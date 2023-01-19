Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Related
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them
The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason
The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To Extension
The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a surprisingly successful season, finishing with a 9-8 record and making a playoff appearance. People wrote off the Seattle Seahawks before the season when the team traded away Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson and announced they would give the starting job to backup quarterback Geno Smith.
'Everything's kismet': Zac Taylor delivers game ball to Rhinehaus after Bengals win
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio ‒ The tradition of gifting postseason game balls to Cincinnati businesses continues. After beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the second round of the playoffs at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-the-Rhine to deliver the latest winning game ball. ...
3 Giants who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them
The New York Giants have an important offseason ahead of them following their Divisional Round elimination. Here are three players who won’t be back, and their best possible replacements. No one envisioned that the New York Giants would win nine games, let alone a playoff game, in their first...
NFL insider provides some more context around Kliff Kingsbury’s Thailand trip
For those wondering about what Kliff Kingsbury is doing in Thailand, we have an update on it. After spending his whole life in football, former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is relaxing in Thailand with his girlfriend and figuring out what comes next. This is apparently what Kingsbury is...
Chargers about to make second massive mistake of the offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be going cheap once again because that is who they are. After making one GOB Bluth huge mistake by retaining Brandon Staley as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers are about to make another one when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Although Justin...
For Bengals and Chiefs, it’s an AFC Championship rematch
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will once again meet in the AFC Championship Game, with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line. Well, fancy seeing you here. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight year. And for the second consecutive time, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals coming out of the opponent’s tunnel.
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams still has long recovery ahead
The Seattle Seahawks were without safety Jamal Adams for the majority of the season after he tore his quadriceps tendon against the Denver Broncos in the first game of the year. The hope is he’ll be back in the saddle in time to start the 2023 campaign. “Jamal was...
AFC Championship Game 2023: Bengals vs Chiefs location, date, time, odds, TV channel, how to stream
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 29 with a Super Bowl berth on the line. We’ll have a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game this year as the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s right, we get treated to another matchup between two of the game’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0