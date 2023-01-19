Read full article on original website
cbs17
Durham restaurant receives ‘C’ grade for 27 health violations, 12 critical: report
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A restaurant in Durham received a ‘C’ grade for several health and safety violations, according to a report. The restaurant, Church’s Chicken, located at 942 North Miami Boulevard, also had 12 critical violations, according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health. According...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Site revealed for new high school
JACKSON – “We know, given the right circumstances and the right environment, they can thrive. And we are going to invest in that thriving, in their future, and our community’s future.”. Those were the words of Northampton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rosa Atkins, speaking about the district’s...
Political response muted as questions linger on state auditor's car crash
News this week that state auditor Beth Wood ran her state-owned vehicle into a parked car last month in downtown Raleigh, then allegedly left the scene, yielded a muted response from her colleagues Friday as they waited on the auditor to address multiple outstanding questions. Most members of the Council...
5 On Your Side digs into squatters rights after neighbors' complaint
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — People in a Wake County neighborhood tell 5 On Your Side squatters have taken over a foreclosed home on their street, damaging the property and making neighbors uneasy. After a viewer tipped WRAL News off to what was happening, the 5 On Your Side team...
US-1 flooded with motorcycles; witness describes around 2,000 bikers gathering for large ride
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of motorcycle riders headed north along US-1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. WRAL News does not know the motive for the ride; however, the word 'Pagan' could be seen on the clothing of several bikers. The...
warrenrecord.com
From Warren County Superior Court
The following pleas were accepted and judgments handed down during the Jan. 3 session of Warren County Criminal Superior Trial Court. Judge Cindy K. Sturges presided. • Marcus Deleon Townes, plea of guilty to driving while impaired; sentenced to 30 days in the state Misdemeanant Confinement Program, suspended, 18 months supervised probation; ordered to complete 48 hours of community service within six months and undergo a substance abuse assessment; probation supervision fee waived; court costs to be a civil judgment; probation transferred to Vance County; charges of felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, misdemeanor possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana and driving while license revoke-not impaired revocation voluntarily dismissed.
cbs17
Triangle families ask for more to protect lives from Fentanyl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Mitchico Duff described her daughter as kind and loving. Two years ago, Duff said she tragically lost her daughter, 22-year-old Machiko La’deja Duff, from fentanyl. “I don’t want another mom to feel the way I feel, this is a nightmare, this is torture…” said...
warrenrecord.com
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
Arrest report clarification: The Sheriff’s Office has clarified that Jarad Wesley Robinson, 27, of Norlina, was not charged with driving under the influence on Dec. 29. He was charged with driving while license revoked, no insurance and no registration. Incident reports. • On Dec. 30, Mac Sanford reported damage...
WNCT
Early-morning house fire in Bethel kills two, one escapes
Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Early-morning house fire in Bethel kills two, one …. Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Investigation begins after two killed in Pitt County …
Sheriff: 6 guns, drugs, $57K+ seized after 2 North Carolina undercover operations
Two separate undercover operations in Durham resulted several drugs and firearm seizures, along with two arrests.
cbs17
Cary felon gets 15 years for shooting at Wake Co. public safety center, carjacking in 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Cary man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking and for shooting at the Wake County Public Safety Center, federal prosecutors say. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the...
cbs17
Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two North Carolina women sentenced to prison, supervised release and more than $5 million in restitution for tax conspiracy
Two North Carolina women were sentenced to prison earlier this month for preparing false tax returns for clients and causing them to be filed with the IRS, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. According to court documents and statements made...
'Neglect, mismanagement and lack of proper credentialing': Durham chief fire marshal accuses DPS employees of falsifying fire alarm reports for years
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Chief Fire Marshal Jason Shepherd accused Durham Public Schools employees of falsifying multiple years of fire alarm reports for schools, according to emails obtained Thursday by WRAL Investigates. In the emails, Shepherd raised concerns about DPS leaders for "providing, falsifying and copying multiple years of...
Concerns rise over growing homeless encampment next to I-40 in Raleigh
A makeshift homeless shelter in Raleigh is raising concerns for business owners in the area.
durhamsheriff.com
Resident's Tips Lead to Two Arrests for Drugs, Guns
DURHAM(1/20/2023) -Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead announces the completion of two separate undercover drug operations by the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit (SAC/Narc). In the first instance, SAC/Narc investigators acting on tips from the public about suspicious behaviour indicative of drug activity at the residence of Soren Adrianus...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
South Hill man charged with violation of a protective order
LAWRENCEVILLE – Norman Rice, 49, from South Hill, Virginia is charged with violation of a protective order at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. D. Peter was dispatched to Christanna Highway for a call about a violation of an emergency protective order. The reporting party stated her brother was at the residence while the emergency protective order was in place. Dispatch emailed a copy of the emergency protective or4der to Peter and he verified that the emergency protective order was in place until Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Also in the EPO it showed that the caller was granted the residence and Rice was not to be at the residence.
Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development project
RALEIGH – Saint Augustine’s University and Carter have agreed to a proposal valued in excess of $75 million, which includes developing a 320-unit multifamily project on the property and offers the university the option to invest in the project as a partner.
tourcounsel.com
The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina
The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
