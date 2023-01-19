Read full article on original website
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians
PALATKA, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida Is One Of The Most Affordable States To Own A Vacation Home
Despite inflation and cost of living going way up, vacation homes reached a high point during the pandemic. A recent study by Travel and Leisure tells us that Florida is one of the most affordable states for a vacation home. We’ve obviously seen a huge increase to people moving to Florida, but how many are buying places just to escape the cold months?
Showers, some thunder possible overnight in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a warm and windy day in the 80s. But Meteorologist George Waldenberger said storms would develop in North Florida and move through Central Florida overnight. So rain on the rooftop and thunder will be possible as you sleep tonight. What’s left of the rain...
how to spend safari vacation in Florida
A safari vacation in Florida may not be the first thing that comes to mind when planning a trip, but the state is home to a variety of unique and exciting wildlife experiences. Here are a few ways to make the most of a safari vacation in Florida:
Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Great Romantic Getaways In Florida
Florida is always a fun getaway for family vacations and girlfriend getaways, but it's also the perfect spot for a romantic trip for you and your significant other. The Sunshine State has so much to offer, from beautiful beaches and outdoor excursions to excellent shopping and dining. Whether you're looking to explore the outdoors, learning about the history and culture of a city, or just want to sit on the beach and relax, then this is the place to go. Florida has something for every type of couple, and this list includes some of our favorite spots. There's no better time to start planning your next long weekend escape – no passport required.
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical Garden
A Florida witness at Miami reported watching a silent, V-shaped object with two red lights hovering over a nearby park at 7:48 p.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WOGX and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Florida?
Thomas Peterffy is a billionaire businessman from Florida, who is the founder and CEO of Interactive Brokers, one of the largest electronic brokerage firms in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy, particularly in the fields of education and the arts.
Isolated Severe Storms and Strong Winds
Storms will continues into late Sunday evening. Though chances for a tornado are low, there is a chance for development, as another round of storms with strong downpours, move through after sunset. In addition to the potential for isolated severe storms today, you will feel an increase in winds. Bring...
Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
Florida quarterly real estate report shows 30% drop in sale values vs 2021
Florida's real estate market is slowing down, and newly released data on state markets shows a big drop in sale values compared to the previous year.
Some health risks from climate change in Florida may surprise. This one affects millions
Some of the health impacts of climate change are obvious and already apparent in Florida, such as more cases of heat stress and mosquito-borne tropical diseases. But it may be surprising that as climate conditions intensify, health experts say it also will increase the risk of sickness and death for people with diabetes.
Florida Water Drastically Changed Since DeSantis Took Office. What Does It Mean for You?
Photo byPhoto 145356568 / Desantis © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis touted his efforts to enhance the state's water quality during his inaugural speech. He pledged millions more would be added during one of the following legislative sessions.
New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
DeSantis Sparks National Outrage by Requesting Private Healthcare Data of Transgender Students
Photo byPhoto 261696078 / Desantis © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. Florida leadership won't leave the LBTQ+ community alone. DeSantis administration requested a wealth of data on students who receive gender-affirming procedures at Florida colleges.
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
