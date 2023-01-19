Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Charleston apartment building fire ruled accidental; city making plans to raze structure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:56 p.m. 1/24/23. Charleston firefighters said the cause of a fire at an apartment building Tuesday morning has been ruled accidental. Lt. Justin Alford with the Charleston Fire Department said firefighters believe the fire in the 200 block of Britton Street was started by a smoldering cigarette.
Charleston, West Virginia apartment building to be torn down due to fire damage
UPDATE (2:46 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24): According to Lieutenant Fire Marshal Andrew White, this fire was ruled an accidental smoking fire. It started on the top floor, and the building is a total loss. Tenants will be able to collect what remains of their belongings, and then the Building Department will make arrangements for […]
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...Soho's @ Charleston, WV's Capitol Market
Soho’s began in 2002 and still continues many of the same traditions and favorite dishes that so many have enjoyed since then. Our menu includes gourmet entrées like fresh seafood selections, steaks and pasta. We also offer eclectic options like pizza, sandwiches and salads. Patrons look forward to daily chef specials and feature lunch and dinner menus.
wchstv.com
POLL: What do you think about plan for apartments on Charleston Department Store property?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A company said it plans to put a 32-unit apartment complex on the Charleston Department Store property, an announcement that has drawn opposition from some City Council members. Eyewitness News wants to know your opinion about the project. Take our poll below. The Woda Group...
West Virginia crash involving KRT bus cancels 2 trips, no injuries
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus trips have been canceled this morning due to a crash. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a KRT bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 10:36 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24 near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street W in […]
West Virginia road reopened after mobile home got stuck in street
UPDATE (3:15 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): Low Gap Road in Boone County is reopened at this time. UPDATE (1:45 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): As of 1:40 p.m., the Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a mobile home still blocks Low Gap Road (Boone Co. Rte. 16) in West Virginia. Drivers should avoid the area if […]
wchstv.com
Mountaineer Gas customers see increase in bills; Kanawha County Commission seeks answers
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Have you taken a look at your gas bill lately? Some Mountaineer Gas Company customers are noticing new charges on their bills and an increased price with little to no explanation. Officials say just four days before Christmas, the Public Service Commission approved additional...
Name released of woman found dead after West Virginia apartment fire
The call about the house fire came in just after 8 p.m. Sunday night.
Police: Man with knife robs business in South Charleston, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says they got a call about an armed robbery at the Short Street Tavern in South Charleston, West Virginia. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. South Charleston Police Department says a man wearing a mask brandished a knife and demanded entry into the business. He […]
wchstv.com
Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington police chief Karl Colder said in a news release.
wchstv.com
South Charleston Valentine's Day giveaway package announced
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — You can have a shot at winning a Valentine’s Day night on the town by shopping at a participating South Charleston business and entering a giveaway. The South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau announced details about a South Charleston Valentine’s Day package that...
Point-in-time homeless count in Greenbrier, McDowell and Nicholas Counties
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Veteran Affairs Medical Center, in collaboration with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, will be conducting a point-in-time homeless count in three local counties. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 until Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Beckley VA Medical Center will be coordinating a street count of individuals experiencing […]
wchstv.com
I-64 westbound lanes reopen near Cross Lanes after earlier tractor trailer crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:47 a.m. 1/25/23. All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the Cross Lanes exit have reopened following an earlier crash involving two tractor trailers, dispatchers said. The crash happened about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. ORGINAL STORY. Kanawha County dispatchers said all westbound lanes of...
wchstv.com
Gov. Justice plans income tax plan town halls in Parkersburg, Beckley area and Wheeling
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to cut the personal income tax passing the House of Delegates and sitting in the Senate, where it faces a chillier reception, the governor is taking his show on the road to promote the measure’s merits.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man injured after being struck by vehicle in hit-and-run in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured Monday night after they were struck by a vehicle that left the scene, Kanawha County deputies said. The incident was reported about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Fairview Drive in St. Albans, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams eyeing a possible run for governor in W.Va.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — There's another name being floated in the race for West Virginia governor, and it's a Democrat. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams is looking beyond his time as mayor of the state's second largest city to a political future that may take him to the state's capitol.
wchstv.com
Multiple wrecks temporarily close portions of I-77, I-79 amid black ice reports
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County roads were a skating rink in many areas Sunday morning as emergency dispatchers reported black ice led to about a dozen vehicle crashes and temporarily shut down portions of Interstates 79 and 77. I-79 and I-77 have since reopened. Dispatchers sent out...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Kanawha man accused of attempting to break into vehicle taken into custody
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was taken into custody early Monday morning after Kanawha County deputies said he was attempting to break into a vehicle. Travis S. Farley, 31, of Dupont City, is charged with one count of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and one count of destruction of property, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Troopers: Teenager, infant child reported missing from W.Va. found safe in Indiana
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4 p.m. 1/23/23. A teenager and her infant child who were reported missing from Wayne County were found safe Monday in Indiana, West Virginia State Police said. Ciara Chafin, 15, who reportedly ran away from her home in Fort Gay with her 15-month-old...
wchstv.com
Kanawha deputies seeking public's help in homicide investigation after man found dead
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after they said a man was found dead last week in Malden. Edward Belcher II, 63, of Malden was found dead about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in a home along Distribution Drive, Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said during a news conference Monday.
