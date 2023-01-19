ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

Site revealed for new high school

JACKSON – “We know, given the right circumstances and the right environment, they can thrive. And we are going to invest in that thriving, in their future, and our community’s future.”. Those were the words of Northampton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rosa Atkins, speaking about the district’s...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
From Warren County Superior Court

The following pleas were accepted and judgments handed down during the Jan. 3 session of Warren County Criminal Superior Trial Court. Judge Cindy K. Sturges presided. • Marcus Deleon Townes, plea of guilty to driving while impaired; sentenced to 30 days in the state Misdemeanant Confinement Program, suspended, 18 months supervised probation; ordered to complete 48 hours of community service within six months and undergo a substance abuse assessment; probation supervision fee waived; court costs to be a civil judgment; probation transferred to Vance County; charges of felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, misdemeanor possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana and driving while license revoke-not impaired revocation voluntarily dismissed.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Triangle families ask for more to protect lives from Fentanyl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Mitchico Duff described her daughter as kind and loving. Two years ago, Duff said she tragically lost her daughter, 22-year-old Machiko La’deja Duff, from fentanyl. “I don’t want another mom to feel the way I feel, this is a nightmare, this is torture…” said...
RALEIGH, NC
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Arrest report clarification: The Sheriff’s Office has clarified that Jarad Wesley Robinson, 27, of Norlina, was not charged with driving under the influence on Dec. 29. He was charged with driving while license revoked, no insurance and no registration. Incident reports. • On Dec. 30, Mac Sanford reported damage...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Early-morning house fire in Bethel kills two, one escapes

Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Early-morning house fire in Bethel kills two, one …. Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Investigation begins after two killed in Pitt County …
BETHEL, NC
Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
RALEIGH, NC
'Neglect, mismanagement and lack of proper credentialing': Durham chief fire marshal accuses DPS employees of falsifying fire alarm reports for years

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Chief Fire Marshal Jason Shepherd accused Durham Public Schools employees of falsifying multiple years of fire alarm reports for schools, according to emails obtained Thursday by WRAL Investigates. In the emails, Shepherd raised concerns about DPS leaders for "providing, falsifying and copying multiple years of...
DURHAM, NC
Resident's Tips Lead to Two Arrests for Drugs, Guns

DURHAM(1/20/2023) -Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead announces the completion of two separate undercover drug operations by the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit (SAC/Narc). In the first instance, SAC/Narc investigators acting on tips from the public about suspicious behaviour indicative of drug activity at the residence of Soren Adrianus...
South Hill man charged with violation of a protective order

LAWRENCEVILLE – Norman Rice, 49, from South Hill, Virginia is charged with violation of a protective order at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. D. Peter was dispatched to Christanna Highway for a call about a violation of an emergency protective order. The reporting party stated her brother was at the residence while the emergency protective order was in place. Dispatch emailed a copy of the emergency protective or4der to Peter and he verified that the emergency protective order was in place until Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Also in the EPO it showed that the caller was granted the residence and Rice was not to be at the residence.
SOUTH HILL, VA
Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina

The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
DURHAM, NC

