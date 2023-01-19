Read full article on original website
NBA roundup: Thunder win on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's late shot
January 23 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, including a go-ahead bucket with 9.2 seconds left, and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 101-99 on Sunday night.
George Kittle's 'unbelievable' catch sparks 49ers' victory
With a catch described as "unbelievable" by teammate Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco tight end George Kittle provided the jumpstart the 49ers needed at a crucial moment en route to their 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video
Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'No excuses' for costly INTs vs. Niners
Dak Prescott accepted blame for the Cowboys' season-ending loss Sunday, as interceptions -- which have plagued him throughout the campaign -- against proved costly against the Niners. "Unacceptable. Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that."
Stefon Diggs, Bills express frustration with loss to Bengals
Disappointment and dissatisfaction lingered for the Bills after their season ended short of expectations with a loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news
Brian Flores may be on his way to landing another head coaching opportunity very soon. Some significant news emerged on Sunday night that could have the former Miami Dolphins coach optimistic. According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, the Arizona Cardinals will interview Flores for the vacant head coaching position on Monday. This comes Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
