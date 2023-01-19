Read full article on original website
Appeal denied for Pa. woman who helped to kill her mom at 14
The Pennsylvania Superior Court this week rejected an appeal in the case of Jamie Lynn Silvonek, who pleaded guilty for her role in killing her mother nearly eight years ago in Lehigh County. Silvonek had just turned 14 when her mother, Cheryl, was killed in March 2015 in her car...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested for road rage incident in Chester County
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is charged after investigators say he was involved in a road rage incident in Chester County. The district attorney said David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was off-duty on Dec. 28 when he forced another driver and his family off the road on Route 1 near the entrance to Longwood Gardens.
WGAL
Double homicide, thieves caught on camera, never-ending scam – these were some of the top stories this week
From disturbing accusations against a Pennsylvania woman, thieves caught on camera ransacking a store and a scam that just won't quit, these were some of the most-watched stories on WGAL.com this week. 1. Daughter accused in double homicide, dismemberment. A Pennsylvania woman murdered and dismembered her parents with a chainsaw,...
Pa. woman accused of killing parents, living with their dismembered bodies
A Montgomery County woman found at home with her parents’ dismembered bodies was charged Wednesday with killing them, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. Police found the bodies of a 73-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman in a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road...
iheart.com
PA Woman Charged With Homicide For Allegedly Dismembering Parents
PA Woman Charged With Homicide For Allegedly Dismembering Parents. (Jenkintown, PA) -- A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her elderly parents in the head and then dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw. The district attorney in Montgomery County says 49-year-old Verity Beck was charged Wednesday with double homicide after police found her parents in "different stages of dismemberment." Police found the bodies Tuesday night after Beck's brother called authorities to conduct a wellness check on their parents' home. They say Verity Beck lived with her parents, and claim she put their body parts in trash bags before putting them in two separate garbage cans.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Two from town accused of shoplifting at Hazle Twp. Walmart
HAZLE TWP., Luzerne County – Two people from Shenandoah are facing retail theft charges after separate incidents at the Walmart here this month. On Jan. 12 just before 5pm, State Police at Hazleton were called to the Walmart on Airport Road for a reported retail theft. Troopers said Bethy...
30 to 60 years in Mayfair shooting/killing
Common Pleas Court Judge Scott O’Keefe on Friday sentenced Aaron K. Scott to 30 to 60 years in prison for an October 2021 shooting that left one man dead and a teenager injured near Rowland and Ryan avenues in Mayfair. Scott, of nearby Aldine Street, had previously pleaded guilty...
Police: Man shot 3 times in East Falls
A man is recovering from a shooting in the city's East Falls neighborhood.
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police
A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
Body of missing mother found partially buried in shallow grave
ROYERSFORD, Pa. — A mother reported missing more than two weeks ago was found dead and partially buried in a shallow grave. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele told KYW-TV that Jennifer Brown’s body was found on Wednesday afternoon. Brown’s body was found partially buried in a shallow...
Man gets 6.8 years in prison trafficking meth in NEPA
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Pennsylvania. Officials announced 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, from Hazleton, was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking […]
Reading High Schooler Knocked Out, Robbed: Report
A student at Reading High School was beaten unconscious during an apparent robbery in a school hallway, WFMZ reports. The assault, which Reading police say was caught on video, occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18, per the report. The clip shows six male students approach the victim before knocking him to the...
PSP find link between dead minor and bank robbery
WOMELSDORF BOROUGH, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they were conducting a search regarding a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday when a young man, connected to the robbery, was found dead inside his home. According to PSP, a white male walked into the Fulton Bank at 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway in Womelsdorf […]
fox29.com
US Marshals: Wanted suspect arrested, charged in August murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City in August 2022. Authorities say 48-year-old Kenneth Creek of Atlantic City was arrested early Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.
Remains of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown located: prosecutors
ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- The body of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown was found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave in Royersford on Wednesday. Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, disappeared more than two weeks ago.Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Brown's body was found partially buried late Wednesday afternoon.Chopper 3 was over police activity Wednesday connected to the case at an industrial complex at 5th and Chestnut Streets in Royersford.Detectives remained on scene to process evidence, which is less than two miles away from Brown's home in Limerick Township."We have been engaging in an intensive investigation and I can't...
Girl dies, man in critical condition after fire in Berks County: Police
READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Berks County killed a 13-year-old girl and sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday morning, police say. The fire broke out on the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m.Authorities say that the girl was dead when firefighters entered the building. The man was transported to Reading Hospital and listed in critical condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Pa. man left battered woman on the side of the road: state police
A Northampton County man is in county prison on allegations he attacked a woman in November and left her on the side of a road. Adam Cox, of Stockertown, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Frackville man cited in Cressona crash
CRESSONA – A Frackville man was cited for a traffic violation and driving with a suspended license after a crash in Cressona. The crash happened just after noon Monday at Sillyman and Pottsville streets in the borough. State Police at Schuylkill Haven said Williams Armstead Jr., 24, of Frackville,...
Police identify 2 killed in Kingsessing triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified two people killed in a triple shooting that critically injured a third man in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood Tuesday night.Before 11:30 p.m., the two people were inside the Shangri-La Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue near 54th Street when they were shot.Police say 19-year-old Johron Jones, who lived on the block, was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead minutes later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Kristie Manago, who also lived nearby, was the other person killed Tuesday night. Manago, 43, may have been a bystander and not an intended target of the shooters."Possible that she was collateral damage," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene. "Inside of the Chinese takeout is very, very small, very very small area, the customer area of this Chinese takeout. So it's very very possible she was struck by stray gunfire."Detectives later found 16 shell casings at the scene.Police are looking for two shooters as the investigation continues.The two suspects were seen running south on 54th Street. One was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and the other had a puffy jacket.Detectives are still investigating and the motive is unknown.
Criminal Charges Filed Against Student Following 'Incident' At Lancaster County HS, Police Say
A student has been charged following an "incident" at a Lancaster County high school, police say. Officers were called "for an incident that occurred in the cafeteria" at Cocalico High School, 810 South 4th Street, Denver/Reinholds on December 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., area police stated in …
