Batter Up Bistro returns to downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After closing down in March 2020 in the midst of the worst days of the COVID pandemic, downtown Lansing restaurant ‘Batter Up Bistro’ has finally returned.

The restaurant, which owner and head chef Cari Jodloski said made a name for itself thanks to its warm atmosphere and fresh, locally sourced food, held its official reopening on Wednesday.

Its menu includes fine dining staples like beef tenderloin and several dishes that are served for brunch.

Batter Up Bistro initially closed when restaurants were shut down as part of the statewide COVID prevention protocols. But Jodloski said it didn’t reopen after the order was lifted due to issues with the kitchen that required expensive repairs.

“We had a challenge with our kitchen — there were structural, mechanical and electrical issues. The building is 115 years old. We wanted to be open last fall, but the situation made us gut the kitchen and rebuild it,”

On top of an expanded kitchen and dinner hours, Batter Up Bistro’s reopening also includes the addition of a liquor license, allowing the restaurant to serve beer, wine and cocktails alongside its food.

Jodloski said the reopening has seen a mix of old regulars and new guests walk through the restaurant’s doors.

“We’ve seen a lot of new people through word of mouth and social media. It’s been a nice balance between new and familiar guests that we’ve had,” Jodloski said.

Batter Up Bistro is located in downtown Lansing on East Michigan Avenue and is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday for brunch, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

