Florida State

Action News Jax

Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians

PALATKA, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
995qyk.com

Florida Is One Of The Most Affordable States To Own A Vacation Home

Despite inflation and cost of living going way up, vacation homes reached a high point during the pandemic. A recent study by Travel and Leisure tells us that Florida is one of the most affordable states for a vacation home. We’ve obviously seen a huge increase to people moving to Florida, but how many are buying places just to escape the cold months?
hard and smart

how to spend safari vacation in Florida

A safari vacation in Florida may not be the first thing that comes to mind when planning a trip, but the state is home to a variety of unique and exciting wildlife experiences. Here are a few ways to make the most of a safari vacation in Florida:
Florida Phoenix

Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
The Daily South

Great Romantic Getaways In Florida

Florida is always a fun getaway for family vacations and girlfriend getaways, but it's also the perfect spot for a romantic trip for you and your significant other. The Sunshine State has so much to offer, from beautiful beaches and outdoor excursions to excellent shopping and dining. Whether you're looking to explore the outdoors, learning about the history and culture of a city, or just want to sit on the beach and relax, then this is the place to go. Florida has something for every type of couple, and this list includes some of our favorite spots. There's no better time to start planning your next long weekend escape – no passport required.
Outsider.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
News4Jax.com

Isolated Severe Storms and Strong Winds

Storms will continues into late Sunday evening. Though chances for a tornado are low, there is a chance for development, as another round of storms with strong downpours, move through after sunset. In addition to the potential for isolated severe storms today, you will feel an increase in winds. Bring...
WCJB

Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
allears.net

New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida

It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
