PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified two people killed in a triple shooting that critically injured a third man in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood Tuesday night.Before 11:30 p.m., the two people were inside the Shangri-La Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue near 54th Street when they were shot.Police say 19-year-old Johron Jones, who lived on the block, was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead minutes later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Kristie Manago, who also lived nearby, was the other person killed Tuesday night. Manago, 43, may have been a bystander and not an intended target of the shooters."Possible that she was collateral damage," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene. "Inside of the Chinese takeout is very, very small, very very small area, the customer area of this Chinese takeout. So it's very very possible she was struck by stray gunfire."Detectives later found 16 shell casings at the scene.Police are looking for two shooters as the investigation continues.The two suspects were seen running south on 54th Street. One was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and the other had a puffy jacket.Detectives are still investigating and the motive is unknown.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO