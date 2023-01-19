Historically Black colleges and universities have been embroiled in a student housing crisis for decades. Now, some are getting creative to address the problem. Just in time for the fall 2023 semester, Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, will transform dozens of shipping containers into dorm rooms, forming a small residential community that will house 98 students, university Executive Vice President Jens Frederiksen told NBC News. The low-cost, easily manufactured dorms will have blue and gold exteriors — the university’s colors — with private bathrooms, kitchenettes and showers inside. The project will cost about $4 million, Frederiksen said.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO