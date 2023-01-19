Read full article on original website
Bruce Kellerman
3d ago
Tony your 71 your days a re numbered you should have retired
nbc15.com
Bigger Than Roe: March & Rally at state capitol
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Women’s March in Madison was held at the state’s capitol on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that enshrined a right to an abortion until being overturned last year. The Madison Abortion And Reproductive Rights Coalition For Health...
Assembly approves bail amendment, welfare work requirement for April ballot
Wisconsin Assembly lawmakers passed two measures Thursday that voters will see on ballots in April, when they go to vote in the competitive election for the state Supreme Court. The first measure is a proposed constitutional amendment that will change the way bail is set by judges in Wisconsin, and...
seehafernews.com
Grassroots Campaign Underway for Final Five Voting in Wisconsin
Polls often show dissatisfaction among voters with the current political system. An emerging alternative to standard elections is getting some attention in Wisconsin, with organizers touting such benefits as less-negative campaigns. What’s known as “Final Five Voting” has been adopted in a couple of states, and there is a proposal...
doorcountydailynews.com
Legislature poised to move on PFAS with surplus money
In the wake of another Wisconsin community being negatively impacted by PFAS contamination, leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature are aiming at the issue with the state’s budget surplus. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Department of Health Services (DHS), and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) announced on Friday that they issued well-specific drinking water advisories in the Town of Stella in Oneida County. The advisories were needed after dozens of residences found high concentrations of PFAS in their water. The state regulators issued a similar PFAS-related warning to those who might eat fish caught in Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage. The human-made chemicals are also known as “forever chemicals” and have been linked to certain cancers, liver damage, and decreased fertility. State legislators are now looking at the state’s nearly $7 billion budget surplus as a starting point to get something done. Clean Water Action Council Executive Director Dean Hoegger says it is an important issue that needs money to address it.
Wisconsin State Legislature sends three ballot questions to the April ballot
Wisconsin voters will be deciding on three ballot questions—two constitutional measures and one advisory question—on April 4. The constitutional measures relate to the conditions of release for an accused individual before conviction and cash bail. The two questions were referred to the ballot with the final passage of Senate Joint Resolution 2 (SJR 2) on Jan. 19.
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin Governor Helps Businesses in Superior
Supeerior, Wisc. — Earlier this week Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was in Superior to listen to residents about what they thought needed to be included in his budget. Evers also took time to answer a question posed by Fox 21, “What have you done for northwest Wisconsin lately?”
cwbradio.com
Advisory Referendum on Welfare Approved by Wisconsin Assembly
(Bob Hague, WRN) Wisconsin voters will be asked on April’s statewide ballot whether childless, able bodied adults should be required to look for work to get welfare benefits. Green Bay Democrat Christina Shelton during Thursday’s Assembly debate. “It is amazing to see the mental gymnastics that Wisconsin Republicans are...
wuwm.com
Advisory referendum on welfare recipients heads to Wisconsin voters in April
The State Assembly has given the final legislative OK to an advisory referendum about welfare being on the April ballot in Wisconsin. The question will ask whether childless, non-disabled adults should have to look for work in order to receive welfare benefits. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, (R-Racine County) descended to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax
Wisconsin Republicans have a plan for what to do with the record-breaking $6.6 billion state budget surplus, and it basically involves putting all the money in a pile and chucking it out the windows of the Capitol. State residents can gather below and snatch the cash as it scatters to the winds.
fox47.com
Work requirement referendum moves through Legislature, heads to April ballot
MADISON, Wis. — An advisory referendum on whether Wisconsinites receiving welfare should be required to work will be on the April ballot after the Assembly voted to approve the measure. It will be one of two policy questions voters will have to decide after a binding constitutional referendum on...
spectrumnews1.com
Assembly approves two ballot questions in time for April 4 election
MADISON, Wis. — Voters will see two questions on their ballot when they head to the polls on April 4, after lawmakers in the Wisconsin Assembly gave the green light to the measures Thursday. The topic of bail reform has become popular among lawmakers, especially in the wake of...
New DNR Secretary wants agency to ‘be a leader not a follower’
In a speech at his daughter’s wedding, Adam Payne, the newly appointed secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), told a story about the first time he went deer hunting with her and the joy they shared when she harvested a doe and buck that day. In an interview with the Wisconsin Examiner, […] The post New DNR Secretary wants agency to ‘be a leader not a follower’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wpr.org
Referendums on cash bail and public assistance heading to voters in April
State lawmakers on Thursday approved two resolutions that will now head to voters on April 4. The first, a proposed constitutional amendment, would change how judges decide cash bail for people charged with violent crimes. If passed by voters, it would give judges more criteria to consider when imposing bail on a detained person.
CBS 58
Medical professionals discuss abortion ban, impact on patients with HHS secretary
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin medical professionals shared their experiences since the overturn of Roe V. Wade just a couple of days shy of the 50th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case. "As soon as somebody is there for a pregnancy test, and their option is 'I want...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin Republicans push welfare referendum, block Democrats' call for abortion rights question
An advisory referendum asking whether non-disabled adults without children should have to actively search for employment to be eligible for welfare benefits is a step closer to being on the April election ballot in Wisconsin. The GOP-controlled State Senate OK'd the welfare referendum Tuesday, ignoring Democrats who say the job...
Minnesota Legislature needs to take action to strengthen gun laws
The State of Minnesota is in a unique position to undertake a leadership role concerning a crisis threatening the very fabric of our society: the epidemic of gun violence spreading throughout our rural and urban areas. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for American youth. It has been more than 10 years since the Sandy Hook shooting, and schools are still a place of fear for our children.
Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting
Minnesota is once again leading the way on election innovation. In 2009, Minneapolis became one of the largest cities to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) rules for municipal elections. St. Paul followed suit for mayoral and City Council elections beginning in 2011. Considering the overwhelmingly positive effects of the rule change, the Twin Cities — […] The post Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
livability.com
9 Cheese Experiences You Need to Have in Wisconsin
From cheese hats to "cheese orphans" to gourmet gas station cheddar, here's how to experience Wisconsin's epic cheese scene like a hungry local. People call Wisconsinites cheese-obsessed, but we don’t really think about it like that. For us, easy access to literally the best cheeses in the country — and the world — is a given and often something we take for granted. But once you’ve lived here and then go somewhere else, it’s like cheese detox. You miss it and realize how lucky you were to live in this dairy product wonderland. The siren song of squeaky cheese curds might even be the thing that draws you back home.
WBAY Green Bay
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR: Conclusion of Multi-Year Invasive Species Case, convictions announced
(WFRV) – The conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale distributors was announced by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that a number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini...
