Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Union votes begin for Prince William school workers

Voting is underway in what’s being touted as the largest public sector union election in Virginia’s history, as 11,000 Prince William County Schools employees will decide whether they want the Prince William Education Association to represent them in a collective bargaining process. Online and phone voting started Tuesday...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County

As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

Board Of Education Of Charles County To Hold Work Session On Proposed 2024 Budget

LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education of Charles County is holding a 6 p.m. work session on Monday, Jan. 23, in the boardroom at the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building. The Starkey building is located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata. The meeting will stream live on the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com. The meeting will also stream to YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/ccpsmd.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Fairfax Times

Superintendent says withholding National Merit awards ‘is not a war on merit,’ a parent responds, ‘Oh, really?’

In another Friday night missive, this one sent at 6:21 p.m., as parents were stirring spaghetti sauce and refereeing after school basketball games, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid claimed that the withholding of National Merit awards “is not a war on merit” and shifted blame to the “antiquated system” of notification by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Groundbreaking for MoCo’s Largest Ever Affordable Housing Development

Montgomery County has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and AHC to build nearly 200 multi-family homes, located at Randolph Road and Bushey Drive, near Veirs Mill Road, in Silver Spring (Wheaton-Glenmont)– the project broke ground this week. According to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the county was able to leverage the land value, coupled with reduced property taxes, through the County’s PILOT program and a substantial loan from the County’s Housing Initiative Fund, which enabled this construction to move forward despite dramatic increases in both construction costs and interest rates.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 20, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published 4 articles that were read a total of 5037 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Jan 20, 2023. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below....
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CoinDesk

Fairfax County, Virginia, Pension Funds Exposed to Genesis Bankruptcy

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital and a sister company of CoinDesk, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday because of its exposure to collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and fallen crypto exchange FTX.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Calvert County Congratulates New and Expanded Businesses

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New and expanding businesses are a sign that Calvert County’s economy continues to thrive. These businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for residents.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

Avis looks to rent cars from garages under vacant TSA buildings in Pentagon City

The old Transportation Security Administration buildings in Pentagon City, vacant and awaiting redevelopment, could get put to a new, temporary use. Avis Car Rental is looking to add rental operations to the pair of offices and their underground garages at 601 and 701 12th Street S. The business, which currently has a location at 2600 Richmond Hwy, has filed two applications, one for each building, with the county.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center

From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
ASHBURN, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire

Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. One-on-one with author and sports writer David Driver.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fredericksburg.today

Six Stafford students not notified of national merit recognition

Six Stafford students not notified of national merit recognition. Stafford County Public Schools is proud to acknowledge the accomplishments of our students, staff, community, and partners. We are deeply saddened to learn yesterday that six of our students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status in a timely manner. We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families. This is very frustrating for us, and not indicative of the pride we feel in our students and the approach we take in celebrating their personal achievements.
STAFFORD, VA
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Montgomery | Shopping mall in Maryland

Westfield Montgomery is an upscale shopping center located in Bethesda, Maryland, on Democracy Boulevard near Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway. The mall opened in March 1968, with three anchor stores and 58 small stores. The first anchors were the Hecht Company, Garfinckel's, and Sears. One of the small stores was the Bond Stores outlet. In the mid-1970s expansion, $4.5 million was spent on 155,000 square feet for the Woodward & Lothrop store and 60,000 square feet to build 40 additional stores. In the October 1991 renovation, Nordstrom and Crate & Barrel stores entered the mall.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services store gets upgrade

ROCKVILLE, Md. — One of the oldest and busiest Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) stores in Montgomery County is re-opening after getting an upgrade. Montgomery County's Department of Alcohol Beverage Services is set to re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, "Oak Barrel & Vine," at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 27.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
tourcounsel.com

Tysons Corner Center | Shopping mall in Virginia

Tysons Corner Center is the best option if you want to spend a day at the mall and you live in Washington DC or Virginia. Although this shopping center is located in Virginia, it can be accessed from Washington DC, since it is close to the American capital, and also, the subway system allows you to access many points in Virginia, since it has stops in this state.
VIRGINIA STATE

