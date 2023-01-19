Read full article on original website
BBC
Netball Quad Series: England prepare to take on three of world's best sides in South Africa
England's Fran Williams hopes her side have "momentum" as they look for more success at next week's Quad Series in Cape Town. The Roses beat Jamaica 63-59 last week to claim a memorable 2-1 series victory in London. They face Commonwealth champions Australia in their opening match on Saturday (16:00...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Castres team news
Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Radio Devon via the BBC Sport website. Henry Slade will captain Exeter Chiefs in their final Heineken Champions Cup pool match against French club Castres. The England centre was...
Jamie George suffers suspected concussion in potential blow for England
Jamie George could be a doubt for England’s Six Nations opener after suffering a suspected concussion in Saracens’ Champions Cup defeat to Edinburgh.The hooker had been yellow carded earlier in the half for a high tackle on Luke Crosbie which resulted in a head-on-head collision.He was cleared by the Saracens medical team to return to the fray after his 10 minutes in the sin-bin but was subsequently stood down by the independent match doctor.George faces a minimum seven-day stand-down period, with England starting their Six Nations campaign against Scotland on February 4.🔥 GET. IN. We take the win in front...
BBC
Netball Quad Series: England beaten 61-55 by Australia in opener
England lost their Quad Series opener as Australia came from behind to seal a 61-55 victory in Cape Town. The Roses led 18-14 after the first quarter, with Eleanor Cardwell making 16 of 18 goal attempts. But Australia cut the lead to just one at half-time and then took control...
BBC
Great Britain's Dave Ryding and Mia Brookes both win World Cup silver
Great Britain's Dave Ryding and Mia Brookes both won silver in their respective men's slalom and slopestyle World Cup events. Ryding set the fastest time on the second run to move up 13 places and finish 0.40 seconds behind Swiss winner Daniel Yule in Kitzbuhel, Austria. "It feels so good,...
Mick McCarthy made to wait for first match as Blackpool boss due to frozen pitch
Mick McCarthy was made to wait for his first match as Blackpool manager after Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship home clash with Huddersfield was postponed due to a frozen pitch.The contest at Bloomfield Road had been set to open McCarthy’s tenure after he was placed in charge of the Seasiders for the remainder of the season on Thursday, succeeding the sacked Michael Appleton.But a statement from Blackpool at 10.45am on Saturday said: “This afternoon’s game against Huddersfield Town has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.❌️ This afternoon's game against @htafc has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. Despite the...
Tennis-Pliskova back in the Melbourne quarter-finals and feeling good
MELBOURNE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Karolina Pliskova has flown under the radar at the Australian Open this year and the former world number one moved quietly into the quarter-finals on Kia Arena on Monday after many of the top seeds had scattered to the winds.
Nick David sinks Sharks to seal Champions Cup progress for Harlequins
Nick David scored the standout try as Harlequins claimed a much-needed 39-29 victory against Sharks
jguru.com
Cricket Events to Look Forward to in 2023
It is set to be a big year in cricket, with lots of major domestic and international events to look forward to. Here is a look through the calendar for the competitions and series to put into your diary. 2023 SA20 (January-February) The inaugural SA20 tournament has launched in South...
BBC
Freddie Burns: Leicester Tigers fly-half to join Super Rugby side Highlanders
Freddie Burns, Leicester's match-winner in last season's Premiership final, will leave the club in February to join New Zealand-based Highlanders. Burns kicked a dramatic last-minute drop-goal in Leicester's 15-12 win over Saracens at Twickenham in June. Leicester said they had agreed for the former England international, 32, to be released...
Composition of Champions Cup last 16 offers clues to Six Nations supremacy
Presence of five English sides looks encouraging for Steve Borthwick but Warren Gatland may be the coach with more to smile about
Bangladesh pick four Under-19 players in senior Women's T20 World Cup squad
Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter and Shorna Akter have all made the cut for next month's tournament
Hayley Matthews admits West Indies' batting a concern: 'We need to improve from top to bottom'
"It's not a matter of what's happening at the toss as we have struggled to get runs both in the first and the second innings"
BBC
American couples choosing NI as elopement destination
"It was a literal fairytale" - that is what one American woman said of her wedding in Northern Ireland. Many US couples are taking transatlantic flights to exchange their vows on the north coast. Usually described as an "elopement", in the wedding industry this is now viewed as shorthand for...
Saracens beaten by Edinburgh but late try secures home tie in Champions Cup last 16
Edinburgh had to settle for a Heineken Champions Cup last-16 away tie at Leicester despite beating Saracens 20-14.The Scottish side were heading for a home match in the next round until a late try from flanker Ben Earl secured Saracens a losing bonus point at the DAM Health Stadium.That pushed them ahead of Edinburgh into fourth place in Pool A on tries scored, handing them a home game with Ospreys.Dave Cherry and Pierre Schoeman crossed for Edinburgh while Blair Kinghorn added two penalties and the same amount of conversions, with Alex Goode kicking three penalties for Saracens before Earl’s late...
BBC
Kilmacud 1-11 Glen 1-9: Derry club to seek 'clarification' on Crokes extra men
Glen will contact the GAA over a potential rules breach which saw winners Kilmacud seemingly finishing the All-Ireland Club Football Final with 16 players. Video suggests 16 Kilmacud players were packed into their own 20-metre line as they defended a last-ditch Glen 45. And 17 Kilmacud players appear to be...
Steve Borthwick wipes overseas trips from England schedule to focus on hard work
Steve Borthwick has signalled a significant change in direction from the Eddie Jones era by jettisoning overseas trips in favour of making his England team graft at home.England were due to begin preparations for their Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 4 at a training camp in Portugal next week that had been arranged by Jones.But, along with a fallow-week trip to France, it has been cancelled while doubt hovers over the trips to Austria and Treviso intended to form part of the team’s build-up to the World Cup.Jones viewed overseas training camps as an opportunity to strengthen team...
