As McKinney ISD looks ahead to selecting a new superintendent this year, district officials are taking the time to hear from local stakeholders. McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced his retirement in early December, invoking a new era for the school district that serves the growing Collin County seat. The process of seeking and selecting a new district leader moved forward on Jan. 5 with a meeting of the board of trustees. The superintendent position was posted on Jan. 9. The district is looking to have a new leader on duty by April 10. Mike Moses — a former Texas education commissioner and former Dallas ISD Superintendent — and law firm partner David Thompson have been pegged to guide the process.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO