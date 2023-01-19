The Hutchinson Community College women's basketball team returns to the Sports Arena Sunday looking to even the season series with the Cloud County Thunderbirds. The Blue Dragons (15-4, 9-4 KJCCC) and the Thunderbirds (12-7, 7-6) will tip off at 2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. The game will be streamed live on the Blue Dragon Sports Network and broadcast live on Blue Dragon flagship station KHUT-FM (102.9) and sister stations KWBW-AM/FM (1450/98.5) beginning at 1:45 p.m.

