Grundy County, TN

On Target News

One of the Boat Docks at Tims Ford has been Closed

Tims Ford State Park officials have closed a boat dock inside the park. The Lakeview boat dock has been closed until further notice. Other ramps remain open at Devil’s Step, Rock Creek, Turkey Creek, Lost Creek, and TVA Dam. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters...
LYNCHBURG, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
CLEVELAND, TN
Grundy County Herald

Bulletin Board

The Warren County Genealogical & Historical will hold a Show & Tell on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. Bring any family heirloom or any item of Warren County History. Warren County Administrative Building Early Voting Room, 201 Locust Street, McMinnville. Growing Roots Workshop: Upcycled Milk Jug Greenhouse Saturday, Jan. 26...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Level Up Arcade and Billiards

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

New SK Food Plant Brings Excitement to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hundreds of new jobs are soon coming to Cleveland and Bradley County. Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced that, “It is my pleasure to announce on behalf of Governor Lee and the state of Tennessee to welcome SK Food Group. They’re going to invest more than 205 million dollars to construct its fourth production facility right here in Cleveland, Tennessee.”
CLEVELAND, TN
Grundy County Herald

Beersheba Springs Medical Clinic

The Beersheba Springs Medical was founded in 2010 by a group of concerned individuals in response to the difficult access to care in Grundy County. Dr. Garrett Adams of Louisville, Ky. spearheaded the effort to provide medical services and the medical clinic opened that same year. The clinic is completely...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tullahoma nursing home evacuated after HVAC fire

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - No one was injured after an HVAC fire at a Tullahoma nursing home on Friday night. When Tullahoma Fire Department crews arrived at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma just after 9:15 p.m., flames were visible coming from an HVAC unit on the roof. Crews evacuated...
TULLAHOMA, TN
WDEF

Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

