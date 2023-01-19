Read full article on original website
15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver”
It’s no secret that Dwight Yoakam and The Judds were both massive names in the country music world in the ’80s and ’90s. However, little did I know that Yoakam and Wynonna Judd had a little thing going on back in the day. It all started back in 1988, when Wynonna was 23-years-old, and Yoakam was 31. An old CMT profile on Dwight Yoakam from years back briefly recounts the two’s relationship, and it happened while Yoakam was on tour […] The post Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Garth Brooks Says Pictures of His New, Never-Before-Shown Tattoos Are Out There Somewhere
Garth Brooks hasn't officially shown off his new tattoos yet, but he says that eagle-eyed fans should be able to hunt down a picture or two of the new ink. Apparently, part of one tattoo was visible during a surprise early January performance Brooks gave at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe to help raise money for Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee.
Why Carrie Underwood Loses ‘Respect’ For Some Artists at Their Concerts
Country singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood takes live performances and vocals seriously, and some concerts make her 'lose respect' for other artists.
Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”
Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country. Including (allegedly) from Waylon Jennings. Though he never really confirmed it in public, Waylon was reportedly not the biggest […] The post Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Stevie Nicks Would ‘Bang on a Tambourine’ Because She ‘Didn’t Have a Lot to Do’ in Fleetwood Mac, Says Producer
A "Rumors" album producer said singer Stevie Nicks played the tambourine because she had "more free time" than her Fleetwood Mac bandmates.
Loretta Lynn Once ‘Walked Right up on’ Rod Stewart on the Street: ‘I Got Acquainted Real Fast’
Music stars Loretta Lynn and Rod Stewart once had a chance encounter on a New York street, during which they "got acquainted real fast," and he did something he told her he hadn't done in 25 years.
John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville
Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Fleetwood Mac: Christine McVie Thought Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Were the Band’s Best ‘Era’
Christine McVie once shared that she thought Fleetwood Mac's best 'era' revolved around Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham's relationship and music.
Remember When The Crowd Lost It After Chris Stapleton Started Singing “Tennessee Whiskey” From His Seat During A Tyler Perry Play?
Time to revisit a story we shared all the way back around February of 2020. In this throwback, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play Tour had a stop at The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. During that stop, the crowd had one helluva surprise. At one point during the show,...
George Strait’s Net Worth: It Pays To Be The King Of Country Music
Newsflash: Being The King of country music pays pretty damn well. George Strait’s net worth comes in at a staggering $300 million, according to Money Inc., making him one of the richest country singers in the business. Of course, he has 60 #1 singles to his name (the most...
Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists
Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
Loretta Lynn Had a Sweet 3-Word Reply When Dan Rather Offered Her a Clean ‘Hanky’
Loretta Lynn had a sweet three-word reply to journalist Dan Rather when he offered her a clean handkerchief for her runny nose during an interview.
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Delivers Powerful Performance Of Blake Shelton Hit
Kelly Clarkson included a nod to country superstar Blake Shelton on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, delivering her spin on the 2011 smash-hit anthem, “Honey Bee.”. Clarkson covered the song during the “Kellyoke” segment of her daytime talk show (which has also featured covers of songs...
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President”
Marty Stuart has to be one of the most underappreciated guys in country music. And not just for his musical talent – because that’s a given. If you watched the Ken Burns documentary on PBS a few years ago, you know that Marty is an absolute wealth of country music knowledge and history. He has a deep reverence for country music that it seems like too many in the industry don’t have these days, and he talks about the history […] The post Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
