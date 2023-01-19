ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 1

Related
WMUR.com

NH Business: Priorities in the NH legislature

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire legislature is back to work at the State House in Concord, and many are keeping a watchful eye on legislation that could hurt or enhance businesses in New Hampshire. With that in mind, the Business and Industry Association of NH has now made a list of priorities that they hope are addressed in the state's legislature.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

CloseUp: Manchester NAACP President says state law is chilling anti-racism efforts

By the numbers, New Hampshire is not the most diverse state. That is changing and in the process, the state seems to be evolving in different directions at the same time, from the Attorney General's Office standing up to hate groups by charging civil rights violations to the ongoing debate over what kind of concepts and ideas are acceptable in public school classrooms.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Three additional COVID-19 deaths reported in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — MANCHESTER, N.H. —New Hampshire health officials announced three new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday. Health officials reported that there have been 2,920 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. 20 of those deaths have been in the last week. There were...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire families participate in National School Choice Week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire families were checking out all their options Saturday for where to go to school. Fifty education providers were in Manchester for a National School Choice Week event. About 1,500 families came out to hear from charter schools, home school co-ops, micro schools and online...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Planned Parenthood New Hampshire celebrates 50th anniversary of Roe V. Wade

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the lawsuit that led to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to establish abortion as a constitutional right. However, on June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which outlawed abortion in many states. News 9 spoke with Kayla Montgomery with Planned Parenthood New Hampshire to get her opinion on where the country is for those fighting for abortion rights.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

NH makes move to suspend driver's licenses of hikers who don't pay rescue fees

CONCORD, N.H. -- New Hampshire is one step closer to being able to suspend the driver's licenses of the unprepared hikers who refuse to pay their rescue costs. The state senate approved a bill to create the stricter punishment. Fish and Game officials say about 10 to 12 of the hikers they rescue every year aren't properly prepared. They may not have the right equipment or clothing for the weather or go out too late in the day. Those people are asked to repay the state for the cost of their rescue. Every year, one or two refuse, according to officials. No word yet on when the House will vote. 
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Chilly ahead of evening storm in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A chilly and dry start to Sunday, but our next storm moves in this evening. Snow is likely for many overnight into tomorrow, with significant snow totals possible for some. Building clouds today with temperatures climbing into the 30s this afternoon. Snow develops between 5 and...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Who makes the best wings in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're still looking for tasty snacks, so we want to know, what restaurant makes the best wings in New Hampshire?. Do you like classic buffalo wings? Or do you like...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Snow totals to vary across New Hampshire; a closer look at what communities could see

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Just as one storm moves out, another storm is set to bring a messy mix of snow, sleet, and rain to New Hampshire. Central and southwestern parts of the state could see some higher totals this time around. This includes higher elevations of the Monadnock Region, Lake Sunapee, Upper Valley, Lakes Region, and White Mountains where 5-8" of accumulation is likely.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Periods of heavy snow possible in New Hampshire; some areas could see several inches of snow

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm arrived in New Hampshire Sunday evening and will likely bring significant snow totals for some areas. A winter storm warning is in effect through 10 p.m. Monday for most of New Hampshire south of the White Mountains, while a winter weather advisory is in effect for the same timeframe for the immediate coastline, and only until 7 p.m. Monday for the mountains and the North Country.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy