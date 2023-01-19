Read full article on original website
Related
NBC26
Recognizing Wisconsin's cheesemakers on National Cheese Lovers Day
FREMONT (NBC 26) — Wisconsin is undoubtedly known for its quality dairy products. There were 2,500 cheese factories across the state in the 1930s, and that number currently sits at 150 factories. Despite the decline, food quality has improved, and small family-owned cheese factories are still able to make a profit, but it's not easy work, especially with record-high inflation.
NBC26
Supply chain issues slowing down recovery efforts in areas hit by natural disasters
More than 3 million Americans lost their homes to natural disasters in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey. Almost a third of those homes were in Florida where many are just beginning to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. While it may be cliché to say recovery doesn’t...
NBC26
De Pere becoming the center of state's growing pinball culture
DE PERE — While for some, pinball might just be a classic arcade game, for players in this weekend's statewide championship it's much more than that. Many of them have participated in big tournaments, including world championships, and won thousands of dollars in prize money. Some players, like a...
NBC26
More employers looking beyond criminal records to make up for labor shortage
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Mike Jenne takes his job as a van driver seriously; so seriously that he even lets his riders pick the music. "I'm getting used to country music. That's not really my favorite, but I'm getting used to it," he laughed. Every day, he drives his...
Comments / 0