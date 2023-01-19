ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

NBC26

Recognizing Wisconsin's cheesemakers on National Cheese Lovers Day

FREMONT (NBC 26) — Wisconsin is undoubtedly known for its quality dairy products. There were 2,500 cheese factories across the state in the 1930s, and that number currently sits at 150 factories. Despite the decline, food quality has improved, and small family-owned cheese factories are still able to make a profit, but it's not easy work, especially with record-high inflation.
NBC26

De Pere becoming the center of state's growing pinball culture

DE PERE — While for some, pinball might just be a classic arcade game, for players in this weekend's statewide championship it's much more than that. Many of them have participated in big tournaments, including world championships, and won thousands of dollars in prize money. Some players, like a...
DE PERE, WI

