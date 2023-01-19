ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

Augusta Free Press

Long-time former Waynesboro School Board member looks back on 16 years

Kathe Maneval served as vice chair of Waynesboro School Board in 2022. After 16 years on the board, she was not re-elected in November. Maneval was the longest serving board member since 2006. “I felt like I offered some stability [amidst challenges],” she said of running for the school board...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Nonprofit makes progress with new batting cage in two weekends

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The nonprofit, OneOfUs.Care has broken ground on a project after six months of curveballs. A batting cage for Page County High School softball team is coming to life from the group who is trusting the process. The foundational structure and wiring of this $70 thousand...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 23 – 27, 2023

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The once defaced mural at the Waynesboro Family YMCA has been restored to its original beauty. Many gathered Saturday afternoon for a prayer vigil to show what the community is all about. “It’s indicative of what we are here in Waynesboro. We are a close community,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
pagevalleynews.com

MG III becomes funeral director at family business

January 21, 1993 — Dow N. McGrady III is now serving as a funeral director at the Bradley Funeral Home. McGrady, 24, is the son of Dow N. McGrady Jr., an owner of the funeral home, and Mary McGrady of Luray. The senior McGrady has been with the Bradley firm since 1965.
LURAY, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Lenny Millholand on the 9 P.M. Routine

At least once a month we check in with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand in our news maker segments. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are Community. What is top of mind for Sheriff Millholland is the 9 P.M. Routine. The 9 P.M. Routine is a reminder...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Police investigating fatal crash along James Monroe Parkway

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County. Emergency responders were called out to James Monroe Parkway, near Ashlawn-Highland Drive, around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, January 22. The Albemarle County Police Department says the driver, who has yet to be publicly identified, was taken...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Page County Authorities investigate a tip from the NCMEC

The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reports an arrest after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). On Jan. 18 the PCSO received a cyber tip from NCMEC indicating that someone in Page County either uploaded or downloaded an image or video that could be considered child phonography.
WHSV

COVID-19 still lingering since first U.S. case three years ago

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Three years have past since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States. Virginia has come a long way, but Central Shenandoah Health District says there has still never been a time that the curve was completely flattened. Coronavirus is nowhere near gone with most...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Developing: One person dead in single-car crash in Albemarle County

One person is dead from injuries in a single-car crash in Albemarle County on Sunday. According to Albemarle County Police, the accident was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on James Monroe Parkway near Ashlawn-Highland Drive. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the UVA Medical Center, where he succumbed...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North

On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
LURAY, VA

