Beacon, NY

Catalytic Converter Thief At Beacon Train Station Nabbed In Court, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
A Hudson Valley man was busted for allegedly stealing catalytic converters at an area train station. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Kindel Media on Pexels

A Hudson Valley man who was wanted for allegedly stealing catalytic converters last month has been arrested while appearing in court for traffic violations.

The thefts took place in Dutchess County in the city of Beacon on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Metro North Train Station.

City of Beacon police officers responded to the train station for a report of a man stealing catalytic converters, said Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson of the Beacon Police.

A traffic stop was conducted on North Avenue near Verplanck Avenue on a BMW matching the description given by the caller. The driver was identified as 22-year-old Dylan T. Brooks of Hopewell Junction, Johnson said.

Brooks was driving on a suspended license, the vehicle was unregistered, uninspected, and had switched Connecticut plates, police said.

Following an investigation regarding the theft of catalytic converters, a criminal summons for Brooks was issued on the following charges:

  • Auto stripping
  • Two counts of grand larceny
  • Two counts of petit larceny
  • Four counts of possession of stolen property
  • Three counts of criminal mischief second-degree
  • Criminal mischief third-degree

Brooks, who is currently on probation, was arrested while appearing in court on the traffic violations on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

