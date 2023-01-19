ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

The Unexpected Way That '90s Show Handled Danny Masterson's Absence

Watch: That '90s Show Cast Reveals Throwback Easter Eggs. Gone, and certainly forgotten. That '90s Show, the new Netflix That '70s Show sequel series, brings back a bunch of familiar faces to Point Place—with original stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama all reprising their roles in cameo appearances—but one actor is noticeably absent: Danny Masterson.
E! News

Parenthood Creator Gives an Update About a Potential Reboot

The door might not be completely closed on the Bravermans after all. Somehow, it's already been over eight years since Parenthood left the air. The drama about the saga of the Braverman family—which starred Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Dax Shepard, Joy Bryant, Erika Christensen, Monica Potter, Craig T. Nelson and more—aired on NBC for six seasons from 2010 to 2015.
E! News

Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler Have a Hilarious Parks and Recreation Reunion on SNL

Watch: Aubrey Plaza Describes Hit Series White Lotus S2 in 3 Words. Leslie Knope and April Ludgate are together again!. While hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live for the first time, The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza delighted fans further by having a surprise reunion with her Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler, a former SNL cast member.
E! News

Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Welcome First Baby Together

On Jan. 20, the Blossom alum and his wife, Insecure star Samantha Cope, announced that they have welcomed their first child together and his third daughter. "1.16.23 ~ Dylan Rose Lawrence," they wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of them cuddling their newborn. "Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!"
E! News

Matt Shively Reveals Lopez vs Lopez's Surprising Connections to True Jackson, VP

Working on Lopez vs Lopez has been a reunion of sorts for star Matt Shively. Before he was starring alongside George and Mayan Lopez on the NBC sitcom, the actor got his big break on the Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP—which starred Keke Palmer as the show's titular teen fashion designer. And as it turns out, the two shows share a few surprising connections.
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Sam Smith, Macklemore, Dolly Parton and More New Music Musts

Watch: Will Dolly Parton Return to SNL? She Says... New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
E! News

Dylan O'Brien Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Rachael Lange at Paris Fashion Week

Watch: Dylan O'Brien Cracks Up While Explaining His "Slut Era" Dylan O'Brien may be entering his relationship era. As he touched down in the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week, the Teen Wolf alum put the emphasis on love as he was spotted holding hands with model Rachael Lange while at the Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show Jan. 19.
E! News

Taylor Kinney Is Reportedly Taking a Break From Chicago Fire

There's reportedly been another major cast shakeup over at Chicago Fire. That's because Taylor Kinney is said to be taking a sudden leave of absence from the NBC firefighter drama, according to a Jan. 20 report from Deadline. As for the reason behind the break? A source close to production...
E! News

E! News

232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy