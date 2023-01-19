ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Inna D

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Grand champion steers visit Denver hotel for afternoon tea

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Steer marched into The Brown Palace on Friday for afternoon tea. The 77th annual tradition brought the ribbon-winning steers down a red carpet and into the legendary Denver hotel's atrium lobby. Hotel guests and ticketed attendees...
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9News

Pantera, Lamb of God announce Denver concert

DENVER — One of the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history will visit Colorado this summer on a new concert tour. Pantera announced their long-awaited return to touring with a new 20-date North American tour. The tour will feature original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

8 Places In and Around Denver to Get Great Birria

It seemed like 2022 was the year of the birria taco—your TikTok and Instagram feeds were full of delicious golden tacos accompanied by Styrofoam cups of red-hued consomé. Although there are regional variations throughout Mexico, you’ll most likely see the Tijuana-style birria de res in America—which traditionally encompasses goat, sheep, or beef simmered in a broth that gains a crimson color from a combination of chiles, tomatoes, and spices. The resulting meat is shredded, stuffed into tortillas with cheese, and fried in its own rendered fat to create the delicious dish that you know as quesabirria. Here are our suggestions for where to find the hearty dish in and around Denver.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland

Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

10 killed in mass shooting near Los Angeles Lunar New Year fest

Another 10 people were wounded and were taken to hospitals, where their conditions ranged from stable to critical, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. 10 killed in mass shooting near Los Angeles Lunar …. Another 10 people were wounded and were taken to hospitals,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Cherry Creek Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Colorado

When you visit Denver, one of the most essential places to go shopping is the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. In this place you will find a wide variety of well-known stores, local brand stores, among other cheap options. Also, you can enjoy the restaurants that lie on site. Featured shopping...
DENVER, CO
tourcounsel.com

Denver Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Thornton, Colorado

One of the best places to go shopping in Denver is the Denver Premium Outlets, thanks to having several famous clothing brands and above all for its good prices. They are located in the Thornton area, north of Denver. Armani Exchange, Banana Republic, Hugo Boss and Lacoste are just some of the brands that you can find in the Denver Premium Outlets, and best of all, you will always find discounts of up to 70% in addition to having the best variety of outlet stores in Denver Colorado.
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
COLORADO STATE

