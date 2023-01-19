Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed at E Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in east Austin late Saturday night, according to police. Around 11:14 p.m., officers with the Austin Police Department were flagged down about a disturbance happening inside the Shell Gas Station located at 4509 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
7-8 vehicle collision blocks all SB I-35 lower-level lanes
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle collision shut down all southbound lanes of the lower deck of North I-35 near downtown. Austin-Travis County EMS says the incident occurred around 6:43 p.m. Three ambulances and a Commander responded to the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Austin Fire Department responds to fire in W. Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, a fire blazed at 5204 Mount Bonnell Road. Austin Fire Department responded and were able to control and put it out quickly. The fire started from an electrical box that was on the exterior of the cabin building and then extended minorly into the attic.
What to do for your freeze-damaged plants
It's been almost a month since a multi-day deep freeze hit Central Texas, and by now, you might be wondering if your plants survived. They might look dead, but hope isn't lost. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler went to the experts to find out how to tell how bad the freeze damage was, and what to do next.
Two people sent to hospital in N. Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a two vehicle collision at 4716-4719 Adelphi Ln. Overall, there were four people involved and two patients were transported to St. David's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While the other two in the crash refused transportation. ATCEMS Captain Darrin Noak confirmed...
Crews respond to fire at Travis Early College High School
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at Travis Early College High School early Sunday morning. Just after 5 a.m., the department said the fire was under control. ALSO | Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin. It started on the roof...
Man in custody after refusing to leave SE Austin house, threatening to burn it down
A man is in custody after barricading himself inside of a southeast Austin residence and threatening to burn it down Saturday. The Austin Police Department said 911 received reports of a disturbance at 2013 Bitter Creek Drive just before 9 a.m. It was later determined that it was a domestic dispute.
Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in north Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 10400 block of Mc Kalla Place just before 2 a.m. That's right by Q2 stadium. ALSO | Man shot and killed at...
Austin Police identify 149 "jugging" events in past year
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin ended 2022 with a total of 149 "juggings." Police refer to juggings as a specific crime where a suspect follows a customer as they leave a bank or ATM and then robs them. “We have seen an increase in this type of...
Police searching for 3 men suspected of downtown burglaries
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying three men who were possibly involved in several break-ins downtown. The burglaries happened between Nov. 17 and Dec. 28 in the 70 block of Rainey Street, 100 block of Colorado Street and 500 block of West Avenue.
Vehicle crashes into electrical box in Georgetown, causing power outages
GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, Georgetown residents are still experiencing power outages. Around, 3:30 p.m. the Georgetown Police Department reported power outages in the Hedgewood Dr. and Stagecoach Dr. area. \. According to their tweet, a vehicle hit an electrical box and the outages will last for...
Police discover over 3,000 fentanyl pills in N Austin, man arrested
The Austin Police Department discovered over 3,000 fentanyl pills, over one pound of marijuana and other drugs in north Austin on Wednesday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Salvador Sanches-Aguirre on an outstanding warrant. Throughout the incident, the officers found the drugs. ALSO | Police looking for Round Rock man wanted for aggravated...
One critically injured in SE Austin T-bone collision
One person was critically injured in a T-bone collision in southeast Austin Sunday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of East Ben White Boulevard and Burleson Road around 3 p.m. ALSO | One seriously injured in Jollyville motorcycle crash. A patient was reportedly pinned and...
Austinites wait months for DMV appointments while other cities can schedule within days
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites wait months for an appointment at the DMV, while Texans in other cities wait less than a week. But when CBS Austin started asking why, we got the runaround. Kristin Braun’s 16-year-old daughter finally has her license. “It's like, the best thing that ever...
Man arrested after allegedly killing his wife in E Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly shot and killed his wife at their home in east Austin, according to police. Around 3:55 p.m., the Austin Fire Department responded an emergency call reporting a deceased female inside the home in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane.
Round Rock Water Park adds expansion for upcoming summer
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will expand their waterpark. This resort has been known to have people reserve their stay for family entertainment and innovative waterparks. While there are enjoyable restaurants, convention centers, and a luxury spa, many people will attend for the waterpark. The...
Police looking for Round Rock man wanted for aggravated assault
The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for a felony offense of aggravated assault. Police said 36-year-old Drew Cullen Boeker has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’7” tall and 170 pounds. ALSO | Police searching for 3 men suspected of downtown...
TxDOT begins demolition on Williams Drive Bridge in Georgetown, closures follow
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Weekend road closures in Georgetown have begun. The Texas Department of Transportation closed the north and southbound main lanes on I-35 from Lakeway Drive to State Highway 29 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. this Friday and Saturday to demolish the Williams Drive bridge. Pam Mclean...
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2021 NE Austin murder
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to murder, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office. On Feb. 23, 2021, the Austin Police Department arrested and charged 19-year-old Christopher Michael Garcia for the murder of 29-year-old Misael Robello Sanchez.
Two adorable puppies and your weekend events rundown with Good Party ATX!
Enjoy some offbeat theater, celebrate the year of the rabbit or grab a burger that is getting a lot of local buzz! Sarah Wolf is here with her Good Party ATX weekend rundown and two very special furry guests from Happy Hearts Dog Rescue. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
