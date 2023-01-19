Read full article on original website
Related
One of the Boat Docks at Tims Ford has been Closed
Tims Ford State Park officials have closed a boat dock inside the park. The Lakeview boat dock has been closed until further notice. Other ramps remain open at Devil’s Step, Rock Creek, Turkey Creek, Lost Creek, and TVA Dam. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters...
WTVC
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
themoorecountynews.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cleveland, Tennessee metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cleveland, TN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
foodmanufacturing.com
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
WTVC
840 new jobs coming to Bradley County with snack, sandwich assembly line facility
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — 840 new jobs are coming to Bradley County. SK Food Group is building a new sandwich assembly and food-handling facility in Cleveland, investing $205.2 million. The 525,000-square-foot facility will be located at Lot 1 of the Spring Branch Industrial Park, west of Cleveland. The company...
Grundy County Herald
Bulletin Board
The Warren County Genealogical & Historical will hold a Show & Tell on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. Bring any family heirloom or any item of Warren County History. Warren County Administrative Building Early Voting Room, 201 Locust Street, McMinnville. Growing Roots Workshop: Upcycled Milk Jug Greenhouse Saturday, Jan. 26...
WTVC
Level Up Arcade and Billiards
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
WDEF
New SK Food Plant Brings Excitement to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hundreds of new jobs are soon coming to Cleveland and Bradley County. Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced that, “It is my pleasure to announce on behalf of Governor Lee and the state of Tennessee to welcome SK Food Group. They’re going to invest more than 205 million dollars to construct its fourth production facility right here in Cleveland, Tennessee.”
New discount retail store opens in Tennessee
A new discount retail store recently opened in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, WE Wholesale opened its new Tennessee discount store in Chattanooga, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
WTVC
Sewage from Chattanooga raising stink with residents in one middle Tennessee county
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. — You do your business in the bathroom, flush the toilet, and probably don't give what you're sending down the pipes a second thought. But that sewage is on the minds of some exasperated residents in one middle Tennessee county. On Thursday we learned sewage from...
Firefighters battle fire at Tullahoma nursing home
The Tullahoma Fire Department fought a fire at Life Care Center late Friday night. Officials say there are no reported injuries.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Grundy County Herald
Beersheba Springs Medical Clinic
The Beersheba Springs Medical was founded in 2010 by a group of concerned individuals in response to the difficult access to care in Grundy County. Dr. Garrett Adams of Louisville, Ky. spearheaded the effort to provide medical services and the medical clinic opened that same year. The clinic is completely...
House destroyed by fire in DeKalb County
A home was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning in DeKalb County.
wgnsradio.com
Local Police Working to Obtain the Identity of a "Person of Interest" in Alleged Theft Case
(Murfreesboro, TN) Detectives in the Murfreesboro area need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. According the MPD, the theft in question occurred on December 31, 2022. The unknown woman, believed to have been captured on a security video camera, entered the Home Goods store next to...
WSMV
Tullahoma nursing home evacuated after HVAC fire
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - No one was injured after an HVAC fire at a Tullahoma nursing home on Friday night. When Tullahoma Fire Department crews arrived at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma just after 9:15 p.m., flames were visible coming from an HVAC unit on the roof. Crews evacuated...
WDEF
Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
thunder1320.com
Tullahoma Police Department seeks public’s help identifying two subjects
Be on the lookout for two persons of interest. The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying one or both of the subject’s pictured. They were involved in an incident at a local business on January 12, 2023. If you have any information, please contact Detective Jessica Taylor...
Cumberland County could pay $160K in discrimination case
A complaint and proposed consent decree were filed to resolve allegations of the Cumberland County correctional officer being discriminated against due to a disability.
Jackson County deputies search for Paint Rock burglary suspect
Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a person wanted in connection to a burglary in Paint Rock.
Comments / 0