WPMI
Car crashes into Mobile Police vehicle working accident
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Saturday night Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue, Mobile Police Department, and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene of an accident on EB Interstate 10. While working on the scene of that accident, another car ran into a parked MPD vehicle. This highlights the dangers of...
WPMI
Mobile Police: Death investigation underway after incident at police precinct
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 7:02 p.m., officers from precinct 2, 5541 Highway 90, responded to a vehicle entering the parking lot. The officers approached the vehicle and discovered two adult male occupants. One of the occupants was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.
WPMI
Alert canceled for missing Chickasaw woman
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: The missing person alert was cancelled late Saturday night. The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Camoleet Lewis. Ms Lewis is a 64 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
WPMI
Mobile planning $13 million Public Safety Training Facility
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the contract, the facility would “combine resources from Mobile’s Police, Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services Departments to provide a multidisciplinary and comprehensive training center”. The facility would be approximately 21,126 square feet and be built on a site yet to be determined...
WPMI
Salute to our Veterans: SPC Sean Tuder
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor SPC Sean Tuder who served in the Alabama National Guard. He was killed in the line of duty 4 years ago today while serving as a Police Officer for the Mobile Police Department.
WPMI
Metal detectors may not be a cure all for school shootings
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student was found with a gun at B.C. Rain High School. That happened on Tuesday, and it has folks wondering if more security measures are needed and which measures would be effective. I took those questions to a researcher who spent a lot of time looking into school safety. He says metal detectors alone may not be enough. He also says school shootings can be preventable.
WPMI
Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook expresses opposition to Mobile's proposed annexation plans
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The mayor of Semmes is voicing his concerns after Mobile city leaders revealed four annexation proposals earlier this week. Mayor Brandon Van Hook said all four proposals would hinder the city’s work on growing Semmes and frankly, the majority of people he’s talked to don’t want to be annexed into the city of Mobile.
WPMI
Mobile area JROTC Cadets come together to clean up Oak Lawn Cemetery
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A local veterans cemetery that has recently fallen on hard times is looking a bit prouder, thanks to more than a hundred mobile county students who chose to get their hands dirty. Their mission?. Give back to those who have served our country by clipping,...
WPMI
City of Mobile hosting ‘Brookley by the Bay' park events in February
The City of Mobile will host a public meeting on Thursday, February 2, to share a draft of the final masterplan for the Brookley by the Bay Park property. The following Saturday, February 4, the City will also host walkthroughs on the property for residents. For months, the City of...
WPMI
Limited Jan. 12 tornado debris pick-up offered in North Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public Works will pick up vegetative tornado debris within its rights-of-way in limited areas, as approved by the Mobile County Commission on Thursday, January 19, 2023. National Weather Service in Mobile determined an EF2 tornado touched down in north Mobile County: west...
WPMI
Mardi Gras Day parade and celebration to impact postal service on February 21, 2023
On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the Mardi Gras Day parade and celebration in Mobile, AL, will impact postal service as follows:. Residential or business mail and package delivery for ZIP Codes 36602, 36603, and 36604 temporarily will be suspended. The U.S. Postal Service will not pick up mail deposited in...
WPMI
Mobile County Commission seeking input for housing grant priorities
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile County needs to hear from residents, organizations that serve the homeless and others. What are our most pressing local needs related to affordable housing, rental assistance, homelessness prevention and shelters?. The comment period is now through Feb. 14, 2023 via the online survey available...
