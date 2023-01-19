Read full article on original website
Related
'Yellowstone' Effect: Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford, Sylvester Stallone bring old school male leads back to TV
Hollywood movie legends such as Sylvester Stallone, Jeff Bridges and Kevin Costner have made the switch from the big screen to television over the last several years.
The Unexpected Way That '90s Show Handled Danny Masterson's Absence
Watch: That '90s Show Cast Reveals Throwback Easter Eggs. Gone, and certainly forgotten. That '90s Show, the new Netflix That '70s Show sequel series, brings back a bunch of familiar faces to Point Place—with original stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama all reprising their roles in cameo appearances—but one actor is noticeably absent: Danny Masterson.
Parenthood Creator Gives an Update About a Potential Reboot
The door might not be completely closed on the Bravermans after all. Somehow, it's already been over eight years since Parenthood left the air. The drama about the saga of the Braverman family—which starred Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Dax Shepard, Joy Bryant, Erika Christensen, Monica Potter, Craig T. Nelson and more—aired on NBC for six seasons from 2010 to 2015.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler Have a Hilarious Parks and Recreation Reunion on SNL
Watch: Aubrey Plaza Describes Hit Series White Lotus S2 in 3 Words. Leslie Knope and April Ludgate are together again!. While hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live for the first time, The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza delighted fans further by having a surprise reunion with her Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler, a former SNL cast member.
Zoë Kravitz Details the Beauty Lessons She's Learned from Parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet
Watch: Zoë Kravitz Shares Beauty Tips From Parents Lenny Kravitz & Lisa Bonet. Cat's out of the bag: Zoë Kravitz just shared insight into her glam routine. The Batman actress recently revealed the beauty lessons she's learned from two of the biggest Hollywood icons—her parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.
Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Welcome First Baby Together
On Jan. 20, the Blossom alum and his wife, Insecure star Samantha Cope, announced that they have welcomed their first child together and his third daughter. "1.16.23 ~ Dylan Rose Lawrence," they wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of them cuddling their newborn. "Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!"
That ‘90s Show Stars Debate That Almost Kiss in the Finale
Point Place has a love triangle on its hands. After Leia (Callie Haverda) spent almost all of the first season of Netflix's That '90s Show dating Jay (Mace Coronel), she and Nate (Maxwell Acee...
Matt Shively Reveals Lopez vs Lopez's Surprising Connections to True Jackson, VP
Working on Lopez vs Lopez has been a reunion of sorts for star Matt Shively. Before he was starring alongside George and Mayan Lopez on the NBC sitcom, the actor got his big break on the Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP—which starred Keke Palmer as the show's titular teen fashion designer. And as it turns out, the two shows share a few surprising connections.
The MixtapE! Presents Sam Smith, Macklemore, Dolly Parton and More New Music Musts
Watch: Will Dolly Parton Return to SNL? She Says... New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
Tyler Stanaland Enjoys Trip to Dubai Alongside Selling the OC Co-Star Alex Hall Amid His Divorce
Watch: Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland SPLIT After 2 Years of Marriage. Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall have traded in one sandy beach for another. The relators were seen vacationing in Dubai one day after Brittany filed for divorce from Tyler on Jan. 19—citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
Dylan O'Brien Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Rachael Lange at Paris Fashion Week
Watch: Dylan O'Brien Cracks Up While Explaining His "Slut Era" Dylan O'Brien may be entering his relationship era. As he touched down in the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week, the Teen Wolf alum put the emphasis on love as he was spotted holding hands with model Rachael Lange while at the Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show Jan. 19.
Taylor Kinney Is Reportedly Taking a Break From Chicago Fire
There's reportedly been another major cast shakeup over at Chicago Fire. That's because Taylor Kinney is said to be taking a sudden leave of absence from the NBC firefighter drama, according to a Jan. 20 report from Deadline. As for the reason behind the break? A source close to production...
Look Back at Lisa Marie Presley’s Most Tender Moments With Her Kids
Lisa Marie Presley's kids were always on her mind. After all, the singer, who died at age 54 on Jan. 12 after a possible cardiac arrest, once described herself as "ferociously protective" of her...
RHOBH Star Kyle Richards’ Winter Essentials Include a $9 Find With 29,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews
We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
E! News
232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0