3 Kilos Of Cocaine Mailed To Johnston County Address
SELMA – Three kilos of cocaine, with a potential street value of $100,000, was seized by authorities after it was mailed to a Johnston County address. Tyler Clayshon Adams, age 31, of Kelly Road, Kinston, NC was arrested January 13, 2023 and charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, and single counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
Four men arrested on marijuana, gun charges by Kinston police
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police arrested four men Jan. 19, 2023, on numerous charges including marijuana and firearm possession. Messiah Semndaia was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Police said Semndaia had several wrapped bags of marijuana in his possession at the time of...
NC police say armed robbery targeted tobacco shop
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday morning. Police responded to Happy Smoke at 2305 Neuse Blvd. just before noon to a call of an armed robbery. The victim said at least one person came into the business with a gun and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene.
Three arrested in Kinston on gun charges, one man had cocaine
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested by the Kinston Police Department during a traffic stop. Donnberje Thomas told officers he had a gun and was issued a citation and released. Police also stopped Reginald Williams and Rashad Williams and both had concealed weapons in their possession. Reginald...
Three people arrested on drug charges in Lenoir County after search
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Three Lenoir County men face drug charges, while one also faces a gun offense, following the execution of search warrants at a house on N.C. 58 South. During the search, Kinston police and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office say they saw drugs and drug paraphernalia and...
Kinston man sentenced to nine years in prison after drug conviction
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been sentenced after he pled guilty to drug charges back in November of 2022. Joseph Michael Wilson, also known as “Mike Mike,” 37, was sentenced to 108 months in prison for two counts of distribution of a quantity of cocaine. He pled guilty to the charges on […]
Teenagers confess to vandalizing NC Public Safety Memorial
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said juvenile petitions were taken out on two teenagers after they confessed to vandalizing the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial. The sheriff’s office said it received “multiple tips from citizens” that led to the two suspects, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old female. Their […]
NC drug dealer who threatened police gets 9 years in prison, USDOJ says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A violent drug dealer who threatened police officers was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for selling cocaine, according to the Unites States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Joseph Michael Wilson, aka “Mike Mike”, 37, was sentenced to nine years in prison for two counts of distributing […]
FEDS: Kinston drug dealer who also threatened police officers & their families sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A convicted Kinston drug dealer who prosecutors said threatened police officers and their families is going to spend the next nine years in federal prison. Joseph “Mike Mike” Wilson was sentenced on two counts of distribution of cocaine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wilson pled guilty...
Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road for a report of a shooting. They found three Black men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center. All three were taken to a local hospital.
New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
DEPUTIES: Probation officer meeting turns into bust after drugs found on Craven Co. woman
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman showed up at her probation office with a bunch of different drugs on her. Craven County deputies say on Tuesday, Tabitha Paul was meeting with her probation officer when the drugs were found. The 31-year-old woman is now charged with felony...
UPDATE: Two dead, one wounded in a New Bern shopping center shootout
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were shot in a shootout at a New Bern shopping center early Saturday morning leaving two men dead. Police say it happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Market Place Shopping Center on 1505 South Glenburnie Road. When officers arrived, they found three people...
Goldsboro felon arrested after leading officers on 2 vehicle chases, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man who police say led them on two separate vehicle chases Sunday was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Around 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, the Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Unit was conducting saturated patrols of the southern portion of the city, police said.
Two men killed, another in hospital with condition of stable after shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — Officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to a gunshot victim early Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023 in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road. Officers found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. One person, a man, was pronounced...
2 dead after 3 shot in NC shopping center parking lot
One of the two wounded in the shooting is in critical condition, police said.
3 shot, 1 killed overnight at New Bern shopping center
NEW BERN, N.C. — Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, in New Bern on Saturday morning. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road around 3 a.m. The victims were seen in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center.
Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run at gazebo at Holloway Park
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run at the gazebo at Holloway Park. Police said that Kendra Edmonson provided false information to officers at an unrelated traffic stop. They also said Edmonson gave false information about her knowledge of the...
Onslow County Sheriff’s deputies now wearing body cameras
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office now has deputies wearing body cameras. Last year, the sheriff’s office was awarded a grant from the Department of Justice to purchase the cameras. They are now in after some supply chain issues. The deputies started using the cameras last week. Sheriff Chris Thomas said these […]
Carteret County Sheriff's Office warns citizens of scam
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a recent imposter scam. On the evening of January 19, 2023, residents of Carteret County reported fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff. Citizens are reporting attempts to...
