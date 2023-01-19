ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

jocoreport.com

3 Kilos Of Cocaine Mailed To Johnston County Address

SELMA – Three kilos of cocaine, with a potential street value of $100,000, was seized by authorities after it was mailed to a Johnston County address. Tyler Clayshon Adams, age 31, of Kelly Road, Kinston, NC was arrested January 13, 2023 and charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, and single counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Four men arrested on marijuana, gun charges by Kinston police

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police arrested four men Jan. 19, 2023, on numerous charges including marijuana and firearm possession. Messiah Semndaia was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Police said Semndaia had several wrapped bags of marijuana in his possession at the time of...
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

NC police say armed robbery targeted tobacco shop

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday morning. Police responded to Happy Smoke at 2305 Neuse Blvd. just before noon to a call of an armed robbery. The victim said at least one person came into the business with a gun and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Three arrested in Kinston on gun charges, one man had cocaine

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested by the Kinston Police Department during a traffic stop. Donnberje Thomas told officers he had a gun and was issued a citation and released. Police also stopped Reginald Williams and Rashad Williams and both had concealed weapons in their possession. Reginald...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston man sentenced to nine years in prison after drug conviction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been sentenced after he pled guilty to drug charges back in November of 2022. Joseph Michael Wilson, also known as “Mike Mike,” 37, was sentenced to 108 months in prison for two counts of distribution of a quantity of cocaine. He pled guilty to the charges on […]
KINSTON, NC
WSPA 7News

Teenagers confess to vandalizing NC Public Safety Memorial

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said juvenile petitions were taken out on two teenagers after they confessed to vandalizing the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial. The sheriff’s office said it received “multiple tips from citizens” that led to the two suspects, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old female. Their […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

NC drug dealer who threatened police gets 9 years in prison, USDOJ says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A violent drug dealer who threatened police officers was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for selling cocaine, according to the Unites States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Joseph Michael Wilson, aka “Mike Mike”, 37, was sentenced to nine years in prison for two counts of distributing […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road for a report of a shooting. They found three Black men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center. All three were taken to a local hospital.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run at gazebo at Holloway Park

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run at the gazebo at Holloway Park. Police said that Kendra Edmonson provided false information to officers at an unrelated traffic stop. They also said Edmonson gave false information about her knowledge of the...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Sheriff’s deputies now wearing body cameras

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office now has deputies wearing body cameras. Last year, the sheriff’s office was awarded a grant from the Department of Justice to purchase the cameras. They are now in after some supply chain issues. The deputies started using the cameras last week. Sheriff Chris Thomas said these […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Carteret County Sheriff's Office warns citizens of scam

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a recent imposter scam. On the evening of January 19, 2023, residents of Carteret County reported fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff. Citizens are reporting attempts to...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

