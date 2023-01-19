Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Union votes begin for Prince William school workers
Voting is underway in what’s being touted as the largest public sector union election in Virginia’s history, as 11,000 Prince William County Schools employees will decide whether they want the Prince William Education Association to represent them in a collective bargaining process. Online and phone voting started Tuesday...
Fairfax Times
Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County
As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
Bay Net
Board Of Education Of Charles County To Hold Work Session On Proposed 2024 Budget
LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education of Charles County is holding a 6 p.m. work session on Monday, Jan. 23, in the boardroom at the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building. The Starkey building is located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata. The meeting will stream live on the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com. The meeting will also stream to YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/ccpsmd.
Fairfax Times
Superintendent says withholding National Merit awards ‘is not a war on merit,’ a parent responds, ‘Oh, really?’
In another Friday night missive, this one sent at 6:21 p.m., as parents were stirring spaghetti sauce and refereeing after school basketball games, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid claimed that the withholding of National Merit awards “is not a war on merit” and shifted blame to the “antiquated system” of notification by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat
If confirmed by Gov. Wes Moore, Del. Alonzo Washington would replace former Sen. Paul Pinsky to represent District 22. The post Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Road work scheduled for week of Jan. 23-27
VDOT has updated its list of ongoing road work and maintenance projects in the Culpeper District for the week of Jan. 23-27. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed...
mocoshow.com
Groundbreaking for MoCo’s Largest Ever Affordable Housing Development
Montgomery County has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and AHC to build nearly 200 multi-family homes, located at Randolph Road and Bushey Drive, near Veirs Mill Road, in Silver Spring (Wheaton-Glenmont)– the project broke ground this week. According to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the county was able to leverage the land value, coupled with reduced property taxes, through the County’s PILOT program and a substantial loan from the County’s Housing Initiative Fund, which enabled this construction to move forward despite dramatic increases in both construction costs and interest rates.
arlnow.com
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 20, 2023
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published 4 articles that were read a total of 5037 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Jan 20, 2023. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below....
CoinDesk
Fairfax County, Virginia, Pension Funds Exposed to Genesis Bankruptcy
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital and a sister company of CoinDesk, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday because of its exposure to collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and fallen crypto exchange FTX.
Restaurants prepare for Initiative 82
Geoff Tracy remains no fan of Initiative 82 more than two months after D.C. voters approved it.
Bay Net
Calvert County Congratulates New and Expanded Businesses
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New and expanding businesses are a sign that Calvert County’s economy continues to thrive. These businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for residents.
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Pleasant memories and painful recollections
An earlier column, “You can be anything you want to be,” (Nov. 24) generated a lot of interest. In that column, Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger shared what it was like to be Black in Prince William County. They weren’t all pleasant stories. Readers either loved or hated...
arlnow.com
Avis looks to rent cars from garages under vacant TSA buildings in Pentagon City
The old Transportation Security Administration buildings in Pentagon City, vacant and awaiting redevelopment, could get put to a new, temporary use. Avis Car Rental is looking to add rental operations to the pair of offices and their underground garages at 601 and 701 12th Street S. The business, which currently has a location at 2600 Richmond Hwy, has filed two applications, one for each building, with the county.
theburn.com
Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center
From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. One-on-one with author and sports writer David Driver.
fredericksburg.today
Six Stafford students not notified of national merit recognition
Six Stafford students not notified of national merit recognition. Stafford County Public Schools is proud to acknowledge the accomplishments of our students, staff, community, and partners. We are deeply saddened to learn yesterday that six of our students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status in a timely manner. We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families. This is very frustrating for us, and not indicative of the pride we feel in our students and the approach we take in celebrating their personal achievements.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Montgomery | Shopping mall in Maryland
Westfield Montgomery is an upscale shopping center located in Bethesda, Maryland, on Democracy Boulevard near Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway. The mall opened in March 1968, with three anchor stores and 58 small stores. The first anchors were the Hecht Company, Garfinckel's, and Sears. One of the small stores was the Bond Stores outlet. In the mid-1970s expansion, $4.5 million was spent on 155,000 square feet for the Woodward & Lothrop store and 60,000 square feet to build 40 additional stores. In the October 1991 renovation, Nordstrom and Crate & Barrel stores entered the mall.
Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services store gets upgrade
ROCKVILLE, Md. — One of the oldest and busiest Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) stores in Montgomery County is re-opening after getting an upgrade. Montgomery County's Department of Alcohol Beverage Services is set to re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, "Oak Barrel & Vine," at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 27.
WTOP
Increased safety measures coming to Prince William Co. area amid uptick in crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added to an area of Prince William County, Virginia, that has experienced a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and...
tourcounsel.com
Tysons Corner Center | Shopping mall in Virginia
Tysons Corner Center is the best option if you want to spend a day at the mall and you live in Washington DC or Virginia. Although this shopping center is located in Virginia, it can be accessed from Washington DC, since it is close to the American capital, and also, the subway system allows you to access many points in Virginia, since it has stops in this state.
