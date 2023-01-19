The No. 1-ranked United States Women's National Team will try to beat New Zealand for the second time in four days when the two teams square off in an international friendly on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland. On Tuesday, the USWNT got two goals from Mallory Swanson in a 4-0 win over New Zealand in Wellington. Friday's match concludes a two-game trip to New Zealand that the USMNT is using to prepare for this year's Women's World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

2 DAYS AGO