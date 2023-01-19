ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

The Krewe of Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East Jan. 29

The Krewe of Nefertiti presents a daytime, family-friendly parade. Its theme celebrates everyday women. The parade grand marshal is Lenora Chong, the chef and co-owner of Morrow’s. The group’s signature throw is jewelry based and each year a new item debuts. The group was founded in 2018, and this is its third parade. The krewe is the first to have a traditional Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans East since 1992.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Lacombe actor bests amnesia, takes Cutting Edge Theater stage

Lacombe’s Steve Cefalu is not the type to give up. The veteran community theater actor and traveling drama teacher is known for his big personality and charismatic stage presence. But taking to the stage has an extra layer of challenge for this larger-than-life personality: He must overcome bouts of amnesia in each show.
LACOMBE, LA
WWL

Gretna announces several events ahead of Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS — The City of Gretna has announced several events that will take place in town in advance of Mardi Gras Day. A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna - Wednesday, February 1, 5:00 PM - A "Champagne Strut" along Huey P. Long Ave, stopping at each participating restaurant/bar for a signature drink in the official Parade the Huey glass, residents are invited to enter for a chance to be the King or Queen of Gretna’s Mardi Gras. $10 to register for the Strut, $15 to register for the Strut and the King or Queen entry. Advance registration begins on Monday, January 23, at the Gretna Welcome Center.
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Covington honors a civil rights giant on his birthday

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade ushered in a "Dare to Dream" weekend of events that included a ceremony of public prayer, a program at Fuhrmann Auditorium, a spread of food and live music during a community social. It would have been the the slain civil rights leader's 94th birthday, and people gathered in Covington and elsewhere in St. Tammany Parish to remember King's life and his legacy.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany neighborhoods keeping busy in winter

SAY WHAT?: “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” a quirky new comedy by Mitch Albom, tells the hilarious story of good old boys Duane and Duwell Early who think they have brought down a celestial being hovering over the Alabama swamps. Enter a jaded tabloid writer and a New York City photographer who want an exclusive on this breaking “angel story.” It’s a tale full of surprises and knee-slapping humor. See it Jan 27-38 & Feb. 3-4 at Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. Buy tickets online or to avoid online fees, get them by texting (985) 285-6666 or calling (985) 649-3727.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?

Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Metairie, LA

Metairie is a thriving census-designated area in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. While it's dwarfed by its more prominent neighbor, New Orleans, Metairie offers plenty of attractions for tourists to explore. Metairie is known for its vibrant culture and thrilling attractions. However, exploring the city's many free attractions is a highly underrated...
METAIRIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy