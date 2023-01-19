Jamie George could be a doubt for England’s Six Nations opener after suffering a suspected concussion in Saracens’ Champions Cup defeat to Edinburgh.The hooker had been yellow carded earlier in the half for a high tackle on Luke Crosbie which resulted in a head-on-head collision.He was cleared by the Saracens medical team to return to the fray after his 10 minutes in the sin-bin but was subsequently stood down by the independent match doctor.George faces a minimum seven-day stand-down period, with England starting their Six Nations campaign against Scotland on February 4.🔥 GET. IN. We take the win in front...

10 HOURS AGO