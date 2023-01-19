Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
The Krewe of Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East Jan. 29
The Krewe of Nefertiti presents a daytime, family-friendly parade. Its theme celebrates everyday women. The parade grand marshal is Lenora Chong, the chef and co-owner of Morrow’s. The group’s signature throw is jewelry based and each year a new item debuts. The group was founded in 2018, and this is its third parade. The krewe is the first to have a traditional Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans East since 1992.
NOLA.com
Lacombe actor bests amnesia, takes Cutting Edge Theater stage
Lacombe’s Steve Cefalu is not the type to give up. The veteran community theater actor and traveling drama teacher is known for his big personality and charismatic stage presence. But taking to the stage has an extra layer of challenge for this larger-than-life personality: He must overcome bouts of amnesia in each show.
Fresh out of prison, Irvin Mayfield to play Lundi Gras Festival next month
Just days after his early release from prison, New Orleans native trumpeter Irvin Mayfield has been added to the musical lineup for the Lundi Gras Festival, according to the festival’s website.
Bounce star Big Freedia means business with Fuse TV show, Jazz Fest & new business ventures
Bounce music superstar Big Freedia means business and Freedia is keeping busy with the premiere of the show "Big Freedia Means Business" which premieres on Fuse TV in the summer of 2023.
Vampire Cafe—A New Orleans Must Visit Restaurant
Did you know that there is a restaurant in New Orleans that is Vampire themed?. I guess it wouldn’t be New Orleans without having some reference to Vampires, so it is no surprise that there is a Vampire themed restaurant in New Orleans. Now, I lived in New Orleans...
Gretna announces several events ahead of Mardi Gras
NEW ORLEANS — The City of Gretna has announced several events that will take place in town in advance of Mardi Gras Day. A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna - Wednesday, February 1, 5:00 PM - A "Champagne Strut" along Huey P. Long Ave, stopping at each participating restaurant/bar for a signature drink in the official Parade the Huey glass, residents are invited to enter for a chance to be the King or Queen of Gretna’s Mardi Gras. $10 to register for the Strut, $15 to register for the Strut and the King or Queen entry. Advance registration begins on Monday, January 23, at the Gretna Welcome Center.
WDSU
Community gathers in memory of New Orleans Bounce artist Flipset Fred
NEW ORLEANS — Family, friends and fans of rapper Flipset Fred gathered Wednesday night in memory of the late New Orleans Bounce artist. The artist whose birth name is Fredrick Palmer died unexpectedly earlier this week. Funeral arrangements are still pending as well as Palmer's cause of death.
NOLA.com
Covington honors a civil rights giant on his birthday
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade ushered in a "Dare to Dream" weekend of events that included a ceremony of public prayer, a program at Fuhrmann Auditorium, a spread of food and live music during a community social. It would have been the the slain civil rights leader's 94th birthday, and people gathered in Covington and elsewhere in St. Tammany Parish to remember King's life and his legacy.
NOLA.com
Where to catch the St. Augustine High School Marching 100 band during Mardi Gras 2023
The 120 members of the St. Augustine High School Purple Knights marching band are preparing for another season setting the beat for Mardi Gras parades. Drum major this year are Brice Miller, Jr., Joshua Mirabin, Kevin Price, Jr. and Devin Shabaaz. With 10 parades on the schedule, the Marching 100...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany neighborhoods keeping busy in winter
SAY WHAT?: “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” a quirky new comedy by Mitch Albom, tells the hilarious story of good old boys Duane and Duwell Early who think they have brought down a celestial being hovering over the Alabama swamps. Enter a jaded tabloid writer and a New York City photographer who want an exclusive on this breaking “angel story.” It’s a tale full of surprises and knee-slapping humor. See it Jan 27-38 & Feb. 3-4 at Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. Buy tickets online or to avoid online fees, get them by texting (985) 285-6666 or calling (985) 649-3727.
City of Gretna announces 2023 Carnival Season festivities
With the Big Easy now two weeks deep into Carnival Season, plans for the days leading up to Fat Tuesday are beginning to come into focus. The City of Gretna announced Friday that they have a robust lineup of Mardi Gras festivities on tap.
New Orleans radio host George Vinnett dead at 79
New Orleans radio broadcaster and host of the nationally-syndicated show Get Down George Vinnett has died, his family announced on Wednesday.
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.
It is beyond food at Antoine’s Restaurant. The elegant space’s walls are photos and pictures of the numerous notable guests who have dined at Antoine’s, including George Patton, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Pope John Paul II, and Bill Clinton.
NOLA.com
There’s a new sheriff in town, and she needs to learn to ride a horse by Mardi Gras
Francis the horse seemed to know exactly what she was doing. But on Friday morning, at the City Park stables, the newish Orleans Parish Sheriff was still getting used to sitting high in the saddle. Susan Hutson, who took office in May 2022, may have spent part of her youth in Texas, but that doesn’t make her a cowgirl.
WDSU
Orleans Parish DA discusses conviction in murder of rapper Young Greatness
The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office announced a conviction in connection with the murder of a New Orleans rapper. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams held a news conference at 11 a.m. about the conviction in the murder of Theodore Jones, also known as Young Greatness. Williams said Donald Reaux,...
NOLA.com
James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?
Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
fox8live.com
Cantrell tells national TV audience New Orleans’ murder rate on ‘decline,’ recall effort not a concern
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claimed New Orleans’ murder rate and police officer attrition were on the “decline” and expressed little concern Sunday (Jan. 22) about the effort to trigger a recall election against her, during a nationally televised interview on “Face The Nation.”
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Metairie, LA
Metairie is a thriving census-designated area in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. While it's dwarfed by its more prominent neighbor, New Orleans, Metairie offers plenty of attractions for tourists to explore. Metairie is known for its vibrant culture and thrilling attractions. However, exploring the city's many free attractions is a highly underrated...
Le Pavillon Hotel New Orleans Remains One Of The City’s Exclusive Vacation Getaway Since 1907
The Iconic Hotel whose extensive history started back in the twilight of the Gilded Age is one of New Orleans’ most fabulous places to visit. Its grand European-inspired ambiance and warm hospitality have truly made it a wonderful destination for everyone to experience.
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
Comments / 0