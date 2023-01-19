ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell Business Briefs: S. Belt Line reconstruction update

The S. Belt Line Reconstruction Project continues with utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade prep. The first concrete pour of the new year happened last week and additional pours are expected this week. For more information about the S. Belt Line reconstruction project, visit coppelltx.gov/beltline.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite to host Quinceañera Magazine's first Texas expo

Mesquite families looking to plan a quinceañera will have an opportunity to see a variety of local vendors at Expo Quinceañera Dallas. From 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, the Mesquite Convention Center will host several local businesses catered to quinceañeras including formal wear, bakers, venues, dance teachers, music, models and more.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Who should be McKinney ISD's next superintendent? Some community members have ideas

As McKinney ISD looks ahead to selecting a new superintendent this year, district officials are taking the time to hear from local stakeholders. McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced his retirement in early December, invoking a new era for the school district that serves the growing Collin County seat. The process of seeking and selecting a new district leader moved forward on Jan. 5 with a meeting of the board of trustees. The superintendent position was posted on Jan. 9. The district is looking to have a new leader on duty by April 10. Mike Moses — a former Texas education commissioner and former Dallas ISD Superintendent — and law firm partner David Thompson have been pegged to guide the process.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Mayor answers Universal park questions as city vote approaches

As Frisco moves towards granting municipal approval for Universal Studios' kid-focused theme park plans, locals are taking the time to ask some questions. “I’m not necessarily for it, I’m not necessarily against it,” one speaker said at a Tuesday Frisco City Council meeting. “I feel like we need more information about it.”
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano City Council approves houses on Los Rios Boulevard

Six new homes are slated to fill open space on Los Rios Boulevard. At a meeting last week, the Plano City Council approved proposed rezoning on Los Rios Boulevard and Tree Shadow Trail to dedicate open space, previously allotted to a nearby daycare facility, to a new housing development.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano Police Department still seeking suspect involved in 2021 bank robbery incident

The Plano Police Department is still seeking tips to help identify a suspect involved in a robbery incident that occurred in December 2021. At 12:45 p.m. Dec. 1, 2021, the suspect entered a local bank, waited in line for the teller, and then approached the teller and passed a threatening note demanding money, according to Plano PD.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Our Neighbors: Still looking for a new year's resolution? We've got you covered

On a brisk Saturday morning, at a time when many might still be in bed, the Celina community quietly began to gather at the city’s community park. Tents went up, music flowed from nearby speakers and locals dressed in athletic wear (and also in hats and jackets) showed up to pick up their packets for the first-ever Celina 5K and Kids Fun Run.
CELINA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy