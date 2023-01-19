Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Business Briefs: S. Belt Line reconstruction update
The S. Belt Line Reconstruction Project continues with utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade prep. The first concrete pour of the new year happened last week and additional pours are expected this week. For more information about the S. Belt Line reconstruction project, visit coppelltx.gov/beltline.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite to host Quinceañera Magazine's first Texas expo
Mesquite families looking to plan a quinceañera will have an opportunity to see a variety of local vendors at Expo Quinceañera Dallas. From 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, the Mesquite Convention Center will host several local businesses catered to quinceañeras including formal wear, bakers, venues, dance teachers, music, models and more.
starlocalmedia.com
Who should be McKinney ISD's next superintendent? Some community members have ideas
As McKinney ISD looks ahead to selecting a new superintendent this year, district officials are taking the time to hear from local stakeholders. McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced his retirement in early December, invoking a new era for the school district that serves the growing Collin County seat. The process of seeking and selecting a new district leader moved forward on Jan. 5 with a meeting of the board of trustees. The superintendent position was posted on Jan. 9. The district is looking to have a new leader on duty by April 10. Mike Moses — a former Texas education commissioner and former Dallas ISD Superintendent — and law firm partner David Thompson have been pegged to guide the process.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Mayor answers Universal park questions as city vote approaches
As Frisco moves towards granting municipal approval for Universal Studios' kid-focused theme park plans, locals are taking the time to ask some questions. “I’m not necessarily for it, I’m not necessarily against it,” one speaker said at a Tuesday Frisco City Council meeting. “I feel like we need more information about it.”
starlocalmedia.com
Plano City Council approves houses on Los Rios Boulevard
Six new homes are slated to fill open space on Los Rios Boulevard. At a meeting last week, the Plano City Council approved proposed rezoning on Los Rios Boulevard and Tree Shadow Trail to dedicate open space, previously allotted to a nearby daycare facility, to a new housing development.
starlocalmedia.com
Crafting activities, Coppell Farmers Market, and more scheduled in Coppell for the week of Jan. 22
The Cozby Library and Community Commons staff is hosting several activities this week for the community to participate in, as well as other activities in Old Town Coppell and the Coppell Arts Center. Take a look at the top five events happening in Coppell during the week of Jan. 22.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano Police Department still seeking suspect involved in 2021 bank robbery incident
The Plano Police Department is still seeking tips to help identify a suspect involved in a robbery incident that occurred in December 2021. At 12:45 p.m. Dec. 1, 2021, the suspect entered a local bank, waited in line for the teller, and then approached the teller and passed a threatening note demanding money, according to Plano PD.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney police issue amber alerts for missing 9-year-old and 6-year-old
This story has been updated with additional information as it was made available. The McKinney Police Department has issued AMBER alerts for 9-year-old Jessica Burns and 6-year-old Jennifer Burns.
starlocalmedia.com
Our Neighbors: Still looking for a new year's resolution? We've got you covered
On a brisk Saturday morning, at a time when many might still be in bed, the Celina community quietly began to gather at the city’s community park. Tents went up, music flowed from nearby speakers and locals dressed in athletic wear (and also in hats and jackets) showed up to pick up their packets for the first-ever Celina 5K and Kids Fun Run.
