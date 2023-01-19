Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
NH Business: Priorities in the NH legislature
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire legislature is back to work at the State House in Concord, and many are keeping a watchful eye on legislation that could hurt or enhance businesses in New Hampshire. With that in mind, the Business and Industry Association of NH has now made a list of priorities that they hope are addressed in the state's legislature.
WMUR.com
CloseUp: Manchester NAACP President says state law is chilling anti-racism efforts
By the numbers, New Hampshire is not the most diverse state. That is changing and in the process, the state seems to be evolving in different directions at the same time, from the Attorney General's Office standing up to hate groups by charging civil rights violations to the ongoing debate over what kind of concepts and ideas are acceptable in public school classrooms.
WMUR.com
Three additional COVID-19 deaths reported in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — MANCHESTER, N.H. —New Hampshire health officials announced three new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday. Health officials reported that there have been 2,920 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. 20 of those deaths have been in the last week. There were...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire mayors meet with DHHS officials to share concerns about homelessness
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Mayors from across New Hampshire shared concerns about homelessness with state officials Friday. The meeting was held after the mayors sent a joint letter to the governor asking for more help with the issue. "It's an important first step," said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. "There is...
WMUR.com
Bill would make brass knuckles, other street-fighting weapons legal in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — Street-fighting weapons, such as brass knuckles and blackjacks, would be made legal in New Hampshire under a bill filed by Republicans at the State House. The bill introduced Friday afternoon would lift the ban on brass knuckles, blackjacks and slungshots. "There's no reason to have a...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire families participate in National School Choice Week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire families were checking out all their options Saturday for where to go to school. Fifty education providers were in Manchester for a National School Choice Week event. About 1,500 families came out to hear from charter schools, home school co-ops, micro schools and online...
WMUR.com
Planned Parenthood New Hampshire celebrates 50th anniversary of Roe V. Wade
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the lawsuit that led to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to establish abortion as a constitutional right. However, on June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which outlawed abortion in many states. News 9 spoke with Kayla Montgomery with Planned Parenthood New Hampshire to get her opinion on where the country is for those fighting for abortion rights.
NH makes move to suspend driver's licenses of hikers who don't pay rescue fees
CONCORD, N.H. -- New Hampshire is one step closer to being able to suspend the driver's licenses of the unprepared hikers who refuse to pay their rescue costs. The state senate approved a bill to create the stricter punishment. Fish and Game officials say about 10 to 12 of the hikers they rescue every year aren't properly prepared. They may not have the right equipment or clothing for the weather or go out too late in the day. Those people are asked to repay the state for the cost of their rescue. Every year, one or two refuse, according to officials. No word yet on when the House will vote.
WMUR.com
Snowstorm leads to hundreds of New Hampshire closings, delays, remote learning days
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported by Friday morning in New Hampshire as a snowstorm dumpedseveral inches of snow in parts of the state. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
WMUR.com
Longtime Biden allies appeal to president to not move New Hampshire primary
CONCORD, N.H. — Some of President Joe Biden's oldest friends in New Hampshire are asking him to intervene with the party to save the first-in-the-nation primary on the Democratic calendar. Some of the longtime allies say a lot is at risk, and not just for the Granite State, if...
WMUR.com
Hundreds of New Hampshire closings, delays reported as winter storm arrives
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported Sunday night in New Hampshire as a winter storm started to move through the state. Some areas may seeseveral inches of snow. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the...
WMUR.com
Video: Chilly ahead of evening storm in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A chilly and dry start to Sunday, but our next storm moves in this evening. Snow is likely for many overnight into tomorrow, with significant snow totals possible for some. Building clouds today with temperatures climbing into the 30s this afternoon. Snow develops between 5 and...
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Jan. 21-22, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. Time to hunt down your rod and tackle box. You can take advantage of Free Fishing Day, which means anyone can fish in New Hampshire without a license.
WMUR.com
Who makes the best wings in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're still looking for tasty snacks, so we want to know, what restaurant makes the best wings in New Hampshire?. Do you like classic buffalo wings? Or do you like...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire emergency officials urge road, shoveling safety during winter storm
CONCORD, N.H. — Roads are messy with heavy, wet snow falling across the state, and officials are urging people to stay off the roads during the winter storm. Our News 9 Weather Team says the greatest trouble for drivers will be late Sunday night and through the day Monday. Gusty winds will also make visibility limited.
WMUR.com
Snow totals to vary across New Hampshire; a closer look at what communities could see
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Just as one storm moves out, another storm is set to bring a messy mix of snow, sleet, and rain to New Hampshire. Central and southwestern parts of the state could see some higher totals this time around. This includes higher elevations of the Monadnock Region, Lake Sunapee, Upper Valley, Lakes Region, and White Mountains where 5-8" of accumulation is likely.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Snow lingers Friday
VIDEO: Track the hour-by-hour snow conditions to see when the snow ends in New Hampshire. Read the full forecast.
WMUR.com
Periods of heavy snow possible in New Hampshire; some areas could see several inches of snow
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm arrived in New Hampshire Sunday evening and will likely bring significant snow totals for some areas. A winter storm warning is in effect through 10 p.m. Monday for most of New Hampshire south of the White Mountains, while a winter weather advisory is in effect for the same timeframe for the immediate coastline, and only until 7 p.m. Monday for the mountains and the North Country.
WMUR.com
Plowable snow for many in New Hampshire for Sunday, Monday; wintry mix, rain likely in some spots
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The weekend will stay quiet through most of the daylight hours Sunday before our next storm arrives. A winter storm watch in already effect for the Monadnock Region, the Upper Valley, the White Mountains, the Mount Washington Valley and the Lakes Region from 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday.
WMUR.com
Projected snowfall amounts to vary across NH; closer look at what communities could see
VIDEO: Projected snowfall amounts will vary across New Hampshire with the upcoming winter storm Sunday night into Monday. Read the full forecast.
Comments / 1