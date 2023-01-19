Read full article on original website
German Politician Calls On Tesla To Speed Up Production To Meet Demand After Price Cuts
Tesla has been forced to extend wait times for new models in Germany after the company announced a series of price cuts across its range. Prices of the entry-level Model Y were slashed by some 17 per cent last week, while prices of the Long Range and Performance variants were cut by 4 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. After these cuts, Tesla has revealed that the delivery window for base models is now between February-March while it was previously January-March.
Lucid Follows Tesla’s Lead Offering $7,500 Discount To Start 2023
Lucid is offering customers a discount of $7,500 for a new Air when they lease the vehicle through Lucid Financial Services. The decision follows a recent move by Tesla to cut prices on its vehicles. “Starting now, customers who lease any Lucid Air through Lucid Financial Services will receive an...
Ford Offers Bronco Buyers Cash To Buy Something Else
The Ford Bronco is a big sales success for the company. In fact, it’s so popular that the blue-oval brand still struggles to meet the demand. Now, reports say it’s offering buyers $2,500 to pick something other than the Bronco they’ve ordered. Ford dealers nationwide reportedly received...
What’s The Most Boring Looking New Luxury Car In The Market Today?
Styling is one of the most important aspects of automotive design. It can elevate an otherwise mediocre automobile and it can sink an otherwise good one. It can also affect the way we view the price or class of a vehicle. With that in mind, what’s the most boring-looking new luxury car on the market today?
Volvo Invests In Canadian Autonomous Trucking Company
The Volvo Group’s venture capital arm has invested in Canadian company Waabi Innovation Inc to develop the next generation of autonomous trucking technologies. While Waabi Innovation Inc is not as well known as many other companies developing autonomous systems, it recently unveiled the Waabi Driver autonomous trucking solution that’s designed for large-scale commercialization and safe deployment. It is using next-generation artificial intelligence technology to solve autonomy at scale and has also developed Waabi World, a scalable high-quality simulator.
Oil Giant BP Is Getting Serious About EV Charging
British Petroleum’s EV charging unit, BP Pulse, has put in a large order of charging stations from Tritium Charging. The order is the manufacturer’s largest ever and will see chargers installed in the United States, Europe, and Australia under the BP Pulse brand. The precise size of the...
Genesis X Luxury Sedan Render Imagines A Korean Maybach And Bentley Rival
The story contains illustrations by SungNak Lee that are neither related to nor endorsed by Genesis. Genesis has come a long way in recent years, establishing itself as a company that can be mentioned in the same breath as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. However, if the company was to go further up-market and compete with the likes of Bentley and Maybach, what kind of model could it produce?
One Man Is Building A Model 3-Based Cyber Roadster Inspired By Future Tesla Products
Tesla says that the Cybertruck will go into production this year and others have speculated that the Roadster will do the same. One man in California has used both cars as inspiration for a custom creation he’s calling the Cyber Roadster and it’ll probably be done before either of its muses.
Mercedes EQ Baby Electric Sedan Keeps Us Guessing
Mercedes was slower out of blocks than BMW in the EV race, but it’s more than made up for it with an entire family of EQ-badged electric cars. And that family will soon grow even bigger with the launch of the small electric sedan hidden under this camo wrap.
Maserati Merak-Shaped Pile Of Rust Listed On eBay As A Restoration Project
We have seen plenty of classic cars being saved from a very sorry state but the pictured 1979 Maserati Merak SS that is listed on eBay is probably not one of them. The mid-engined sportscar is dubbed as a “mostly complete” vehicle that needs a “total restoration” but from the looks of it, there is little one can do to bring it back to life.
EU Will Penalize Automakers Making False Green Claims, Says Report
The EU wants to crack down on companies making false green claims for their products and will fine firms found to have lied. That’s according to a report that says a new draft law is being drawn up to help arm consumers with accurate information about the goods they’re being offered. It says the European Commissions wants to stamp out greenwashing, the practice of making unsubstantiated claims with the the aim of making the public believe their products are environmentally friendly.
Nissan Z’s Split Front Grille Will Become A Dealer Option In Japan This Year
We have some good news and we have some bad news. The good news is that Nissan will apparently produce the split grille fascia for the new Z first presented at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon. The bad news is that the grille has only been confirmed for the Japanese market at this stage.
2023 VW Passat: Everything We Know About Europe’s Electrified Wagon
This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by VW. The VW Passat was discontinued from North America last year, but European buyers will be blessed with an all-new generation of the popular nameplate, set to debut before the end of 2023. Following numerous spy appearances of the model that will be exclusively offered in wagon form with electrified powertrains, we created an accurate rendering, combining it with all the information we have about its technical specifications.
Bugatti’s Lifestyle Business Is Thriving, Get Ready For More Brand Collabs
What do a safe, a $1.5 million watch, a decorative case for a champagne bottle, a $300,000 billiards table, a carbon fiber smartwatch, and a $900 Costco e-scooter all have in common? They’ve all had the Bugatti badge hastily slapped onto them in order to make them cost more.
VW Replaces Design Chief Because CEO Was Reportedly Unimpressed With His Work
The Volkswagen brand will get a new design chief, following rumors that the brand’s new CEO is unimpressed with Jozef Kaban’s work. The designer will be replaced by Andreas Mindt, according to insiders, who will leave his position at Bentley to take the role. A report from Automobilwoche...
New Kia Pickup Spied In Korea Wearing Mohave Bodywork
The camouflaged prototype of the long-rumored Kia pickup that was spotted a few months ago made another appearance in Korea, giving us our best look yet at its dual-cab bodystyle. Reports about the model remain unconfirmed, but chances are we are looking at an ICE-powered midsize pickup that shares its ladder-frame with the Kia Mohave, the pre-facelift version of which was sold as the Borrego mid-size SUV in North America.
