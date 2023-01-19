Florida is always a fun getaway for family vacations and girlfriend getaways, but it's also the perfect spot for a romantic trip for you and your significant other. The Sunshine State has so much to offer, from beautiful beaches and outdoor excursions to excellent shopping and dining. Whether you're looking to explore the outdoors, learning about the history and culture of a city, or just want to sit on the beach and relax, then this is the place to go. Florida has something for every type of couple, and this list includes some of our favorite spots. There's no better time to start planning your next long weekend escape – no passport required.

