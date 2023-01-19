Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Why Kansas remains among top-10 teams amid two-game losing streak
The most notable result from Saturday's jam-packed schedule was TCU's stunning 83-60 win at Kansas that handed the Jayhawks their first two-game losing streak in the Big 12, with at least one of the losses coming at home, since February 2013. Crazy development. But, like I wrote after the blowout,...
CBS Sports
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad separated during heated exchange at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies
You just never know what you're going to see at a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Courtside celebrities are a regular occurrence, and they occasionally engage in banter (friendly or not-so-friendly) with players during the game. It's usually in the spirit of competition, but every once in a while things can get out of hand.
CBS Sports
Dillon Brooks says LeBron James doesn't want to go left, but the numbers aren't so clear cut
It's hard to find too much fault with the way Dillon Brooks defended LeBron James on Friday. The four-time MVP shot just 8-of-21 from the floor and finished with 23 points, his lowest total since Dec. 9. James had been averaging 34.1 points per game on over 55 percent shooting since Anthony Davis went down, so in the grand scheme of things, it could be argued that Brooks defended James better than anyone else has since then.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: New Mexico arrives in latest Top 25 And 1 after clutch overtime win
The Mountain West currently rates as the nation's fifth-best conference, according to the NET. It's ahead of both the ACC and the Pac-12 — and on track to get at least three schools, and perhaps as many as five, into the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Two of those schools played...
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Wizards' Rui Hachimura makes pitch to other teams after 30-point outburst
Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has heard the chatter around his future in Washington, but he's doing his best to keep his focus on the court and his confidence up. "I've just got to keep focus on the moment right now," Hachimura said of...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls out of top 10 after impressive winning streaks snapped by LMU
I rarely punish teams on winning streaks. That's the long and short of it. So even when Gonzaga had close calls this month against sub-80 NET teams like San Francisco, Santa Clara and BYU, I kept Mark Few's program in the top five of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 because the Zags were still winning and, again, I rarely punish teams on winning streaks.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Purdue jumps over Kansas for top seed, Alabama No. 2 overall in NCAA Tournament projection
Following Kansas State's overtime win Tuesday over in-state rival Kansas, we have a new overall No. 1 seed. Purdue is now the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament bracket projection. The Boilermakers have seven Quadrant 1 wins, the most of any team. The Jayhawks also have seven Quad 1...
CBS Sports
College basketball scores, winners and losers: Kansas State a new Bracketology No. 1 seed after Kansas slips
The countdown to Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament will hit seven weeks on Sunday, and conference races across the country are starting to take shape. But the sport's hierarchy at the top remains a muddy picture, and that was evident again Saturday as a pair of top-five teams suffered defeats early in the day.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star out for fifth game in a row with lingering knee issue
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his fifth game in a row on Saturday night when the team takes on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a lingering knee issue that has kept him out of the lineup since Jan. 11. All along, the Bucks have maintained...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reveals Grade 3 calf strain
Towns revealed Thursday that he has a Grade 3 right calf strain and will be out longer than the initially reported 4-to-6 week timetable, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn't going to be four to six," Towns said during a Twitch livestream.
CBS Sports
Sullivan scores 28 to lead Vermont to 85-69 win over NJIT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) Finn Sullivan had 28 points to lead Vermont to an 85-69 victory over NJIT on Sunday. Sullivan also had six rebounds for the Catamounts (10-10, 4-2 America East Conference). Kameron Gibson scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn finished 7 of 9 from the field and scored 15.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround
Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Saturday
Ayton is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID-related illness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton's status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is ultimately unable to go, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would be in line for increased workloads.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Posts big double-double in loss
Adams closed with 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to the Lakers. Adams was a beast on the boards Friday, tallying a game-high 17 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive glass. The big man also tied a season high with 16 points, his only weak point being another poor performance from the charity stripe. Adams ranks fourth in the NBA with 11.4 boards per game, but he's outside the top 150 in nine-category fantasy leagues due to his mediocre scoring (8.6 PPG), tepid blocks production (1.1 BPG) and atrocious free-throw shooting (35.2 percent).
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday
Curry has been ruled out Friday against Cleveland due to left hip tightness. Curry has played at least 31 minutes in four of the last five matchups, averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll be one of several Warriors who will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set following Thursday's overtime loss to Boston. It wouldn't be surprising to see Curry back in action for Sunday's game against the Nets.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Listed as questionable
Gobert (groin) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Rockets. Gobert has missed back-to-back games with right groin soreness and is questionable to miss a third straight. If the big man remains sidelined, Naz Reid figures to draw another start.
CBS Sports
Serge Ibaka, Bucks mutually agree to find veteran big man a new team through trade, per report
The Milwaukee Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran big man a new team through trade, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ibaka has been away from the team due to what has been described as personal reasons. The Bucks acquired Ibaka at last season's trade...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out again Sunday
Ayton (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton will miss both halves of the Suns' weekend back-to-back set due to an illness. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Hornets. In his absence, Bismack Biyombo figures to draw another start, while Jock Landale garners an increased role off the bench.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Rubio appeared in the last four matchups and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. However, after missing nearly three months to begin the regular season, he'll rest for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday to preserve his long-term health. Raul Neto is a candidate to see increased run against Golden State.
CBS Sports
Ed Reed out as Bethune-Cookman coach after 25 days, claims school will not ratify contract
Former NFL star and Miami legend Ed Reed is out as the coach at Bethune-Cookman just 25 days after he was hired to lead the football program at the historically black university in Daytona Beach, Florida. Reed announced the news in a Twitter post from his foundation on Saturday that explained how a breakdown occurred between himself and the Bethune-Cookman administration.
Comments / 0