This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by VW. The VW Passat was discontinued from North America last year, but European buyers will be blessed with an all-new generation of the popular nameplate, set to debut before the end of 2023. Following numerous spy appearances of the model that will be exclusively offered in wagon form with electrified powertrains, we created an accurate rendering, combining it with all the information we have about its technical specifications.

1 DAY AGO