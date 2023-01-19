ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Soho's @ Charleston, WV's Capitol Market

Soho’s began in 2002 and still continues many of the same traditions and favorite dishes that so many have enjoyed since then. Our menu includes gourmet entrées like fresh seafood selections, steaks and pasta. We also offer eclectic options like pizza, sandwiches and salads. Patrons look forward to daily chef specials and feature lunch and dinner menus.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia crash involving KRT bus cancels 2 trips, no injuries

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus trips have been canceled this morning due to a crash. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a KRT bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 10:36 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24 near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street W in […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington police chief Karl Colder said in a news release.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

South Charleston Valentine's Day giveaway package announced

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — You can have a shot at winning a Valentine’s Day night on the town by shopping at a participating South Charleston business and entering a giveaway. The South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau announced details about a South Charleston Valentine’s Day package that...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Point-in-time homeless count in Greenbrier, McDowell and Nicholas Counties

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Veteran Affairs Medical Center, in collaboration with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, will be conducting a point-in-time homeless count in three local counties. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 until Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Beckley VA Medical Center will be coordinating a street count of individuals experiencing […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Kanawha man accused of attempting to break into vehicle taken into custody

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was taken into custody early Monday morning after Kanawha County deputies said he was attempting to break into a vehicle. Travis S. Farley, 31, of Dupont City, is charged with one count of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and one count of destruction of property, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

