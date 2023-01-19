ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video

Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'No excuses' for costly INTs vs. Niners

Dak Prescott accepted blame for the Cowboys' season-ending loss Sunday, as interceptions -- which have plagued him throughout the campaign -- against proved costly against the Niners. "Unacceptable. Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that."
NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news

Brian Flores may be on his way to landing another head coaching opportunity very soon. Some significant news emerged on Sunday night that could have the former Miami Dolphins coach optimistic. According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, the Arizona Cardinals will interview Flores for the vacant head coaching position on Monday. This comes Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

