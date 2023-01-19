ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE | Multiple snow chances over the next week – Watching Winter Live

By Chip Brewster
 3 days ago

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — After pummeling the Plains, a snow producing system takes aim at the Northeast with more likely on the way.

Join WGN’s Chip Brewster and PHL17 meteorologist Mike Masco for a look at winter weather in the near-term forecast and long-range outlook. Watching Winter Live starts streaming within this story at 11:45 a.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. CT.

This week’s topics include:

  • A recap of what’s been happening on the West Coast
  • The current snowstorm moving through the Midwest
  • Snow in store for the Northeast and snow drought records
  • The latest weather trend predictions for 8+ days out
  • Sudden Stratospheric Warming – what is it and how does it impact the U.S.

The second-half of the live show is devoted to your comments and questions. Use the form below to send them in at any time and we’ll do our best to include them in the discussion.

Tracking our weekend winter storm

Good afternoon, everyone! It was a seasonal day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were strong from the south-southeast, around 22 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 42 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 30’s and 40’s range. A winter weather advisory is in place for […]
AMARILLO, TX
Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports 3 facing charges after Thursday SWAT standoff in Canyon

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on a SWAT-involved standoff that occurred on Thursday at a Canyon home and resulted in three people facing charges. According to officials, Potter County deputies conducted a narcotics investigation on Thursday and found that letters were being “soaked in narcotics (methamphetamine) and being […]
CANYON, TX
White House calls Florida rejection of AP African American studies course ‘incomprehensible’

The White House on Friday called it “incomprehensible” for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to block a new Advanced Placement (AP) course for high school students on African American studies. “It is incomprehensible to see … this ban or this block, to be more specific, that DeSantis has put forward,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told […]
FLORIDA STATE
Highway 87 now open after Friday wreck

Update: (Friday, 9:14 a.m.) TxDOT Amarillo reported that Highway 87 is now open. Original Story: MOORE COUNTY Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo, a wreck on Highway 87 has caused traffic to be redirected on Friday morning. Officials noted that traffic was being directed down FM 2589 as of around […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after threatening Jewish rabbis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, an Amarillo man was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis. As noted in previous reports, Christopher Stephen Brown was charged, and later indicted, in December 2021 […]
AMARILLO, TX
Trump: ‘Under no circumstances’ should Republicans cut Social Security or Medicare

Former President Trump on Friday urged Republicans in Congress not to cut “a single penny” from Medicare or Social Security, a notable warning as some GOP lawmakers prepare to use the debt ceiling debate as leverage to try to secure spending cuts. “Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare […]
WASHINGTON STATE
‘Mattress Mack’ puts $2 million bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers in NFC Divisional playoff game

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If it’s another big sports weekend, then you know more than likely that Houston furniture salesman turned big-time gambler Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has big money riding on something. This weekend, Mattress Mack has decided to put down a $2 million wager on the NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and […]
HOUSTON, TX
