Here’s How Long You’re Contagious With The Latest COVID Variant
It can be hard to know if you’re putting others at risk, but there are rules you can follow to help protect those around you.
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
6 things we found out were linked to cancer in 2022, from junk food to hair products
Scientists linked several food ingredients and personal care products to cancer risk in 2022, including ultra-processed food and breast implants.
Man with terminal cancer cured after taking new drug
A man who was told he only has 12 months to live is now free of cancer thanks to a new drug trial. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which kept him up all night. Mr Glynn said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.Despite a series of scans and tests at his GP, his cancer was only picked up by chance when he got an...
Linking cardiac arrest and COVID-19 vaccine is ‘wildly and irresponsibly speculative,’ says expert
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Shortly after news broke that 54-year-old singer Lisa Marie Presley had died of cardiac arrest, some people were once...
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
Grandpa, Hold Off On The Weed: New Study Finds Alarming Trend Among Elderly
There has been an increase in the rate of cannabis-related visits to the emergency department among adults in California, a new study shows. According to the findings, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, cannabis-related emergency department visits went from a total of 366 in 2005 to 12,167 in 2019.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
This Is the Worst Habit for Heart Health, According to Cardiologists
Yep, you're definitely going to want to avoid this one.
Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant
If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
