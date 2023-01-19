Read full article on original website
Arsenal sign Trossard and close on Kiwior, West Ham land Ings – as it happened
Leandro Trossard completed his move to Premier League leaders Arsenal as West Ham boss David Moyes turned to a proven striker
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal hosts Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in a match that could blow the Premier League race wide open. A win for United would see it move to within five points of the leader and give hope to Manchester City and Newcastle that the London club can be caught. City has the chance to cut Arsenal's lead to two points before that game is even played when the reigning champion hosts Wolverhampton earlier. Leeds also faces Brentford.
Report: Chelsea Have Considered Juventus Midfielder Weston McKennie
Chelsea have considered a move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as they look to sign a new midfielder in January.
BBC
Hearts: How Lawrence Shankland ended 31-year wait for Tynecastle fans
"The first person that texted me today after the game was John Robertson to ask for Lawrence's number to give him a wee call." Robbie Neilson's interview after Hearts' 3-0 thrashing of their Edinburgh rivals in the Scottish Cup gave a good insight into how 'the Hammer of Hibs' was feeling when Shankland became the latest Hearts player to reach the 20 goals in a season club.
SB Nation
Declan Rice ‘leaning’ towards Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta — report
The idea of Declan Rice signing for Arsenal continues to gather steam, at least in the rumor mill, with The Guardian reporting yesterday that the former Chelsea prospect and current West Ham captain is “leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta”. Oof.
Soccer-Juventus must maintain focus amid off-field turmoil, says Allegri
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after the Serie A side were deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court on Friday, leaving them marooned in mid-table.
Brazilian footballer Danny Alves arrested for rape, Spanish woman alleges she won Tokyo Olympics gold
Brazil's Tokyo Olympics gold-winning captain Danny Alves has been arrested in a rape case. He was arrested in Spain on Friday. Alves, 39, has been accused of rape by a Spanish woman. The alleged incident took place on December 31 at a nightclub in Barcelona. Alves will now be presented before a judge, who will decide on the charges.
chatsports.com
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England international's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talk's with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
BBC
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: 'Echoes of Wenger's title-winners' - Martin Keown analysis
I sensed the same belief and desire at Emirates Stadium on Sunday that we had at Highbury when I won Premier League titles with Arsenal back in the day. At no point during the Gunners' thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United did I feel like Mikel Arteta's team or their fans would be happy with a point.
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League
Crystal Palace will look to continue their strong form when they host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the Premier League. After successfully taking points off a top-four side in their last match against Manchester United, the Eagles will be aiming to do the same against Newcastle. The...
BBC
James Jeggo: Australia midfielder joins Hibs on 18-month deal from Eupen
Australia midfielder James Jeggo has joined Hibernian on an 18-month deal, subject to international clearance. The 30-year-old arrives from Belgian club Eupen for an undisclosed fee. Jeggo won the Austrian Cup with Sturm Graz in 2018 and has also played in Greece with Aris. "Jimmy is a very good communicator,...
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v Middlesbrough - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(12th) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (5th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
BBC
Burnley 2-1 West Bromwich Albion: Leaders come from behind to beat Baggies
Championship leaders Burnley came from behind to beat West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor as Vincent Kompany's Clarets cemented their hold on top spot. After being stung by Darnell Furlong's controversial early first-half opener, Burnley trailed at the break in an exciting, high-intensity contest before turning it round with two goals in the final 15 minutes.
BBC
Luke Thomas: Leicester City defender apologises to fans for defeat at Nottingham Forest
Defender Luke Thomas has apologised to Leicester City fans for last week's loss at Nottingham Forest, and insists the Foxes "have the determination" to turn their season around. The 2-0 derby defeat extended Leicester's Premier League losing run to four games, dropping them to 15th. Thomas, 21, said he was...
BBC
Freddie Burns: Leicester Tigers fly-half to join Super Rugby side Highlanders
Freddie Burns, Leicester's match-winner in last season's Premiership final, will leave the club in February to join New Zealand-based Highlanders. Burns kicked a dramatic last-minute drop-goal in Leicester's 15-12 win over Saracens at Twickenham in June. Leicester said they had agreed for the former England international, 32, to be released...
Frank Lampard vows to ‘dig in’ after Everton loss leaves him clinging to job
Frank Lampard vowed to “dig in” after a damaging defeat by West Ham in a crucial clash at the bottom of the table left Everton’s manager clinging to his job. In a potentially significant development Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, was at the London Stadium to watch Lampard’s side slip deeper into relegation trouble. Moshiri had not attended an Everton game since October 2021 and he could decide that it is time for a change of manager.
BBC
Wolfsburg 6-0 Freiburg: Visitors miss chance to close gap on Bayern
High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men. Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals...
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
