NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road for a report of a shooting. They found three Black men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center. All three were taken to a local hospital.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO