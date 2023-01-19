US hits debt limit, and countdown begins for 'extraordinary measures' to run out

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government
Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
Washington Examiner
Manchin proposes bill to override Treasury on electric vehicle subsidy rules
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) will introduce legislation Wednesday designed to withhold tax credits from purchasers of electric vehicles if the models don't comply with new manufacturing requirements passed in the green energy spending bill Democrats passed in August. The bill from the Energy and Natural Resources Committee chairman, titled the...
Washington Examiner
Texas bill to ban Chinese and Russians from purchasing land gains GOP support
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is the latest supporter of a Texas Senate bill that would ban citizens from China , Russia, North Korea, and Iran from purchasing land in the state. The bill, which was proposed by state state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R) in November, aims to stem foreign influence in Texas.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Washington Examiner
Schumer dares House GOP to introduce debt ceiling bill: 'Republicans say they want spending cuts'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dared House Republicans to bring forward a bill that details the spending cuts the party wants in exchange for raising the debt limit as the new GOP majority barrels toward a debt ceiling stalemate with the Senate and the White House. In a floor...
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Washington Examiner
'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence becoming embroiled in classified documents quagmire
Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to reports that classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana. Trump, who is dealing with the fallout of his own classified documents scandal, took to Truth Social to say: "Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!"
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: MSNBC’s Joy Reid says DeSantis likes only 'happy slaves'
This week’s Liberal Media Scream highlights the latest cable TV attack on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s war on woke policies in what is likely to become a regular media pattern as the top Republican rival of former President Donald Trump steps closer to a 2024 bid. The attack...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Refund worth up to $1,050 to begin being sent to recipients in seven days
The final wave of payments for California's Middle Class Tax Refund, which could be over $1,000 for select recipients, will start being issued in seven days. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been issuing payments to recipients since October of last year, with all of the people receiving these payments being taxpayers who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. This final wave will be made in the form of a debit card and will be for recipients who have changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return, according to California's Franchise Tax Board.
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Washington Examiner
McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities
Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
Washington Examiner
MTG and Boebert have been 'spoken' to by Oversight chairman on seriousness of committee
EXCLUSIVE — The House Oversight Committee chairman leading investigations into President Joe Biden said his panel being stacked with "MAGA" firebrands will not undercut the seriousness of the committee's work. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) brushed off reports that the White House was celebrating the appointment of Reps. Marjorie Taylor...
Washington Examiner
Newt Gingrich says Joe Manchin is seeing Democrats 'go further and further to the left'
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) says Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is feeling alienated from the Democratic Party as it goes "further and further to the left." The senator would not commit to running for reelection to the Senate as a Democrat in 2024 Sunday, leading to speculation about his future.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Washington Examiner
'There is no plan. There's nothing': Insiders tell of panic and despair in Florida Democratic Party
Insiders are reporting widespread panic and despair in Florida's Democratic Party after a series of crushing defeats in the midterm elections. More than a dozen organizers, former lawmakers, donors, and other leaders told the Washington Post of the dire situation the party is in two months out from major defeat.
Washington Examiner
Minting the coin is no less absurd than the rest of Biden’s policies
This weekend, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed suggestions that she could fund the federal government by minting a $1 trillion platinum coin, calling the idea “a gimmick.”. And she has a point. WHAT IF TRUMP GAVE A BIG POLITICAL SPEECH AND NO ONE CARED?. When Congress passed a 750-page...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kellyanne Conway says Biden deserves blame in mishandling classified documents
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway blasted President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, saying he is a “grown man” worthy of blame. “We know that there has been reckless and negligent mishandling of classified documents. That alone makes them culpable,” Conway told Fox News's The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton. “Every time they try to excuse it away, Steve, by saying, 'But it wasn’t that many documents. But the search is over. But this is Biden; he is so grandfatherly and gracious. He’s not Trump, Trump, Trump.' They make it worse because they are actually admitting culpability.”
