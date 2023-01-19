Read full article on original website
Kofi Kingston Says He Has A Couple Years Left On Contract, Wants To Work With New Day After Wrestling
Kofi Kingston discusses potentially winding down his wrestling career. In December 2019, Kofi signed a new five-year deal with WWE, indicating that his contract would run to December 2024. Kingston, 41, joined WWE, signing with their developmental territory, in 2006 and has been part of the company ever since. Speaking...
Rocky Romero: A AEW/WWE/NJPW Supershow Would Be Amazing, You Could Do It At AT&T Stadium
Rocky Romero talks a potential supershow between WWE, AEW, and NJPW. Years before the Forbidden Door pay-per-view happened, fans around the world of wrestling were often dreaming about a crossover show between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Even before that, some fans wanted WWE to do a joint show with a number of other major companies.
Rocky Romero Interview | Ace Steel Remembers Jay Briscoe | The Wrestling Perspective Podcast 1/22/23
Ace Steel joins The Wrestling Perspective Podcast for a short time to share stories about his friend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away on Tuesday, January 17th. Rocky Romero is the special guest this week on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast. Here are some topics discussed in this interview. - Rocky...
Kazuchika Okada Would Like A Wrestling World Cup, Will Speak To Tony Khan And Triple H If Necessary
Kazuchika Okada wants a World Cup of wrestling. 2023 has opened plenty of forbidden doors as WWE talents like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura have competed for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH. AEW has continued its partnership with NJPW with Kenny Omega competing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and winning the IWGP United States Title.
Jessica Troy: Everyone Should Be Thankful For How Long Kellyanne Wrestled In Australia
Jessica Troy gives high praise to Kellyanne. The wrestling scene in Australia is populated with many budding superstars, even though that scene recently lost Kellyanne. Before retiring in July 2021, Kellyanne was considered one of the top performers in the country, as she held numerous titles in numerous promotions. Jessica...
Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX
Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
Cody Rhodes Picked Two NXT Stars To Help Him Return To The Ring
Cody Rhodes is on his way back and was recently working to get in-ring clearance. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Fightful Select that not only is Cody Rhodes preparing for his return, he's been at the WWE Performance Center to prepare. Cody Rhodes (and his big ass bus) were both spotted at the Performance Center in late December, as were members of his family and team, including Brandi Rhodes.
Backstage News, Producers From AEW Dynamite In LA
Fightful Select has learned the following producers/coaches for AEW Dynamite, January 11. - Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita: Jerry Lynn. - Killer & Pillar vs. Toni Storm & Saraya: BJ Whitmer. - Jericho Appreciation Society, Ricky Starks, Action Andretti promo: Luther. - Elite vs. Death Triangle: Christopher Daniels. Backstage News.
NXT Level Up Results (1/20): Joe Gacy, Nikkita Lyons, Damon Kemp Compete
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on January 20. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on January 17. The show aired on Peacock. NXT Level Up Results (1/20) Nikkita Lyons def. Jakara Jackson. Damon Kemp def. Tank Ledger. Joe Gacy (w/Ava Raine,...
WWE Had Plans For Edge And Beth Phoenix As Of Late 2022
Edge hasn't officially returned to WWE since his latest absence started, but the company already had some plans in order for him months ago. Fightful Select has learned that as of late November, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of the year. As Fightful Select had reported on a Q&A show upon his hiatus, the working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that they'd be competing at Royal Ruble. Edge's limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out. We can also confirm WrestlingNews.co's report that as of that point (ahead of Survivor Series) it was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.
RJ City Gets Up Close With Ethan Page's Firm Knockers, John Cena Teases WWE 2K23 Cover | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 22, 2023:. - Ethan Page and his tight tits were the latest guests on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Many content creators are teasing the reveal of the upcoming WWE 2K23 cover star, but John Cena can't seem to see who this year's cover star will be.
KiLynn King: I'm Still A Free Agent, I'm On The Ride To See What Happens
KiLynn King recalls how she landed her match at NJPW Rumble in 44th Street and discusses her future. In the past, King was a regular on AEW, as she often competed on AEW Dark. Once her opportunities started to dwindle, she explored her options elsewhere, and she became a featured member of the NWA's women's division. King has continued to receive more opportunities with other companies. One breakout moment came when she worked NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, where she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA World Championship.
Thunder Rosa Says She'll Be Back On The Road With AEW Soon, But Not Wrestling
Thunder Rosa has provided another update on her status. Rosa has been sidelined with a back injury since August when she announced she would have to step away from competition, creating an Interim AEW Women's Championship that eventually became the undisputed AEW Women's Championship due to Rosa's extended absence. It...
Crowbar Talks His AEW Dark Match Against Joey Janela, Says Janela Requested To Work With Him
Crowbar talks his match against Joey Janela on AEW Dark: Elevation. When wrestling legends are in the twilight of their career, they often become journeymen of some sorts. That is certainly the case for former WCW star Crowbar, who has been making his way around the wrestling scene in recent years. Crowbar, also known as Devon Storm, has made appearances in BEYOND Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, and Game Changer Wrestling in 2022 alone.
KiLynn King: AEW Return, NWA Work, Free Agency, Mickie James | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to KiLynn King, who has worked AEW, NWA, IMPACT and more. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Chris Jericho Reacts To WWE Raw XXX Promo, Daniel Garcia Likes His New Wrestling Gear, | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 21, 2023:. - Chris Jericho reacted to appearing on the promo for WWE Raw XXX. - Daniel Garcia is mad he lost to Action Andretti, but he's keeping the pants. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock, on Friday, January 20, amassed...
Rock Off The Island? Sami's Tribal Court | Tim & Joel Pod 1/22/23
Tim & Joel are going to Tribal Court to defend Sami Zayn on a new Tim & Joel Call It In The Ring!. "30 Days of Rock or No Rock." Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Won't Be Back On TV 'At This Moment,' But Plans Could Change
Nick Khan weighs in on Vince McMahon potentially returning to television. After reports from the Wall Street Journal came out in June 2022 alleging that Vince McMahon participated in sexual misconduct and paid hush money, McMahon appeared on episodes of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown. When it was announced that...
Alec Price: I Want To Be Signed, I've Changed The Whole Territory And Game
Alec Price has already had a busy 2023, wrestling in a recorded ten matches according to Cagematch. On January 6, Price competed against Channing Thomas in a 60-minute Iron Man match in Worcester, Massachusetts. He flew across the country to face Titus Alexander in San Francisco, California on January 7, and then traveled to Chicago, Illinois to wrestle for GCW on January 8.
Anthony Bowens On Max Caster's Raps: If It's Tasteful, We Will Hit On Just About Everything
Anthony Bowens says everything is up for grabs with Max Caster's raps, as long as it's tasteful. The Acclaimed (Caster and Bowens) have become fan-favorite stars in AEW, as crowds continue to scissor along with the duo and chant "Scissor me, Daddy Ass." Before their surge in popularity, Caster's raps helped the two stars stand out, as he often references controversial topics. Throughout his time in AEW, he has referenced WWE, Vince McMahon, and a number of topics from mainstream news. These raps have landed Caster in hot water in the past; in 2021, he was reportedly suspended after he referenced Simon Biles and the Duke Lacrosse case in a rap.
