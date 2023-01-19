Read full article on original website
Kan. woman allegedly on meth caught driving with 2-year-old
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug and child endangerment allegations after an incident in south Salina early Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30p.m., a witness called in to report that a black SUV was driving erratically in the 2000 block of S. Ninth Street...
Search continues for 3 Kan. children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of an alleged abduction and are asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On...
KBI finds pills believed laced with fentanyl at Salina motel
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for for suspected distribution of methamphetamine. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Gregory “Bo” Westfall, 55, of Salina, at a hotel at 3932 S. 9th St. in Salina, according to a media release from the KBI.
🏀 WBB: Blue Dragons return to the arena to face Cloud County
The Hutchinson Community College women's basketball team returns to the Sports Arena Sunday looking to even the season series with the Cloud County Thunderbirds. The Blue Dragons (15-4, 9-4 KJCCC) and the Thunderbirds (12-7, 7-6) will tip off at 2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. The game will be streamed live on the Blue Dragon Sports Network and broadcast live on Blue Dragon flagship station KHUT-FM (102.9) and sister stations KWBW-AM/FM (1450/98.5) beginning at 1:45 p.m.
🏀 Saturday's Blue Dragon-Thunderbird games postponed until Sunday
Because of Saturday's snowstorm that affected most of the state of Kansas, the Hutchinson Community College women's and men's basketball games agaisnt Cloud County at the Hutchisnon Sports Arena are postponed. The Blue Dragons and Thunderbirds will now play on Sunday at the Sports Arena. The Women's game will tip...
🏀 MBB: Dragons ride wild roller coaster with Cloud
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Cloud County (12-8, 8-6) looked poised for the season sweep of Hutchinson (14-6, 8-6) after besting the Dragons by 15 in November and jumping out to an 8-0 lead Sunday. Things quickly changed after back-to-back Aaron Franklin trays sparked a 23-10 run. The Dragons built a 10-point...
