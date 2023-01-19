Read full article on original website
Related
Brian McBride will not return to his general manager of the United States men's national soccer team
Brian McBride is not returning as the general manger of the United States men's national team, according to ESPN.
Columbus Crew to host Liga MX Club América in Leagues Cup 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew is hosting the most successful club in Mexico this summer, as part of the inaugural Leagues Cup 2023. Having been drawn into the Central 1 group, the Crew will host Club América as part of the tournament beginning July 21 with the final taking place Aug. 19 across […]
FOX Sports
3 things learned from USWNT's back-to-back wins vs. New Zealand
Three days after routing New Zealand 4-0 in its first match of the year, the United States women's national team routed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup co-hosts by the by an even more lopsided score line on Friday. The Americans got goals from Ashley Hatch, Mallory Swanson, Taylor Kornieck...
BBC
Netball Quad Series: England prepare to take on three of world's best sides in South Africa
England's Fran Williams hopes her side have "momentum" as they look for more success at next week's Quad Series in Cape Town. The Roses beat Jamaica 63-59 last week to claim a memorable 2-1 series victory in London. They face Commonwealth champions Australia in their opening match on Saturday (16:00...
CBS Sports
USWNT vs. New Zealand prediction, odds, line: Soccer expert reveals picks, bets for Jan. 20, 2023 friendly
The No. 1-ranked United States Women's National Team will try to beat New Zealand for the second time in four days when the two teams square off in an international friendly on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland. On Tuesday, the USWNT got two goals from Mallory Swanson in a 4-0 win over New Zealand in Wellington. Friday's match concludes a two-game trip to New Zealand that the USMNT is using to prepare for this year's Women's World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
tennisuptodate.com
Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"
Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, FA WSL; Preview, how to watch, and 3 things to watch
With last week’s Chelsea veruss Arsenal match ending in a 1-1 stalemate, the title challenge remains as you were. This means that any slip against other opposition is what the other will be waiting for. Arsenal, then, will be paying close attention to Chelsea’s second meeting with Liverpool, since the first was a shock season-opening win by the Reds.
FOX Sports
Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn't score
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute...
Report: Brian McBride won't return as USMNT GM
Brian McBride won't return as the U.S. men's national team general manager, according to a Friday report from ESPN. As GM, McBride worked in conjunction with head coach Gregg Berhalter on the day-to-day management of the program, but his exact role was murky and exclusively off-the-field, behind-the-scenes. Berhalter's future, meanwhile,...
chatsports.com
Dwight Yorke branded Macarthur 'a pub team', SLAMMED his players' professionalism and the standards of the A-League in brutal spray that led to Bulls exit after just 13 games
Dwight Yorke allegedly labelled Macarthur a 'pub team' and slammed the standard of football in Australia in the lead up to his shock exit from the A-League side. The former Manchester United striker's spell in charge of the Bulls came to an end on Saturday after just 13 games. A...
NBC Miami
Andy Murray Proposes Solution for Late Night Australian Open Finishes
Andy Murray proposed a solution to protect tennis players from late night finishes at the Australian Open after the former No. 1 played in one of the Grand Slam's latest matches in history. In a grueling five-set second round match, England's Murray defeated Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis from two sets down...
Fifteen groups revealed for MLS, Liga MX Leagues Cup
Fifteen groups have been revealed for the expanded Leagues Cup tournament that will feature every MLS and Liga MX club in the summer competition.
CBS Sports
Gio Reyna goal: After World Cup drama with USMNT, Dortmund sub scores golazo, blocks out noise in celebration
United States men's national team talent Gio Reyna, benched at the 2022 World Cup due to his behavior and then engulfed in a family feud between his family and that of manager Gregg Berhalter, was back on the pitch on Sunday for club Borussia Dortmund. Despite not really getting the opportunity in Qatar, he showed just what he can offer any team off the bench. Reyna came on as a second-half substitute and scored an incredible game-winning goal with just 12 minutes to go.
BBC
Hockey World Cup: Wales 'significantly better' against India
Wales goalscorer Gareth Furlong tells BBC Sport Wales he felt the team were 'significantly better' against India despite a third defeat of the World Cup. The part-time programme of Wales were holding the Olympic bronze medallists at 2-2 with a quarter to play, before the tournament hosts ran out 4-2 winners.
BBC
Netball Quad Series: England beaten 61-55 by Australia in opener
England lost their Quad Series opener as Australia came from behind to seal a 61-55 victory in Cape Town. The Roses led 18-14 after the first quarter, with Eleanor Cardwell making 16 of 18 goal attempts. But Australia cut the lead to just one at half-time and then took control...
Arsenal v Manchester United - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as leaders Arsenal face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.
bvmsports.com
SEC vs DSG Match Prediction, Who Will Win Today SA20, 2023 Match 19
In Today Match Prediction SEC vs DSG Match Prediction, Who Will Win Today SA20, 2023 Match 19 by Shubham Khare January 22, 2023, 12:33 am 1.2k Views Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on Durban Super Giants at the St George’s Park, Gqeberha in the Match 19 of South Africa T20 league 2023 on Sunday, 22 January 2023. Keep reading to…
Report: GM Brian McBride, USMNT Split As Berhalter Review Continues
The former U.S. player held his post within U.S. Soccer since 2020.
CBS Sports
Arsenal vs. Manchester United: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time
The Premier League returns to action Sunday with the weekend's marquess matchup. Current Records: Manchester United 12-4-3; Arsenal 15-1-2 Arsenal will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Manchester United. They will face off against one another at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal has a defense that allows only 0.78 goals per game, so Man United's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Comments / 0